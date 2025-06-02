[This post is part of a schedule of notices of Mike Palecek books recently renewed to availability on Amazon.com]

The Twin Cites Al & Delores Rukavina Mysteries

Eighth in the series

Don’t worry, about a thing

Cause every little thing

Gonna be all right.

— Bob Marley, Three Little Birds

I feel lucky.

I feel lucky, yeah.

No Professor Doom gonna stand in my way.

Mmm, I feel lucky today.

— Mary Chapin Carpenter

Foreword

This is the seventh installment and maybe the last, depending on the reviews we get in the New York Review of Books, Writer’s Digest, The London Review of Books, the Chicago Review of Books and the Cherokee Times, well, let’s all just wait and see.

It also depends, even to a greater extent, on what happens with our heroes, how it turns out for all the good folks of The Al & Delores Rukavina Twin Cities Mystery Series.

If you care to go back to Lake Harriet Horror or Horror on Lake Harriet or Love & Bigfoot In The Time of Covid Pandemic, you can get your fill of the history of Al & Delores, their anti-war student years and then going to Russia in the ‘90s and mebbe why not get rich off the new red capitalism, would that be a crime? Then being recruited by Boris into the K.G.B. into returning to the U.S.A. to really fight for real against empire by telling the American people the truth about their history, and they were like, okay, guess we’re not getting rich here, looks like.

And then they tried all that and hov course things just keep going and there is no big epiphany special on CBS and so in the summer they went fishing up north like people do, and that is chronicled minute by minute in Nobody Died At Labradoodle Lake.

And, hov course ewentually summer must end after many campfires and drive-in theater movie films and you have no choice but to come home and sell insurance in the K.G.B.-front beeznest, Al & Delores Rukavina Insurance Agency Company, LLC.

And then, even after Coveed, comes Ukraine, because of course it does, and what should we do about that, sit in tree?

We do the best we can (Roosha Roosha Roosha) with what we have. Like people do.

And, finally, maybe not us, but someone tried to tell truth (see what happens?) and so, yes, there is revolution, if you hwant to call it that (The Man In The High Cassock), but then when marching parade and singing, face-painting, and dramatic skits runs into cul-de-sac in White Bear Lake where is sitting Bradley tank, what do you do. Try to find reverse gear in parade pronto, as fast as can, guess.

So then, maybe we take little break, try to get truth to masses by putting on a play in the Lake Harriet bandshell, collaborate with old aquaintances who get you, who feel you, space aliens from old country who knew grandma babushka Kalashnikov in old days (War Story). And hov course can guess way that goes, but you tried, always try, always fall face-first in mud like baby goat in spring, but always try.

Hov course then either you keep going, hunker down, or go home, back to U.S.S.R., don’t-know-how-lucky-are, like that. But then, hypothetical, you sleep late and miss K.G.B. pickup plane flight home. Now hwhat? I know, right? More, better revolution, right, why not (The Resistance).

And, of course, life goes on. Cold War does not turn into end of the world and you do have to go to math class, sorry to tell you, after all, even if you did not finish your homework and were instead outside on Sunday night sitting in tree staring at Lawrence Welk and black-haired girl through window.

Oh, well.

Days keep comingk, piling up like “slippery when icy” one-hundred-vehicle hooboy on 35-W.

And what if things do not get better only worse ... boom ... boom ... boom.

And you have little choice in life but to complain.

To anyone within shouting distance. And then to close curtains, turn off lights, get Doritos whole bag, cushy pillow and binge-watch entire Netflix-Hulo-Industrial Complex.

But, the thing is ... then hwhat?

I know, right?

Preface

Each family in the world had no choice but to deal with and live through The Time Of Covid when it arrived un-ordered on their doorstep.

Every happy family lives in Minnesota and every unhappy family moves to Minnesota to be happy. And each family is the same and each family is different, and it’s funny how that works out, but it does. Each has its own overflowing juices and toilets, with all the plumbers gone to Cancun, the moon, or wherever plumbers go during pandemic global plague apocalypse right now.

The Anderson-Carlsons of White Bear Lake — which used to be called Maroon Moose Pond, and in the future it will be called Stalag 17, but right now it isn’t — were no different in this regard.

The family was headed by Mother & Father, and in an emeritus role, Grandmother and Grandfather, and sometimes known to appear on the marble steps singing I Love You, You Love Me, ala the Von Trapps, James, Jane, John, Judy, Juan, and Bob. The Retrieve-a-Doodle, Beyonce, was rarely seen, having varied interests outside the home.

