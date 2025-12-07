Share

Das Mein

Schmampf !

... The Alien Bigfoot Ghost & Leprechaun Manifesto

by Mike Palecek

I don’t know

[where I’m a gonna go]

I don’t know

[where I’m a gonna go]

I don’t know

Where I’m gonna go

When the volcano blows.

— Thomas Jefferson

Bonne nuit les gars,

bonne nuit Mrs. Calabash,

et bonne nuit Jeffrey Epstein,

bonne nuit Timothy McVeigh,

bonne nuit H. Wayne Carver,

bonne nuit Mohammed Atta

et bonne nuit Crystal Campbell,

ou que vous soyez.

One

Bran thought about it.

“Can a man still be brave if he’s afraid?”

“That is the only time a man can be brave,” his father told him.

— George R.R. Martin

“Ich ben iyn ... not yours!

“Das Mine! Das Mine!”

Terrible Tim dreamed while he slumbered so cozy, deep in this far back compartment of the family log.

Perched atop his loft bed piled with green quilts stitched, decorated in shamrocks and lucky charms, as he slept and snored and talked in his snoring and sleeping, he felt all around him the gentle rain patter on the log and slippery green moss and grass, the leaves on the trees, rain sliding down the leaves and banging into the metal buckets one drop and bang at a time, all nestled quite nicely in The Back Of The Backyard.

Terrible Tim’s big, hairy in fact quite comical feet showed out the end of the quilts, the toes especially, out the holes specifically in the faded green socks just to let those toes get a bit of air every now and again don’t ya know.

The room did not smell as much as evince, courage and tobacco, hope and whiskey.

He lay now on his side, now on his stomach, and of course now on his back, all in turn and back again.

His chest rose and fell and his chin shoved around the bits of stone ground potato bread in his beard as he dreamed of chewing with his for the most part full mouth of teeth, tasting in his dreaming the potato jelly, potato bagels, potato pizza, potato spuds, potato fine malt, tater pancakes with pudding.

The room was littered as with museum-quality shrapnel with all makes of varieties of newspapers, ancient, and magazines, model car kits, board games, three-quarters eaten pretzels, apple cores and cheese curls, as a matter of course.

A certain smell as likely as not emanated from the socks as from the cheese curls, doncha know.

In his dream adventure Terrible Tim heard gibberish of a Russian sort, maybe Mexican.

“Ekaterina Bolshoy where is your ring?

“Como te llamas, where are your llamas?

“Ekaterinas llamas? I am looking for gold and I am traveling the wurl until I find it, senorita baba-louie-louie.

“You have come to the right place, comrade Terrible Tim, but I am sure you already know that, nez pas?”

And now his dream grew dark as a shadow covered the log and The Back Of The Backyard, as a drone silently made its patrol. Muffled screams came from the way back loft partition of the log as Terrible Tim now dreamed of horrible things, torture ... beating ... cutting.

Besides the screams and the shadow of the drone, all was nice, all was quiet in The Back Of The Backyard, with an ever-so-faint and not entirely seductive hint of wood smoke in the soft breeze, gently moving the laundry on the line, which you could see if you knew where to look.

Terrible Tim’s yellow-stained fingers reached now for the ceiling, out his fingerless gloves, eyes clamped tight, squinched against the pictures in his mind, seeking, something, a peasant mendicant daring to approach the gods, asking forgiveness, demanding explanation, against all hope, none can be granted. SOL.

He gasped, ceased breathing, eyes wide, now closed. The dirty hands with the filthy fingernails retrieved to the covers like a turtle to the shell.

While Terrible Tim sweated for his slumber, all around him, outside the cozy stank of the back room, his family was already up, moving around, letting Tim sleep late, dream his dreams of danger and glory and adventure, on the edge, the brink, in terrible peril of falling, a long ways, probably.

