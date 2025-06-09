[This post is part of a schedule of notices of Mike Palecek books recently renewed to availability on Amazon.com]

The Twin Cites Al & Delores Rukavina Mysteries

Eighth in the series

_________

For all those duped, injured … by Covid, by media, by Dan Rather, Tom Brokaw, Walter Cronkite, Anderson Cooper, Bill O’Reilly, Jon Stewart, Dan Barreiro, Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Minnesota Public Radio, National Public Radio, KFAN, WCCO, by government, since 1963, every day, growing up like that, riding down the middle of the street on a Saturday morning with no hands, thinking you can trust everybody and finding out it’s not true.

_________

He said, in winter 1963, it felt like the world would freeze,

with John F. Kennedy, and the Beatles.

— The Dream Academy

Foreword

This is the eighth installment and maybe the last, depending on the reviews we get in the New York Review of Books, Writer’s Digest, The London Review of Books, the Chicago Review of Books and the Cherokee Times, well, let’s all just keep calm, and carry on.

It also depends, even to a greater degree, on what happens with our heroes, how it turns out for all the good folks of The Al & Delores Rukavina Twin Cities Mystery Series.

If you care to go back to Lake Harriet Horror or Horror on Lake Harriet or Love & Bigfoot In The Time of Covid Pandemic, you can get your fill of the history of Al & Delores, their anti-war student years and then going to Russia in the ‘90s and mebbe why not get rich off the new red capitalism, would that be a crime? Then being recruited by Boris into the K.G.B. into returning to the U.S.A. to really fight for real against empire by telling the American people the truth about their history, and they were like, okay, guess we’re not getting rich here, looks like.

And then they tried all that and hov course things just keep going and there is no big Epiphany Special on CBS with Anderson Cooper lighting himself on fire in Union Square Park, and so in the summer they went fishing up north like people do, and that is chronicled minute by minute in Nobody Died At Labradoodle Lake.

And, hov course ewentually summer must end after many campfires and drive-in theater movie films and you have no choice but to come home and sell insurance in the K.G.B.-front beeznest, the Al & Delores Rukavina Insurance Agency Company, LLC.

And then, even after Coveed, comes Ukraine, because of course it does, and what should we do about that, sit in tree?

We do the best we can (Roosha Roosha Roosha) with what we have. Like people do.

And, finally, maybe not us, but someone tried to tell truth (see what happens?) and so, yes, there is revolution, if you hwant to call it that (The Man In The High Cassock), but then when marching parade and singing, face-painting, and dramatic skits runs into cul-de-sac in White Bear Lake where is sitting Bradley tank, what do you do. Try to find reverse gear in parade pronto, as fast as can, guess.

So then, maybe we take little break, try to get truth to masses by putting on a play in the Lake Harriet bandshell, collaborate with old acquaintances who get you, who feel you, space aliens from old country who knew grandma babushka Kalashnikov in old days (War Story). And hov course can guess way that goes, but you tried, always try, always fall face-first in mud like baby goat in spring, but always try.

Hov course then either you keep going, hunker down, or go home, back to U.S.S.R., don’t-know-how-lucky-are-goys, like that. But then, hypothetical, you sleep late and miss K.G.B. pickup plane flight home. Now hwhat? I know, right? More, better revolution, right, hwhy not (The Resistance).

And well, the government and media do nothing but double-down. They do not acknowledge they have lied and are wrong and should be in prison. And they are still in power, and so they must keep pushing, keep pushing, everything, everybody, closer to the edge, and somewhere we must stand firm. (Fahrenheit Z28.210). Well, firm for us anyway.

And, of course, life goes on. Cold War does not turn into end of world and you do have to go to math class, sorry to tell you, after all, even if you did not finish your homework and were instead outside on Sunday night sitting in tree staring at Lawrence Welk and black-haired girl through window.

Oh, well.

Days keep comingk, piling up like “slippery when icy” one-hundred-vehicle hooboy on 35-W.

And what if things do not get better only worse ... boom ... boom ... boom.

And you have little choice in life but to complain.