In December of 2019, James heard a report on MPR about “a new disease or some thing” in China or Wisconsin “or somewhere” and came hop, skipping and jumping down the marble staircase two and three at a time to inform those gathered in the Norwegian breakfast nook, spa and deep space, and they were all kind of like, whaaat?

And then before you or they knew it, there were forty cases worldwide and pictures of people in business attire falling face-first into the pavement with luckily well-trained anticipative-health persons on hand wearing moon suits and holding hoses.

And then ... the TV news in Paris, Santa Cruz and Baraboo said, oh, well, we all must stay home to flatten the curve. They all got up to dance every morning until they got sick of it when June played it loud on her computer, “I don’t wanna work, just want to bang on these drums all day.”

Grandma told John to go look and sure enough there was a $600 check in the mailbox.

On MPR and KFAN the hosts said that millions probably billions would die and on the Lake Calhoun walking path fights broke out between elderly gangs, some of them friends of Grandma and Grandpa, over masks and what color they should be and philosophical battles of “when six feet is more than and less than six feet, in time and space.”

Grandpa snuck out one day unannounced and returned with a tattoo that covered his old Navy anchor that said, “OVER THE NOSE!” that Grandma did not appreciate.

Judy pulled up one afternoon on her bicycle to report there was Plexiglas at her eye doctor and McDonald’s and she saw her principal in her car alone, wearing a face shield and pounding her steering wheel and bobbing her little peanut head all back and forth.

The radio said that probably more millions would die than even before and we were all just going to have to live with it.

Then Bob climbed in through his bedroom window because that’s just what he did anyway every Wednesday and said that their closest favorite restaurant was closed and the Hansen family deported to Nebraska, and somebody, he forgot who, said, oh, well, now we can get anything we want on the computer.

And so they did.

“They” cancelled fishing and the Fourth of July, but those were just some of the things we found out we didn’t really need.

Father and Mother had joined a new neighborhood drinking game club and Grandmother and Grandfather discovered competitive roof nude sunbathing and were connecting with old, wrinkled people in Santa Barbara, Santo Domingo, Michoacán, Mogadishu, and San Lucas-de-bimbo.

There were really no problems at all for the Anderson-Carlsons during the worldwide global plague with millions dying and we say a prayer for them in their time of need that they can get through on their own, until Juan saw on his computer, on Bitchute (whaaat?) about the weird London Olympics sick kids and nurses dancing (hwhaat the?) and the videos with the doctors who did not say the same things they were saying on the radio and TV.

“Vitamins? Sunlight? Exercise?” said the family eating in the nook when Juan tried to show them a video. “No way Jose. That is crazy, wacko stuff. We don’t have time for conspiracies. We have real lives.”

Then came ... the PCR tests and the whole family had to go to the auditorium that was cold even in summer to stand together to work their spit up and loogie into a tube before they could go drinking or sunbathing.

Of course, no one really wanted to remember the awful time when Grandma and Grandpa, at the very outset of The Global Plague, on an interdenominational fishing trip on Mille Lacs, were stuck on a pontoon with twenty-seven Catholics, unable to come ashore. Finally, they climbed the three-feet railing and leaped off the side, and with Grandma’s life jacket rope in his false teeth Grandpa swam them to shore after first taking her around the lake because she’d always wanted to see the houses, and they were able to make their way to a Casey’s for coffee and an eclair.

Or, when Grandma and Grandpa slipped out their upstairs bedroom on that old wooden ladder to spring break to Key West, never thinking about, considering, apparently, how they were putting the whole family in critical danger.

Juan left notes around the house, in the refrigerator, in the Jell-O, on the TV screen, once stuck to a piece of gum floating in the toilet:

•How did it start in all those places at once?

•Oct. 2020: Pandemic planning conference for a “fictional coronavirus pandemic,” at the same time as the Wuhan Military Games

•Never been isolated = never existed.

HE-LLO!

Then came ... the vaccines, and vaccine commercials and news stories about killing family members by breathing on them with unvaccinated Frosted Flakes breath, and stuff like that.

“You have to!”

They all screamed at the same time at Juan.

“Okay, I’ll get one,” he said.