The family was already a considerable distance into enjoying a Saturday morning, baking cookies, romping in the grass with the others, while Terrible Tim’s mates, D.B., Irish, Unabomber, O’Brien, smoked their pipes, drank their mud-thick coffee, road the stumps, as if bouncing along North Atlantic swells. As the women folk chopped wood, fetched a pale of water, all keeping an ear pitched toward the loft and any sign a’tall of Terrible Tim getting up, unawares they were he was this moment poised on the very

edge, the brink of a dangerous crevice, with the roaring waterfall cascading in dreamy postcard slow motion, quite lovely and deadly into the creek, and the blood and the beer and the mud and the rocks below. And he, Terrible Tim, for only he, tightrope walking the razor knife edge of the rocks, his big, hairy toes showing clearly out his favorite socks, St. Patrick’s Day as it were, expertly feeling and finding their way, the toes not the socks, like scouts taking the point, along the deadly ... cliff.

Plane. Must. Hit. Steel.

Terrible Tim’s dream blasted-off warp speed and then halted on a brick wall.

“You’re stopping?

“Because of course you are.

“Right here.”

Terrible Tim sat in a Limerick pub in one of the first rows staring straight up at John F. Kennedy the famous stand-up comedian on tiny, intimate stage, cigarette smoke and whisky smell all around, like stereo. He stood in front of a brick wall and on the wall in graffiti-style it reads CRONKITE& RATHER actedalone.

“This is a scenic overlook? In Texas? Seriously, they are shooting. I’ve already been hit twice and it’s not even lunch time yet. I really think we should go, Lyndon’s hungry and we’re making him wait. I’m bleeding here, all over. Governor Connolly’s not going to like this cleaning bill. In the final analysis ...”

BOOM! BANG!

Crack!

“Tim! Wake up! Get your arse out of that bed this instant!”

Molly McGuire fist-pounded the door, kicked it backward like a horse, banged the wood with Terrible Tim’s shillelagh and dropped it as she stormed away. The stick bounded and rattled sending vibrations that bounced on Terrible Tim’s amygdala as a soccer ball dropped from a roof, finally deciding to rest.

“It is happening!”

Molly stopped short in the living room to turn again to lean and send one final admonition volley at Timothy’s closed door as Terrible Tim sat bolt upright, bonking his head on the ceiling in the worn dent.

He kicked at the covers as if they were the root of it all and hung his feet over the edge of the double-decker bed he had made himself. His bright, twinkling green eyes shined through a bit of understandable morning fog deep within a face like crumpled manuscript.

For a moment he stared without focusing at the two big hairy toes poking free and wiggling on their own as if seeking attention.

Terrible Tim pushed a gnarled, strong, permanently dirt-stained hand back though his disheveled, matted hair like a rake through fire, contemplating where he might have placed his papers and tobacco upon his regrettably unceremonious arrival home last evening from McGinty’s, and how he had managed to gain this lofty perch in this

room set way back her in the log, set away from the family, for just such “special” occasions.

Finding what he needed he took to rolling the first, best smoke of the day. He lifted his chin to exhale, then as well out his nose, as knobby as the walking stick slash battering ram on the other side of the door.

His eyes again brightened and lowered like a lighthouse in fog, twinkled, flickered, thinking a thought from his dream or perhaps last night at the tub, shaking his head, sucking hard on the rollie.

The nose quivered like that of a particularly pugilistic rabbit, smelling wood smoke, whiskey, and potato ... What time was it? The light in the room was dim even now, due to the one tiny window. Drawing hard, wincing against the stinging smoke, Terrible Tim gazed around the room, at the scattered debris field, soccer ball, t-shirts, socks, hats, underwear. He was so fooking tired of green! Red had always been his favorite. His mother had made him promise her eons ago he wouldn’t tell a single soul.

Finding his pants, shirt, boots all within arm’s reach and determining by a quick sniff they were better than most for another, he snatched his cap from the bedpost on the way down, pushing off as the out of doors clamor reached un-ignorable levels.

Making his way through the cozy living room with its smoldering fireplace and thick and old furniture down the hall with all the bedrooms, past the den, the study, the dining room, the pantry, the bomb shelter such as it was more of a daycare, into the cartoonishly cluttered kitchen

and finally to the mud room and out the solid, ancient oaken door and then retreating back to collect his shillelagh, stick, cane, cudgel, oldest friend, and then back again after stopping in the kitchen to stick a finger into the cooling potato pie, until finally, at long last, at half past noon at least, Terrible Tim pushed his way out of doors to engage the new day.