To anyone within shouting distance. And then to close curtains, turn off lights, get Doritos whole bag, cushy pillow and binge-watch entire Netflix-Hulo-Industrial Complex.

But, the thing is ... then hwhat?

I know, right?

Preface

In the previous installment of The Al & Delores RukavinaTwin Cities Mystery Series we saw the government put out a list of those who were not vaccinated, labeling those individuals Z28.210, and since, like James Dean Labradoodles — Al and Boris were not vaccinated, they had to hunker down for a while, and finally — just like Bootch & Sundance in a sweaty Bolivian movie, were compelled to shoot their way, with handguns, out of the Al & Delores Rukavina Insurance Agency office on Nicollet Avenue, about noon.

And that would bring us right up to the moment, where Boris and Al, having survived insurmountable odds in south Minneapolis, like people do, are waiting for a bus.

One

Say, it’s only a paper moon

Sailing over a cardboard sea.

But it wouldn’t be make-believe

If you believed in me.

... It’s a Barnum and Bailey world

Just as phony as it can be.

But it wouldn’t be make-believe

If you believed in me.

— Billy Rose, E.Y. Harburg, Harold Arlen

“World is bad place, bad place, terrible place to live ... oh, but I don’t wanna die, Als Revskawinas, my friend.”

Boris and Al stood together at the bus stop at the corner of 46th and Nicollet in south Minneapolis, in front of Bruegger’s Bagels in the old brick firehouse Station No. 27.

Boris’ left hand and Al’s right hand still stubbornly formed pistols, smoking, hanging limp at their sides.

“The creeping, of people, in trouble ...,” Al sang softly.

“Need stop,” said Boris, “enough.”

He made a flat karate chop motion, then made an overt gesture of dropping the mic, letting his hand gun drop to the ground littered with bagel chunks, mustard dip, and blue masks. Al defiantly shoved his gun inside his belt.

They stood there, sucking down gas fumes and baking bread perfume, flight after flight roaring overhead with the big DELTA on the bottom, feeling still the rushing of adrenaline and dopamine and caffeine and second-hand Winston in their veins. Rumbling not that far away was the 35-W traffic, one direction headed in to work, the other going home, not really.

The look in Boris’ eyes said hwhat? Hwhat are you talking about?

Because the look in Al’s eyes said, you know very well hwhat, we have just busted — like Bootch & Sundance in a Bolivian movie feelm — exploded out of the KGB-front LLC insurance office, pointing and firing finger peestols at hundreds if not thousands of imaginary law enforcement personnel, vigilantes and bused-in old people with squirt guns, from local, state and federal agencies, who killed us because we were unvaccinated, and refusing to get vaccinated and thus a danger to granny, grampy, honey bees and Pekinese, and we thus had to be killed on live local and national television in order to save the community and make the world safe, setting the stage for the coming climate change catastrophe.

The hero and witnesses were now being interviewed right behind them on the sidewalk, the ambulances lined up down the street with lights flashing and sirens blaring, with helicopters circling overhead, intrepid reporters hanging out the side for the money shot. Their Manifesto, blog posts and hate messages were now being archived by the SPLC, the ADL, and PTA, and studied by analysts from Rand, Fort Detrick, Aspen and Baraboo on national television. Their TikToks, Tweets, Instas, third-grade art projects, and Facebook posts were now undergoing study by teachers they never heard of, Democrat psychologists, university professors, game show hosts and Netflix executives. Their childhood neighborhoods were now being searched foot by foot by Green Berets, Mr. Rogers and space station astronauts for some key to understanding how this might have happened.

Boris shrugged his shoulders, tilted his head, arched his eyebrows and raised both hands upturned to shoulder level, as if to say, hwhat can I say, “Als Revkawinas, we were een beeg trouble. I signed us up on Craigsleest to be Crisis Actors, now we have leetle jeengle and not so much trouble.”

The look in Al’s eyes said, YOU DID HWHAT! He pulled the pistol from his belt and shook it in Boris’ face.

“Hokay, here’s our ride,” said Boris, as the olive green bus with CampRidley stenciled in the side squeaked up to the curb right in front of them.