Juan only got one so at church time he had to sit in the car and everyone walking past, wearing masks, snorkels and oxygen on their backs and yellow happy face “Vaccinated” stickers, looked at him sitting in there, in the backseat, and just shook their heads.

“You have to get three!”

They all hollered with mouths full of Frosted Flakes and milk, singing along with the radio, “We’re all in this together!”

“You’re going to kill us all!”

“Okay, I’ll get three, geez,” said Juan.

Juan only got three shots and so at Thanksgiving he had to sit in the garage with Beyonce, who had come home for the holidays, and listen to football games and vaccine commercials on the radio.

“You have to get four!” they roared.

“It’s the new normal. Four shots and then you can do whatever you want, go wherever you want, geez, just do it, ‘kay?”

And then came the Delta and Omicron, Go-Pack-Go, Lutepox, and Perfect Storm and Whack-a-mole and ...

It works. What works? Masks? Yeah, no, the vaccine. Which one? I’m not sure. This one? No, maybe. Or the other one. Probly they both all work. How much? How much what? How much do they work and how many times do you have to get shots for it to really work? Four? No, you’re gonna need a booster. How many? I’m not sure. Maybe a lot.

What if I don’t get even one. I feel fine and I heard they might be dangerous. Yeah, then you’re just thinking of yourself. You’re gonna kill everyone. You can’t come over. But you are all vaccinated, and I’m not sick. How could I hurt you. How will I kill you by breathing not-vaccinated hamburger breath on you. You just will.

And then ... people started to die. Well, they had been dying, in nursing homes. But didn’t that happen before? Didn’t some people always die? I know I’m going to die. You are going to die. This is different. How so? Why did deaths by flu disappear? Because Covid was so strong. Really. And then people started to die ... after being vaccinated. The same number of millennials died in two years as died in ten years during the Vietnam War.

“It’s because they did not take care of themselves during the global plague pandemic disaster tsunami-ageddon. It’s their own-fault. Heart attacks are common.” With younger people? Of course. We just never noticed it before.

And then some on the radio and TV and in the newspaper started to say the pandemic was over and maybe mistakes were made, while they still kept running the Pfizer commercials pretty much non-stop.

The Anderson-Carlsons let Juan out of the closet under the stairway. Grandma and Grandpa booked a tour to Waikiki hosted by a local radio celebrity.

The TV began showing only continuous videos of President George W. Bush on the aircraft carrier with the giant banner: Mission Accomplished, and throwing out the first pitch in Game Four of the 2001 World Series, at Yankee Stadium, and scenes of him in his authentic home artist studio, painting portraits of soldiers he’d sent to Iraq to die even though he knew 9/11 was planned by himself, Dick Cheney and some other guys.

The end of the continuous loop of the all network infomercial showed Bush telling a joke that we can’t hear to some people we don’t see, but Bush cracks himself up, and then the words come on to fill the screen: FUGHEDABOUTIT!

Chapter

So few want to be rebels anymore.

And out of those few, most, like myself, scare easily.

— Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451

“It is the red squirrel’s world. We are just living in it, Al Revkavina, my friend.”

Boris and Al slurped bat soup at the crumbling picnic table, that claimed to have been green in another time, in the backyard, with the Minnesota winter dripping all over them.

Boris grasped tight his favorite wooden bowl with one hairy fist and in the other gripped the wooden spoon, engraved in pocket knife font: Don’t Ask Just Eat, both part of a home-made set carved by the village plumber on the occasion of his mother’s Golden Goat Day. The plunger and comb were somewhere in the Caucasus, having been lost by Grandma in a Rummy game while hunkered down in O’Gara’s during the Halloween Blizzard of ‘09.

Whenever he could see no faces in the insurance office southerly exposure windows Al would nod and Boris would splash a little something in the soup from a clear bottle from the inside flap of his big black overcoat.

“You smell updog?” said Boris.

“What’s updog?”

“Umm, not important,” mumbled Boris, having again now forgotten the rest.

Boris sat up straight, stretched his arms out wide, smacked himself in the chest with a backward fist, let out a heroic burp, then reached for the old, battered guitar he had found in an alley, part of a pile marked “FREE.” On the face of the guitar he had written in red Magic Marker, from the same pile, “This Machine Kills Capitalist.”

“Rocky Mountain hiiigh ... Meenohsota!”

He sang and strummed vigorously, the instrument now an integral part of their whole new “enjoy life, live in the now, world endingk anyway, right? so why not we get ours why not” program and strategy and religion.