Right off, his arm shot up of its own accord to shield his eyes from the blazing yellow globe and the belt buckles and green right square in the eyes it was, a diorama of yellow and gold and knee-high blarney. Leprechauns everywhere like someone had knocked over an emerald beehive. As if Terrible Tim had leaped well aware into a clothes dryer in Granny Casey’s basement on the eve of the St. Stephens Day Parade.

A twirling dervish as it were, and at first look far too confusing to take it all in properly.

And so, needing a bit of a refuge, Terrible Tim snatched up a sit-down on the stump by the door, marked with his own initials, which he rarely had a chance to use these days, out of the way of the commotion, yet not far enough to fully escape notice, as straight away he found himself surrounded by Leprechauns in green felt hats and boots, beards of all colors, in green jackets noticeably tight and not, work boots and elvish slippers but nobody said a word of that, eyebrows like hedge rows, sucking on homemade finely crafted pipes as if that is where the oxygen was, artfully juggling steaming baked potatoes and sloshing mugs of various contents in their knotty muscled fists.

Rattling off a stream of connected syllables of a lilting brogue, all one word with no room for breaths nor time in this life for commas.

Loud. All at once, as if every word might be the last.

“Now here he is ...”

“If’n it isn’t Terrible Tim himself ...”

“In the flesh ...”

“And it’s still only mor ... early in ta’afternoon.”

“So glad you could join us ...”

“Among the very livin’ ...”

“If it ain’t the ghost of ...”

Ramming herself through the scrum by the top of her head, Molly McGuire brought him a steaming, boiling, roiling, sloshing wooden bowl filled to the brim. With wooden spoon, oak. As she backed her way out Molly McGuire delivered by her kelly eyes a message Terrible Tim understood all very well.

The others let him alone as a man is entitled to enjoy his potato stew.

Terrible Tim set down the bowl and took out his pipe, crossed his legs, folded one arm under t’other, and raised his chin a smidge to listen, trying to see what was all the hubub and such.

“You knew this was happening! You knew it was!”

“I knew?

“I knew?

“And j’st wha’ i’ that s’pose t’ mean if’n I might ask?

“And so did you!

“Not as if’n you di’ not! ... Di’ not have sev’n h’nnrd and nyne yars ta ...”

“They will never find their shit. Not in a million years they won’t!

“I know, right?”

“So, yeah, that all may be so, but it’s got to be more substantial than all a that, now lads. They are bound and determined ...”

“To put a serious hurt on our shit.”

“Must have grav ...”

“It says so right here in the officially delivered document: FromThe Offices Of The BIG AF,” said one, flicking a finger at the paper in his hand.

“Grav ...”

“Icity.”

“Gravicity? What in bloody hell?”

“It’s not as though we haven’t done fuck-all.”

“That is EXACTLY what it says,” said the one with the document, now putting on his reading spectacles and using his finger to seek out the most relevant words.

“Icity,” repeated the one.

“You know, oomph ... get up and go. My granddad had that.”

“Ooomphicity.”

“That’s it!”

“Yes.”

“Yes.”

“Yes.” ... “That’s probably all we’ll be needing then.”

“Good work, lads.”

Two

One measures a circle beginning anywhere.

— Charles Fort

17

And, from all of that Terrible Tim gathered that the Leprechaun clan, klatch, herd, had received an order, edict if you will, from THE BIG AF, muckety mucks, saying, once agane, as just, what was it? One? Two? Hundred years before, that unless they got off their “fat bums” and did something to earn their keep they were being promptly, unceremoniously, removed, kicked-off, sent back, returned, recalled, given the boot, sacked.

“So then, Timothy ...”

Corker dragged over a stump and took straight off to searching his pockets for papers, matches, tobacco and finding none, an absolute shock, and graciously accepted a loan of Terrible Tim’s supply.