The door opened with a louder squeak. Boris and Al looked into the smiling face of Joe Mauer. The radio played Willie Nelson singing, “all the federales say they could have had them any day ...”

Boris stepped up, squeezing around the door that wouldn’t open all the way.

“It’s frustrating,” said Joe Mauer.

Al followed, taking a tentative couple of steps at a time, staring hard at an overworked Joe Mauer in five-day beard, wearing a Twins cap backwards, with Walmart uniform and smiley face button.

They seated themselves in the middle of the empty bus, strewn with Manifestos, fake bloody shirts, mannequins, orange blank cartridges, blood packets, and counterfeit twenties.

Joe Mauer struggled with the door, finally just taking off with it half open. They swerved away, into traffic, headed south.

The look on Al’s face, staring hard at Boris who was enjoying, it seemed, the city scenery as they never really went south of 46th, east of Nicollet, said “what the fuck is this?” They turned left.

Boris turned to Al.

“Thees eez The Upside Down Bus.”

“Oh,” said Al, looking away, then back again, shouting, “what the fuck is that!”

And the look on his face repeated every other question he had had since they were standing on the corner.

“Well,” said Boris, “eez complicated, also not. So much.”

He explained to Al, as Joe Mauer picked up speed, taking the on-ramp at Stevens to join the 35-W traffic going south, that, they, as Crisis Actors, did not exist in the world right now this moment as they did twenty or even fifteen minutes ago.

“Kind of witness protection program for actors,” said Boris, “also kind of not, feel me?”

Al punched Boris as hard as he could right in the shoulder, receiving a look from Joe Mauer in the mirror that said, I will pull this bus over right now, mister. No horsing around, he said, pointing to the sign that said, No Horsing Around.

At Red Bird field, next to Minneapolis St. Paul International Yuppie Airport, the bus pulled up to the King Air A100. On the side of the plane, along with the serial number, was a list of names with checkmarks: Ron Brown, Mel Carnahan, Hale Boggs, Paul Wellstone, John F. Kennedy, Jr.

Inside, three passengers were scattered among the dozen or more seats.

The attendant, with the “O’Brien” name tag and wearing a Walmart uniform with Homeland Security belt buckle and yellow smiley face button: “Walmart, Always Low Prices,” said with a friendly sweeping flourish they were welcome to seat themselves.

As they took off they could see Joe Mauer’s Upside Down bus swerving hard into the Richfield Walmart Welcome Center for the Unvaccinated.

After stops to pick up other Crisis Actors out in the country, some city, and one town at the foot of a mountain, they cruised at 30,000 feet.

Boris slept, bouncing his head on the window. Al visited with a woman about his age who had just come aboard.

“Where do you think we’re headed?” asked Al. “Any guesses? Guantanamo? Leavenworth? San Quentin?”

“Oh, I know where,” she said, pointing over at Boris’ window.

“Right there. Fantasy Island. Lake Antarctica. Minnesota.”

“The look on Al’s face, in his mouth, his eyebrows and his eyes, said, “Meenohsohta?”

Al pushed on Boris to wake him. Boris roared, waving both arms, kicking at the seat in front of him, screaming, “NKVD asswipes! Goats! Moose! Chickens! Comrades! All run for lives!”

... They smooshed their faces into the window in wonder at how Minnesota looked like Joe Mauer wearing a yellow smiley face button.

“Meenohsohta?” said Boris.

“That’s what she said,” said Al.

They landed on the lake like graceful Siberian racoon dog. They were out of gas so they decided to let the gentle waves push them minute by minute closer to shore.

A sign on the headquarters said, “Hello Campers, Welcome To Lake Antartica.”

A smiling young woman in a Walmart uniform and “O’Brien” name tag greeted them immediately and walked them to Cabin 33.

“It’s like Hogwarts!” said Al excitedly, looking all around at the scenery, the happy people, canoes on the lake, people fishing from the dock, volleyball games, bean bag games, people strumming guitars.

“Not everything Hogwarts, Als Revkawinas, my friend,” said Boris, placing a large Hagrid hand on Al’s shoulder.