Inside the office, the girls, Delores, Alya, Rebecca, were having their yoga meditation, Irish Spring candles session, the print of a monk on fire while in yoga pose that they had found in a free pile in an alley in Northeast sitting on the floor against the wall over in the corner. Later they would all go for a walk around Lake Harriet — humming “Down By The Reeverside” — for pints of oatmeal stout at the Bread & Pickle, Boris in his big bear hat, Rebecca wearing her entire Anastasia collection, all with big fur hats and coats left over from last year’s Minneapolis Revolution, like people do.

A bird tweeted epically nearby. They both looked, then Boris pointed, there! They admired the vibrant, proud creature against the barren, grey background, tweeting out WTF?

“State Soviet bird, natural seembol. Eez byootefull, no? Feel me?”

Al looked at him like, really? And already Boris was shaking his head, dejectedly, regretting yet another socialist setback and miscalculation, along with the third Five-Year Plan, tractors, wheelbarrow fat tires, wing nuts, shafts, soybeans and gears, what might have been, hooboy.

“Coulda, woulda, shoulda,” they said together.

Boris reached across to fist bump.

“We are Bootch and Sundance, you and me, Als Revskawinas, my friend.”

“Yeah, I never saw that,” said Al.

“Good flick,” said Boris, dashing his soup and then Al’s with the clear bottle, “I see on collective farm, show movie films during summer threshing on back of lunch wagon.”

Boris then grabbed the guitar like the neck of a White Army colonel and strummed, hard, up, down, up, down, down.

Together they sang loud, as the windows filled with faces, accompanied by the 35-W traffic hum, a fire engine, an overhead Delta incoming, and the barking of a neighborhood house-bound german shephard.

“Friends around the campfire! And everybody high!

“Rocky Mountain high! ... Meenohsota!”

“What the hell?”

“Those boys.”

“Fools vill be idyotes.”

Delores, Rebecca, and Alya withdrew their faces from the windows and turned back toward the insurance office, flush with five-pound pink barbells and yellow and blue yoga mats still rolled up, unlit candles spread all around, along with bags from Patisserie 46 and Bruegger’s Bagels, scattered take-out boxes and cinnamon-apple-crisp-butter-burnt bagels nibbled as if in a scene from Ratatouille.

Rebecca and Delores sat to smoke at the red and white be-clothed table faux old home ornament. Alya walked over to jingle the glass door to retrieve the morning Strib.

“Twins?” asked Delores.

“Spreeng training,” said Alya.

“They still play the games,” said Rebecca fairly sternly.

“Twins,” insisted Delores.

“5-2, lost, Red Sox,” said Alya, now pulling back Delores’ squeaky roller chair to sit at the desk where she would be able to spread out the paper, under the watchful eye of Delores making sure Alya did not disturb the order of the nine topless Guatemalan grass dancer bobbleheads from her week as a missionary to the sodden jungle indigenous peoples, of the world, in a certain sense.

“What the?” exclaimed Alya, drawing the half, one-quarter attention of Delores, and Rebecca, now over in the coffee nook area as it were in the corner, under the poster of the frantically happy white-haired couple who have just bought some insurance and really fucking happy to have ensured another ten years of whatever this is, able to pass down to their children the cabin mansion up north and the fleet of lawn machines.

When Alya failed to complete the what-the, just as she had likely planned all along, because at the locus of her heart her very soul, she was still a socialist communist Stalinist, Menshevik something, bent on world domination and two goats in every garage, and all that other commie crap, she began receiving a little more attention from Delores staring hard from the pseudo little nice American kitchen table and here, let’s sign some papers for insurance and Rebecca walking hard back from getting coffee with shoulder holster and FBI bullets jiggling.

“What the what!”

“Al-ya!”

Said the hair-on-fire, white knuckle, folded-up toes, clenched butt halves, bulging eyes and grinding teeth showing through cheeks like sharks just below the surface, Winston clamped in her teeth vice-like, an M-16 poking out a pillbox.

Alya looked up and over at them like she had just noticed they were here.

“Oh, is nothingk,” she sing-songed.

They shoved back chairs and stormed, stomped over as she knew they would because they had been up since five drinking coffee and smoking Winstons becauuuse, because after this, that’s it, it’s over, squirrels fucking chattering, birds fucking chirping, new spring day, no more of that bad stuff, just good stuff, happy, happy, happy, healthy, healthy, healthy, in god-damn, mother-effing Minneapolis, Minnesota.