“Dreams are foolish things,” said Corker as he crafted his ciggie.

“That they are, Corker me boy. That they ahre.”

“Electric sheep?”

“Not this time, Mr. O’Flannigan, not this time.”

“What dooo ya make of it?” said Corker after securing his initial puff.

“Same ol same ol’,” drawled Terrrible Tim.

“This’n’s a wee bit different, I’m thinking, Timothy.”

“And how is that?” said Terrible Tim, checking his boot for mud, using a stick, not paying close attention whatsoever to Corker, more on where he might have left his pocket knife, when suddenly he stuck the stick into the mud and said perhaps overly sternly to Corker because he was still waking up, “How is this different from the last toyme and the toyme before that!”

“Well,” said Corker, not taking offense.

“This time they mean it.

“We are schedule to be Evaporated.”

Terrible Tim covered a yawn as they both leveled their attention back to the others.

“We have to think of somethin’!”

“We can’t be fooking aroun’ any lohnger!”

“They’re too nice,” Terrible Tim turned to Corker. “The BigAF. They could never actually bring themselves to ...”

“It’s not them so much, Timothy.

“It’s the damned others. They’re behind this. They’re forcing them.”

“Who is?”

“Well, of course. It’s the damned Schmazis.”

“And speak for yerself now, Patrick, all day in the tub ... and where’s that gotten us, but booted out on our fundamentals.”

“And it’s not just us,” said Corker.

“It’s all a them.”

“No!” said Terrible Tim, slapping his knee, and not in a sarcastic way mind you.

“Yee-esss, a carse i’tis. We are just the first to hear the news. It’s all laid out plainly as day in the ‘ficial document. We are to infarm the others.”

“And hope they don’t cling to cliches,” said Terrible Tim.

“Kill the messenger.”

“Exactly.”

three

If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, it’s a fucking Nazi!

— Scott Creighton

21

After a bit, after everyone had calmed down a mite, eaten their fill of potato stew and potato pie, with the filthy fooking dishes stacked to the ceiling in Molly McGuire’s and Terrible Tim’s kitchen all sat down in a circle (of a sort) to try to figure this all out.

“Brainstorm,” someone suggested.

“Rap,” said another.

“Consensus,” shouted yet another.

“We’ll be needin’ some red balloons then,” came another thought not left unspoken.

“Weeelll,” began Isis O’Grady.

“That’s quite a deep subject,” said D.B., casting a grin over his shoulder to Unabomber, Flynn and O’Brien.

Like Roman senators, like Greek philosophers, like Dublin prime ministers, the entire clan sat, lounged, sprawled flat out, and in a few cases snored contentedly, on wooden benches they had installed themselves around The Library, which was used for formal meetings, weddings, children’s concerts, first communions, the like, a

white, porcelain toilet that had just appeared one fine April morning perhaps a hunnerd years ago and maybe not that long a’tall in The Back Of The Backyard. And seated right next to it, like the tosser thought the findees might find them handy, was a box of books and magazines, which kept being almost magically re-stocked. And being fine students they read every one and memorized and internalized every one as well as passing them around, leaving them certain places in order to, perhaps, hopefully be a source of some edification, for, uh, others, in the general area.

And so, as well, not far back, only a couple of down oaks over, sat McGinty’s, a washtub turned backwards and sideways on its side, where one might go, now and again, to discuss the news of the day, you might say, as well as moving out of range of curious eyes.

In any case, that was a bit of the lay of the land. The Back Of The Backyard sat in the woods and fallen logs and grass and weeds and flowers just beyond the back lawn of The L.O.S.E.R.S., handed the moniker as they were forever losing things, car keys mostly, but just as easily one glove, one sock, one wedding ring, etc. And perhaps more often than not the laddies and lassies chose to push and drag said items over to where Those L.O.S.E.R.S. might then find them while exclaiming to no one really around within sight, “How did that get there!”

Indeed.

Although, yes, there were particular items they might

possibly choose to appropriate as it were on the very iffy, dodgy grounds of “cultural artifacts requiring further study,” and some were just too fooking large or interesting or useful, such as The Library, McGinty’s, as well as the reading materials.