Finding a canoe tied to their personal dock they decided to take a trip around the lake and see the sights. They saw more cabins, more people playing golf and tennis and croquet.

“Wow,” whispered Al.

“Don’t be afraid of your fear, Als Revkawinas,” said Boris.

“I don’t even know what that means,” said Al, “this is freeking awesome.”

They continued to paddle along the shoreline with the same scenes repeating, over and over, shiny, happy people having fun, holding hands, laughing.

“Willing suspension of disbelief,” said Boris, “as in any production, the audience plays along, is necessary.

“First Ali Shuffle, then rope-a-dope.”

“Yeah, whatever,” said Al, watching raptly as someone caught a crappie from the dock.

They saw something in the distance, big and white, stretching across the horizon.

They moved toward it, drawn toward it like gravity, or aliens with a giant magnet. They and the canoe grew smaller and smaller as they neared.

Boris stopped paddling. Al had stopped long ago. They sat motionless except for the washing of the water, in front of the now huge giant wall of ice.

“What the eff is that!” said Al.

“Look like Hogwarts Castle to me,” said Boris.

Al carefully stood up in the canoe to try to see the end of the ice wall, either way. He sat down, saying nothing.

“First rule of Band Camp,” said Boris, raising a giant finger, “is escape.”

“Yeah, good luck with that,” said the look on Al’s face.

“Tomorrow,” said Boris, “maybe next day, first play leetle tennis, try walleye, maybe also crab and cheese dip.”

Seen on sign in background on KARE 11 during Saint Patrick’s Day oatmeal stout drinking contest on sidewalk in front of Patrick McGovern’s in Saint Paul:

Matt Hancock:

We frighten the pants off everyone with the new variant … when do we deploy the new variant?

[ “Project Fear” authors discussed when to deploy new covid variant — The Telegraph]

Two

Swear allegiance to the flag

Whatever flag they offer.

Never hint at what you really feel.

— Mike & The Mechanics

Back at the Al & Delores Rukavina Go-Go Gophers Insurance Agency, LLC — where Al and Boris had busted out the side door like Bootch & Sundance to fight with handguns blazing because they were unvaccinated, as we already knew — Delores, Rebecca, and Alya watched the TV reports and heard on the radio and read in the newspaper about the Bootch & Sundance Manifesto, Industrial Society & Its Future Redux, and how they were radicalized on the internet by wolves. The five o’clock news showed a photo of Boris and Al standing in the yard behind the insurance agency holding their hand guns and “Anti-Vaccine Magazine,” and “Hot Girls of Tundra Quarterly.”

Rebecca returned from checking out around outside where Boris and Al had exchanged gunfire with hundreds if not thousands.

“No shell casings,” she said. “And where is the blood?” she asked, rhetorically, perhaps, as she went for coffee.

“Duh,” said Alya, holding up her hand in the shape of a Sig Sauer.

“Yes, but no blood, I don’t get it,” said Rebecca.

Alya looked at her hand and then at Rebecca.

Rebecca sat at the red and white be-clothed kitchen table in the middle of the office to join with Alya and Delores in drinking coffee, smoking Winstons, listening to MPR on the crappy little radio and watching CNN on the crappy little black and white television.

“They are somewhere,” said Alya.

“I feel them.”

“Oh-really?” smirked Delores, pinching her eyes against the smoke of a freshly lit Winston.

“Oh, yes,” said Alya, who had not yet told them of her entire skill set, holding something back in reverse because even though Delores and Rebecca were comrades, they were still both agents of Croesus capitalist dog lackeys, even though while Rebecca wore shoulder holster and F.B.I. earrings and spiked F.B.I. shoes, Delores for most part was still in imperialist closet.

Yes, they knew she had come with Boris from Russia, ohhh, was eet, hmm, last summer? Summer before? for “K.G.B. Handler & Handled Fishing Tournament” on Meenohsohta north shore as Boris’s Self-Esteem in Arctic to Sub-Arctic Climates Life Coach, and had later let it slip after too many Voodoo Mama JooJoo Froo-froo capitalist drinks around campfire that she was also almost willage runners-up heavyweight springboard diving champion, she still had not told anyone that she was also a seer, ... osteopath ... agronomist, medium, guru, sensei, channel, something like that, passed down from her grandmomo Alyavetka. Which her mother never so much appreciated because it always skips a generation, always.