And so, when they arrived at the desk, ready, so-ready, to fall on her, strangle her, Alya already had her formidable pointer finger on the headline at the top of Page One.

They stared, mouths dropped. Eyes flapped wide. Hearts clomped out of town like Festus running to get help, find Matthew to save the town from the bad guys approaching, slowly, steadily from the other end of main street. Like that.

“Oh shit.”

“Ohhh-shit.”

Alya moved her finger and together three heads pressed together, drawn in by the ink and newsprint, like the Three Stooges discovering a penny on the sidewalk, they got down close, closer, closest, reading below the headline, 36-pt bold up style Helvetica.

Unvaccinated Going To Walmart

The story explained in loving, excessive Minnesota detail how anyone not fully vaccinated in the city of Minneapolis after a certain date would be called upon to self-submit to the Homeland Serenity Welcome Center prepared just for them at the Richfield Walmart. After another generously scheduled deadline, police and citizens would then be asked to “collect” their unvaccinated brothers and sisters and assist them in making this important advancement in their lives and proceed to the HSWC “in a timely manner.”

Seen on ... the back sheet of the Sunday Bulletin at Church of the Incarnation:

Covid vaccine mandates are necessary to protect the protected by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that didn’t protect the protected.

Los mandatos del la vacuna Covid son neecesarios para proteger a los protegidos al obligar a los desprotegidos a usa la proteccion que no protegio a los protegidos.

Masks available at all church entrances.

Mascaras disponsibles en todas las entradas de la inglesia.

Chapter

“Hwhatwhatwhat?”

Boris and Al ducked, squatted low, covered their heads with their hands, imagined gunshots and dragons, and scurried inside the back door as the girls waved their arms and yelled at them, already guessing what was wrong and trying not to show it.

Delores, Alya, and Rebecca had found their stash of “Salty Women of Taiga” magazines, and now there would be hell to pay, and much need to throw other under bus, can’t be helped, eez life.

The girls began yanking down all the shades, changed the OPEN sign to the Gone To Feed Moose, Back at ____ side, locked the doors and windows, yanked out the landlines, smashed Al’s computer screen, smashed Delores’ screen, and took a hammer from the back room, filled the sink with all the extra plates they never used and smashed them to bits.

Hooboy, thought Boris and Al, they are going to shoot us for dirty books, hooboy my God, hooboy, hooboy, all his idea, sit down, let me first tell you leetle beet about heem.

... tear out eyeballs, stomp nuts with ice shoe rubber things, hooboy, they very serious about pop-up hotties from Kolkhoz.

“Look!” the three women hollered.

Eyes wide yet pinched, Al looked at Boris. Boris looked at Al.

“Idyut!”

“Look!”

They pointed, arms fully extended, at the newspaper on Delores’ desk.

The boys scuffed over, prisoners already shackled, to take the look.

It took two or three more No! Look! and points to get them to zero-in on the headline of interest.

Unvaccinated Going to Walmart

Mad Scientist Sought in Largest

Upper Class City Manhunt-Ever

Like kids in school, just because it seemed like the thing to do, they each read a paragraph of the story out loud.

Rebecca had the last graph.

“The following is a list of all those in the metro region who have been designated as Z28.210 or Z28.211 individuals, unvaccinated or under-vaccinated. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for these individuals. After the self-surrender period has ended, law enforcement and private citizens will be asked to approach vigorously and assist target individuals in reaching the nearest collection point. If you see someone, subdue someone. After said date, all citizens will inherently become mandatory reporters. Failure to assist will be considered a felony infraction, with individual subject to fine and/or imprisonment.”

“Hmmm,” hummed Delores.

“Fucking-A, hmm!” said Al, taking three giant steps backward, his hands folded atop his head.

Alya flipped the page and they saw lines and lines, and then more pages and pages, of lines and names.

Seen on ... the teachers’ lounge bulletin board at Southwest High School:

“MIT Expert On Drug Safety Calls For Immediate Withdrawal of mRNA Vaccines”

“The evidence is mounting and indisputable that mRNA vaccines cause serious harm, including death, especially among young people. We have to stop giving them immediately ...”

Chapter

One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth.

— Carl Sagan

Dr. Doobie McMulligan, also known as Carl, or Bob, because of, apparently, a passage from The Last of The Mohicans, which was popular at a certain time in their lives with certain members of his high school crowd. So, there’s that.