“Well, as I was sayin’, if we do expect ... to continue, what we’re doin’, for another ...”

“Hundred and ...”

“Nine hunnerd ...”

“Fifty-six.”

“Seven. On the nose.”

The discussion ran around The Library with absolute perfect acoustical pitch, as many remarked. Those on the one side able to hear even the nastiest whispers over on t’other.

“That is, are we wantin’ are grandchildren,” called out Lassie McGeeHee, “to continue the great tradition of sloth, greed and licentious behavior.”

“Now, Lassie, no need ...”

“It won’t work, doesn’t matter, we’re zombie toast,” lamented Lucky Carney.

“Ohhh? Was it over when Albania bombed the Sacramento Walmart?” said Irish.

“Yeah, pretty much,” answered someone from the back row now holding high an American high school history textbook, 9th edition.

“We have nothing!”

“Nothing that will satisfy them!”

“I think all we really need is a show of concern, good faith.”

“There’s been a glitch in the matrix.”

“Moving the goalposts.”

“Our shit is screwed tight.”

“Mark it eight,” came the refrain from the old codgers row right down in front, all a them now theatrically holding their heads in their old knotted hands, looking through the fingers, gauging what effect they were having on the collective whole.

The fact is, they had long received these documents under the big flat postal rock from The BigAF, the muckety mucks, poo-bahs. The back benchers had many names for them. Saying, reminding, nagging that they were here for a pissing purpose, not to just sit in the fooking tub the whole live-long morning and afternoon and night. To do some good. And unless and until they were going to get on with that, they would be yanked out, Evaporated as it were. The Leprechauns thought, or pretended to think, that finding stuff once in a while for The L.O.S.E.R.S. would be plenty good enough. And for decades, centuries as far as anyone knew, it was. But now The BigAFwas, apparently from the looks of it, feeling pressure from the new local elites who likely as not just wanted an excuse to clean house and bring in their own woo apparatchiks, a color revolution.

“We might as well go home.”

“This is our home!”

“They are hurting our shit!”

“We got nothing,” said someone in the middle, causing a lot of wagging of heads.

“Nothing that will count for beans for The Galactic Federation,” someone lamented as if reciting the sorrowful mysteries.

“The what!”

“Isis O’Flaherty. You’ve got to turn down the telly once in a while. Hasn’t yer daughter showed you the off switch yet, man?”

“There is no Galactic Federation? Is that what yer trying to not so subtly tell me?” said O’Flaherty. “Then what is the use of anything!”

“’Fraid not,” said Al and Bob Queda at the same time.

Old Mick, sitting in the front row with the other codgers, with an orange traffic cone to his ear, slammed the cone and yelled out, “They are putting a hurt on our shit!”

“We must have a meeting.”

Terrible Tim pushed off the porcelain to stand.

“And just what is this, an Easter Bunny hunt?” muttered Old Mick not quite under his breath.

“We must tell the others,” said Terrible Tim, poking with his pipe the copy of the official document he held in his hand.

“Says so, right here.”

“La Grande Meetingue, as they say in Moscow,” said Terrible Tim, like a maitre de introducing a party of four to a booth for two.

“That’s actually French,” young Collie O’Malley stood up from the AV section of The Library bowl.

“I’tis?” said Terrible Tim, a little embarrassed, putting a hand to his brow.

“Pretty sure,” she said, spreading her dress to sit back down.

“A meeting of the families?”

The mumble whispers took off, swirling halfway around the bowl before Old Mick could get his boots on, which he had taken off, which he did wherever he went, whenever he sat down.

“Oh. No! Really?”

“Not that again.”

“Le Grande Meetinggue de la Familia de Rosinante,” Terrible Tim exclaimed, pretty much saying whatever came into his head, lifting his pipe to toast as everyone began to go.

“Lay grand ... blooming, hmm, mmm, weirdo,” a spattering of mumbles and not quite mumbles echoed, vaguely, clearly, as everyone worked hard to gather as fast as they could their shit and leave.