And so, by holding something of Boris or Al, like this red and white K.G.B. KrasnoGorsk Donut Day coffee cup, she could get vibes of what was happening weeth them.

“Like a dachshund,” said Delores, lighting the next Winston.

“More like bloodhound,” said Rebecca.

“Like angel,” said Alya, correcting them and smiling, remembering how her grandmomo had explained it to her, how she would find lost sheep, bring them home, eat them.

“Comfort afflicted, afflict comfortable, maybe leetle like that,” she said, getting up for more coffee.

“Communist claptrap,” said Delores.

“Well,” said Rebecca, “how about we give it a plutocrat college try, anyway.”

Twin Cities founded and based International Federation of DampYoga mission statement and motto:

Two years ago they couldn’t wait to tell you how many people have died. Death counts were on every single news station. Front page of every paper. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

And now, people are literally dropping like flies. And nothing.

Seven

Ninety-nine red balloons

Floating in the summer sky

Panic bells, it’s red alert

There’s something here from somewhere else!

The war machine springs to life

Opens up one eager eye

Focusing in on the sky

When ninety-nine red balloons go by

This is what we’ve waited for

This is it, boys, this is war

The president is on the line

As ninety-nine red balloons go by

— Ninety-nine Red Balloons, Nena, Carlo Kargas

Sitting with Bonnie and Clyde in front of their cabin, Al and Boris looked up at a familiar squeaking noise to see Joe Mauer’s Upside Down bus rolling in, stopping short in front of camp headquarters.

“Well, what the hell?” said Al, getting up and walking that way, followed closely by Boris.

Delores, Rebecca, and Alya stood at the front of a new batch of campers, hands on hips, surveying the scene in wonder.

“The Beagle has landed,” said Rebecca.

“This is how you rescue us?” said Al.

“It was only way,” said Boris, walking up to Alya for a side hug.

“We heard about you on the news,” said Al.

“Where?” asked Delores.

“Everywhere.

“Melon scoops?”

“Was in screept,” said Alya.

“Actually worked very well,” said Delores. “We could have used pink feather dusters.”

Lounging on the deck of Cabin 33 after a walleye supper, watching the stars, somehow they got around to asking about life stories.

Boris and Al pretty much repeated what they had told each other, though Boris threw in a little about his heroic quest to become willage Eyes-Closed Sitting On Nanny Goat checkers champion like grandpa, and how his family got extra goat at Chreestmas while he held the title.

Alya talked about growing up just three and half willages from Boris, but she never knew it until oblast Bettys Crockers Good Housekeepingk Committee representative for five-year program for self-esteem in sub-arctic climates visited the willage seeking to fill an opening.

Alya thought she might as well try because it would mean her family would be able to enter a lottery for a new left boot for Grandpa “Oompas Loompas,” and there might be an opportunity for travel. It didn’t hurt her chances that she was willage almost runners-up diving champion, and she did get to travel three and half willages over, where she met Boris, home for Goat & Moose Day holiday. And so, she traveled weeth Boris to U.S.A. for fishing tournament so long, long ago, and now stuck in imperialist Go-Go Brandon Hell on earth and in skies.

Delores wouldn’t talk or wasn’t listening, it was hard to tell in the dark, so in her deep, sexy, radio voice, Al noted, Rebecca volunteered that after graduating from Edina High School she went right into the military to escape anyone from Edina High School. She was an MP in the latter stages of Vietnam and twenty years later, the first Gulf War. She joined the Minneapolis F.B.I. somewhere in the ‘90s, was still employed there because they couldn’t get rid of her because she knew things, and sometimes it was fun and meaningful and she loved some of the people, but somewhere along the line she must have picked up a red pill and swallowed it, because there was just so much now that she saw that she didn’t see before.

“And voila,” she said, making a motion that could have been self-deprecating or self-congratulatory, which said, “and now, here I am, sitting with you all, on Fantasy Island, ta-da!”