The doctor was out in the yard, rotating his sprinklers now that the snow had melted enough to locate them.

Having prepared big plans for his onrushing vernalagnia, so tired of staring out his cottage-sized front picture windows. It was time to get this show on the road.

Dr. McMulligan, Mac to a few, was a partner in a general practice clinic in Bloomington, now on an “encouraged sabbatical.” For three months or so he’d lived alone in the mansion facing Lake Harriet. His wife and children having decided they needed a break and moved to Cannes.

McMulligan was part of a large family. His mother and father were instructors at the U of M medical school where he got his degree, his sister was a lawyer in Boston, and Doobie’s brothers, all forestry majors, owned a “forestry destruction” business, in his opinion, with offices in Crookston, Brainerd, Ely, and Cloquet.

The doctor had put up a movie screen on his lawn with his family home movie projector. He filled their Little Library on the corner with informational pamphlets and books for all ages. He stuck signs in his lawn, all around. He paid for billboards on I-94 and 35-W. His big, frizzy, white afro made it automatic, a layup, for the neighborhood kids, who had christened him, The Mad Scientist.

On the curb, in the black SUV with blackened windows, blacked-out redacted license plates, nine antennas, and F.B.I. and C.I.A. Retirement Fund bumper stickers, sat Robb Bobb of the Minneapolis C.I.A. and Dodd, Todd of the Minneapolis F.B.I., part of the Inter-Agency Inclusive Combined Coordinated Collective Joint Task Force To Combat Conspiracy (IICCCJTFTCGC), one of many Minnesota things the first of its kind in the universe, ever.

They sat in the backseat, watching “the subject,” one Doctor Martin Doobie “Doobs” McMulligan with official C.I.A. and F.B.I. issued bi-ocular subject viewing devices, as Robb Bobb had spilled his Caribou Coffee Salted Caramel Budino all over his seat and coincidentally perhaps, Dodd, Todd has now spilled his Vanilla White Mocha over his lap and seat as well.

So it goes.

It was difficult for both to see out of the same window, but fortuitously they had both been to a week-to-ten-day seminar in Maryland just this past winter anticipating just that very eventuality.

In their F.B.I. and C.I.A. navy blue windbreakers and big floppy straw beach hats, with torn-knee jeans, flip flops and Big Island Funwear shirts, Robb Bobb and Dodd, Todd walked laps around Lake Harriet to be incognito while surveilling “the property,” but that meant they were only really watching the house while they walked on that particular stretch of the walking path and for about fifty minutes they were not surveilling, at all. So, they switched to F.B.I. and C.I.A. “recreational surveillance” fat tire bikes, and yes, that took less time on the not-property-watching part it could be argued, but, yeah.

And so, they stopped for a while, removed their black joint task force safety helmets to share their one remaining surveillance-energy bar and think about it.

And, they decided they would try posing as joggers and, after that, as dog walkers with F.B.I. and C.I.A. hats, jackets, sunglasses and giant F.B.I. and C.I.A. shepherds because by that time they almost didn’t care anymore.

Then, after that, they sat in the SUV, in the front seats, which had pretty much dried out by now, so at least something was going right today.

They’d just gotten settled in, with their custom-made surveillance tunes tape cranked when someone rapped on Robb Bobb’s driver-side window.

Tap-tap-tap.

And they both about shit, hopped a little in their damp seats and let out little squeals.

Filling the window was the smiling face and white frizzy hairdo of Dr. Martin Doobie “Doobs” McMulligan.

Robb Bobb slowly rolled down his window two inches.

“Hey guys,” said the doctor.

Seen on ... a bumper sticker on a yellow and black Ford Fusion parked in front of Chuck & Don’s on Lake Street:

“There is no Covid-19. It’s a computer-generated sequence based on pre-existing patents which predate the pandemic. And if you really want to stop tyranny, out the core fraud. Once the public understands the true nature of this scam, it’s over. Where is the EVIDENCE? SarsCoV2: The Trojan Horse in the Room. ‘Early treatment’ is a pharmaceutical sales slogan, just the same as ‘vaccines save lives.’ The controlled opposition is about to hit a hard wall. So DONE with the games.”

Chapter

“Well, there’s that,” said Boris in response to something Alya said in Russian.