Al added in his own mind and his eyes could do whatever they wanted because it was dark, “and beautiful and old and long, thick grey hair, woah baby.”

They sat in silence, like penitents in the confessional, relieved to be done, waiting on the other person who they came with to talk to Father.

In the dark, not really, there were a million stars and a full orange moon and the campfire glow and scent from Clyde & Bonnie just down the way.

After awhile Boris started to talk about ice fishing for narwhals with his young buddies at meednight, with wodka and cheese and goat toast.

“Full moon, like thees ...”

“God almighty,” said Delores.

“Okay, okay.”

And so, she talked about her family being stationed at Strategic Air Command Headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha, doing her homework in the underground bunkers, growing up with the kids of all kinds of military officers and specialists and intelligence agencies.

“It just seemed natural,” she said, leaving everyone hanging, knowing what they thought she should say right now ...

Since he thought she was done, Boris started up again.

“Might as well be feeshing for moose, catch nothingk, all night long, but beautiful memory, moonshine on ice, friends, laughing, wolves howling in taiga forest, cheese up ying yang, hoh my God ... eez byoot ...”

Delores looked right at Al, you could tell even in the dark.

“It seemed right at the time,” she said. “I don’t know now.”

And they were all staring hard at her in the dark, their eyes asking, saying, you mean being in the F.B.I. the whole time, when you met Al in spanish class at Saint Catherine’s and being in the peace movement as an undercover agent that whole time and marrying Al because he was your assignment and going to Russia and then joining Boris and the K.G.B. and the insurance agency and always reporting back to the Sixth Floor of the Minneapolis F.B.I. headquarters on Hennepin, and why didn’t Rebecca ever see you in the lunch room or at softball games or the July picnic, are you shy, or just a loner, or is there an even deeper deep-cover thing you are on ... huh? ... aaand, while we’re at it, when you went missing for a long time that one time and they thought you were dead, fell into the damp yoga ice hole at Lake Harriet, did you actually get abducted by aliens, and what does that have to do with all of this ... huh?

Delores could tell what they were thinking because she had been to a summer workshop slash seminar in Winona one or two summers ago. She thought about bringing up something they already knew, about her name being Hopper when she was young and how she once wrote Hopper Frank’s Diary, alone in her room but nobody knew about it, about how she felt trapped and alone and persecuted and in great danger, but then she finished it, must have put it somewhere, maybe in a storage cabinet on a Doomsday plane, that thing could have ended up anywhere.

She reached out her hand to Al in the dark.

“I don’t know, either,” he said softly.

Everyone breathed deep, sighed in frustration and contentment, turned a little, about forty-five degrees, to again face the lake, to contemplate the moon’s reflection in the flat water, the silhouette of something large in the distance, to listen to Bonnie’s violin. They smelled cedar essence, dreamed of goat friends and checker strategies, the hard, solid feel of the splat of water on your belly, of everything and nothing.

Found on sidewalk written on back of receipt for Spicy Nacho Doritos during Heart of St. Paul Food Tour

The original promise of the internet was that it might democratize the exchange of information globally. A free internet would overwhelm all attempts to control information flow. Its very existence a threat to anti-democratic forms of government everywhere. What we found in the files was a sweeping effort to reverse that promise and machine learning and other tools to turn the internet into an instrument of censorship and social control. Unfortunately, our own government appears to be playing a lead role.

— Matt Taibbi, testifying on Twitter Files before the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, later attacked by Democrats on the committee for having sought to fight for freedom of speech

Eight

I read the news today, oh boy.

— A Day in the Life, The Beatles

“The only way to get out is to volunteer for another. You can see how that’s kind of a slippery slope.”

“Revolving door.”

“Conundrum.”

“Enigma wrapped in riddle inside goat.”

“Stop.” Delores put up an exasperated hand.

They sat out in front of Shackleton Cabin, whittling, staring into space, playing harmonica, banjo, swatting flies, sipping Hamm’s Beer, talking about the Hamm’s Bear, whether it was real like Bigfoot or more like the Taco Bell Chihuahua.