Al and Delores hunched over their broken computer screens at their desks. Alya and Boris sat at the genuine American family kitchen white house red barn farm table. Rebecca stood at the side of a window, looking out like a character in Gunsmoke, or The Spy Who Came In From The Cold as portrayed in Mad Magazine.

“Remember that one time?” said Boris to Alya in Russian.

She nodded because technically she was supposed to be here as his Self-Esteem in Sub-Arctic Climates Life Coach. Then she mumbled back something in their language and Boris mumbled back, as sometimes they liked to make the Americans go paranoid crazy, not difficult.

Delores, her tongue stuck out between her teeth began blubbering nonsense words in response, “bllbb, bllbbb, glbbb, pthw ... blllb.”

Al then went into his “Mexican” sing-song imitation he liked to do sometimes if there were no Mexicans around to kick his ass, all which was supposed to stop them, but really,

Alya and Boris, whenever this happened, just figured Al and Delores were talking in their own idiom, whatever that might be.

“Sooo,” said Rebecca to the window, fondling the pistol on her hip and then the one on her chest, “the ol’ elephant in the room.”

Delores deigned to look at her, like, what the?

“The ol’ Ebola,” Rebecca continued, “Schmebola, Sars, H1N1, Swine Flu, Big Bees, Reds, Pinkos, Rooskies, Muslims, Criminals, Negroes, Big Bees.

“Big Bees, twice.”

Alya looked across at Boris and said in Russian while holding up two fingers.

“Nothing changes,” said Rebecca mournfully.

“Messenger RNA to affect genetic changes ... firing squads, safe and effective.”

“At least is ethos,” said Alya to Boris.

“Da,” answered Boris. “I get you a toe, by three o’clock, weeth nail poleish.”

Boris cleared his throat in English, sat up straight.

The radio, tuned to MPR, talked about Joe Mauer, the manager of the Walmart Welcome Center for The Un-vaccinated ...”

“Hokay,” said Boris.

“Hwhat do we have here. What are we going to do? Let us go around room ...”

They all groaned.

“I know. I know you don’t like that ice breaker. We try another one. Everybody say one good thing about everybody, and then we get to where we talk about hwhat you hwant to

do with rest of your life, from here, now. Which might be just few minutes. Who goes first?

“De-lo-res?”

Delores lit a Winston and pointed at the yellow, rolled-up, taped-up yoga mat next to her desk.

Rebecca felt Boris looking at him, because as a licensed member of the F.B.I. she was trained in the subtle arts of persuasion.

“Door dash,” she said, without an ounce of enthusiasm, while keeping her eyes on the street.

Boris looked across the table at Alya.

“World peas,” she said right away because she was ready, hov course implied, referring to her pea garden business she was going to start in her willage, the minute she escaped Meenohsota Hell.

“Here’s the thing,” said Rebecca.

“As the man said, there is at least the possibility that this was the filmed public execution of a black man by a white cop with the purpose of creating racial tensions and driving a wedge in the growing anti-deep state sentiment from common people, who have already been psychologically traumatized by Covid-19.

“Case in point,” said Rebecca, never looking back to see if anyone was listening. “As the man said, there is never any communication from any of the officers. No talking. No shouting. When have you ever seen a police brutality video without police shouting.

“As the man said ...”

Delores held up a hand to say, man? Who? What man?

“The police had no goal. They weren’t trying to subdue his arrest, he was already handcuffed and all they needed to

do was place him in the back of the car. There is no plausible explanation to taking him to the ground and having three men on top of a handcuffed man, a knee placed on his neck. He presented no threat and was not resisting.

“The only goal that there appeared to be was exactly what happened, to be filmed killing a black man.

“These officers did not care about being filmed. The officer stared into the camera with soulless eyes and an emotionless face, an assassin.

“The scene does not end until the ambulance arrives and they flop him on a gurney. Nobody checks his vitals, as if they are not curious about what sort of situation they’re in. Also, who called the ambulance and for what reason? Because if the reason was that he was having a medical issue, they wouldn’t still have been crushing his neck.”

“Oh, my, god,” mumbled Delores, lighting a Winston.

“Hookaaay,” said Boris.

“Thank you for that, Rebecca, Becky, ‘Beck.’ Wery informative.

“We continue.

“Who is not vaccinated, get right to it,” he said, preparing to take notes on a pad he pulled from his coat pocket.

“Beckster?”

“Negative,” she said, staring at the street like a doomed gunslinger.

“Big D?” Boris looked at Delores, receiving in return a stone stare and the world record subtle shake of a head.

“Hookaay! Now we rollingk! Alya.”

Head down, he prepared to write.

“Nyet.”

Boris looked up in stark surprise, his eyebrows exclaiming in the universal language for “HWHAAT?”

Alya explained that she needed to be vaccinated in order to retain her standing as a certified heavyweight springboard diver, the career, in addition to her garden, which she hoped to continue upon her return from exile in fascist imperialist empire.

“Holy,” said Boris.

“Weelll,” he turned toward Al, “they are not givingk up you see, who are those guys?”

“I can’t swim,” said Al.

Boris laughed loud grabbing his belly.

“Haaa! The fall weel probably keel you.”

Delores, Alya and even Rebecca exchanged WTF? glances.

“They are after us,” said Boris, as explanation, yet not wanting to be too on the nose either.

“We are Bootch and Sundance,” he relented.

Delores shook her head. Rebecca returned to her window vigil and Alya did something on her phone, all signifying, ohhh, really? You two are crazy is who you are. There is no one looking for you. Nobody even knows you two are breathing air. You are legends in your own minds.

“Hokay.

“I explain,” said Boris.

Flicking out a giant finger for each one, he began.

“Ukraine. Debacle for West.

“Damar Hamlin embarrassment.

“Vaccine deaths.

“Joe Biden.

“Democrat Party.

“Jan. 6.

“FBI caught with Twitter down pants.

“U.S. did Nordstream and people remembering 9/11, WMD bull-shit.

“Kamala.

“To distract.

“And now, is the dawn of The Balloon Age, in the Montana skies, Felix Cat Balloon, Lasagna Cat Balloon, Snoopy, Super Dog, Super Moose. Look! Up there!”

Alya and Rebecca looked at the ceiling. Delores did not.

“We have got to close the balloon gap, nobody wants to appear weak on balloons.”

“This, you, make no sense,” said Delores, swiveling her chair around to face Boris.

“Hwait,” said Boris, now standing to hike up his pants.

“I can connect dots, circle around.”

He held up one finger.

And so, he did, or at least he tried, to say how he knew there were right now dozens of armed men and women right outside their door. There were snipers aiming at them through every window. There were tanks in the alley, helicopters circling overhead, a command center set up in the fire hall now Bruegger’s Bagels on the corner.

Because he and Al were Un-Vaccinated. They were enemies of the state, enemies of the people, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, Human Services, Bumpy Roads, Clear Cutting, Death to Deer, Wolves & Bears, Water Pollution, Good Grooming and Good Manners.

“It is Age of Shmaquarius. If coming to Meenohsota wear butter flowers in your hair, lying on back in new mowed lawn, sweet grass clippings up ying yang.

“And, just like lunch lady wearing a Packer jersey, that cannot be allowed.”

Delores and Rebecca offered their guns. Alya produced a pitchfork from home.

Boris put up one hand, large as a stop sign, to say thanks, but no thanks.

“We have right on our side,” he said.

“In America, that eez all that is needed. Good Guys always win. It is in script.”

He made his big hand into a big pistol, tucked it into his coat.

Al did the same.

Together they squatted on either side of the doorway.

“Everything hokay, Als Revskawinas, my friend.”

Boris placed his unloaded hand on Al’s shoulder. They fist-bumped, knocked foreheads, in the Cossack version of the ghost dance.

“I think we can do this,” grinned Boris. “I watch a YouTube.

“Deep breaths,” he said.

“Get into zone.”

Together they sang, low, intimate, “Meenohsota hiigh, Coloradooo.”

“The farce be with you,” someone mumbled.

“We will,” answered Al.

“Follow the science,” said Delores.

“Really, Delores? Now? Seriously?” said Al.

“Just sayin’,” she said. “Go, go, good luck.”

“Meenohsota goodbye,” said Alya. “Goodbye, can’t find door, can’t remember how to open it. It’s a door.”

Delores, Rebecca, and Alya stuffed their fingers into their ears, tears streaming down their faces.

Al looked straight into Boris’ eyes and nodded.

The door exploded as Boris lunged, shards and hinges flew, followed by Boris and Al surging into the street. They pulled out their finger pistols and charged.

Inside, the three women heard their battle cry.

“Sheet! Sheet!”

“Sheeet!” …