“Look at us, we’re devolving, melting, into the mud,” said Delores. “Pretty soon we’ll be crawling back into the lake, paddling away into the cloudy ooze with one little tail.”

“I’m gonna have to take that personally,” said Bonnie.

“Actually, we have plan,” said Boris with a twinkle in his eye, sharing a wink and a swipe of the nose with Al and Clyde.

“Bootch & Sundance,” said Boris.

“Ride again,” said Al.

“Oh! God help us!” cried out Delores.

“Fucking Bootch & Sundance.”

Boris smiled and raised a finger like a teacher making a point while standing in front of a class of students firing spitballs and heaving erasers all around the room.

“Deeferent movie film, same actors.”

“The Sting,” said Clyde. “I never saw it.”

“Me neither,” said Al.

“I see,” said Boris.

“On collective farm lunch wagon movie feeelm series,” mocked Al in sign-song.

“Yes,” said Boris. “Was it good as other? Maybe in some vays, maybe some vays not ... as in all theengs, setting, lighting, costumes, plot ...”

“But point eeeez,” said Al.

“Yes, point eez,” said Boris. “We have plan.”

“To escape,” said Rebecca.

“Nooo,” said Boris. “Not so much. Next best thing. Something better. Save vorld.”

“Save vorld?” said Delores.

“Da. Was point all along, da? Why we do everything, bring truth to Americans, save vvvorld.

“However, not work too great, agreed?”

They all nodded, slowly, reluctantly, mockingly.

“Now we attack,” Boris continued. “Show America truth another way, like taste of own depleted uranium medicine.”

Boris and Alya made faces and pantomimed pulling something out of their mouths and throwing it away.

“Yeech!”

“Attack?” said Delores.

“That’s the plan?” said Rebecca.

“Exactly,” said Boris.

“Shock & Awe.”

Nine

“We know now that in the early years of the twentieth

century this world was being watched closely by intelligences greater than man’s and yet as mortal as his own. We know now that as human beings busied themselves about their various concerns they were scrutinized and studied, perhaps almost as narrowly as a man with a microscope might scrutinize the transient creatures that swarm and multiply in a drop of water. With infinite complacence people went to and fro over the earth about their little affairs, serene in the assurance of their dominion over this small spinning fragment of solar driftwood which by chance or design man has inherited out of the dark mystery of Time and Space.

Yet across an immense ethereal gulf, minds that to our minds as ours are to the beasts in the jungle, intellects vast, cool and unsympathetic, regarded this earth with envious eyes and slowly and surely drew their plans against us.

In the thirty-ninth year of the twentieth century came the great disillusionment.

It was near the end of October. Business was better. The war scare was over. More men were back at work.

Sales were picking up.

On this particular evening, October 30, the Crosley service estimated that thirty-two million people were listening in on radios.

Announcer: The Al & Delores Rukavina Red Communist Broadcasting System and its affiliated stations present The Maroon Moose Company in Shock & Awe by Rebecca, Becky “Beck,” and Delores Hopper Frank.

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. From the front deck of Cabin 33 on Fantasy Island, Antartica, Meenohsohta, we bring you the music of Q Anonymous and his orchestra, featuring Clyde & Bonnie. An’ a one an’ a two ...

Ladies and Gentlemen, we interrupt our program of wonnerful old time music to bring you a special bulletin from Inter-Planetary Public Radio. At twenty minutes before eight, South Pole Time, Professor Penn Jones of Midlothian, Texas reports observing obvious falsification of news events by our national media, moving around our country with enormous velocity.

Professor Jim Garrison in New Orleans now confirms Professor Jones’ observations, and adds that he believes beings from outer space may be trying to show us what is right in front of our noses and describes the phenomenon as like a blue flame shot from a gun.

We now return you to the music of Q Anonymous The Sleeping Red Dog On The Porch, with Clyde & Bonnie, situated on Lake Antartica, Meenohsohta.

Now a tune that never loses flavor, Home On The Taiga, by Q Anonymous and his orchestra.

Ladies and gentlemen Joe Mauer, on his ten-minute lunch break as driver of The Upside Down Bus and manager of The Walmart Department of Homeland Serenity has …