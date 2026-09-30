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The Continuing Adventures of Bart Brett Kovalevsky Self-Published Conspiracy Theory Novelist of Baraboo, Wisconsin, now living in Minneapolis

Third in a Series

Chapter one

Jefferson Smith:

I guess this is just another lost cause Mr. Paine. All you people don’t know about lost causes. Mr. Paine does. He said once they were the only causes worth fighting for and he fought for them once. For the only reason any man ever fights for them. Because of just one plain simple rule. Love thy neighbor. And in this world today of great hatred a man who knows that rule has a great trust. You know that rule Mr. Paine and I loved you for it just as my father did. And you know that you fight harder for the lost causes than for any others. Yes you’d even die for them. Like a man we both knew Mr. Paine. You think I’m licked. You all think I’m licked. Well I’m not licked. And I’m gonna stay right here and fight for this lost cause. Even if this room gets filled with lies like these. And the Taylors and all their armies come marching into this place.

Somebody will listen to me.

— Mr. Smith Goes To Washington

Frank Capra, 1939

“Kurva.

“I could do that good.”

Milo Woznowitz-Kostelecky stood at the line of television sets spanning the back wall of Walmart.

He held in his hands a 42-pack of natural-color Depends, by the handy plastic handle, and a crescent wrench, while chewing as contemplatively as a cow watching Gunsmoke a piece of plastic, provenance basically unknown.

Milo watched the candidates being interviewed. Neither they nor the shapely, luminescent journalist mentioned anything important, which he had been noticing to be a vital building block of the Jenga political game for the past sixty years or so.

That is not how he would do it, were his yellow-green-pink-blueish-tint face now bouncing, fading, pixelating on nineteen screens amid the hoards who walked the boards, searched for smiles, for bolts and files, wandered aisles for miles, who trod the tiles, of Walmart.

He would just tell the truth, easy peasy.

They had just watched Mr. Smith Goes To Washington on the last day of the free monthly trial subscription, and he still carried the vibe.

Standing there wondering if he had swallowed the plastic, Milo, which was also his father’s and his grandfather’s names, which was Miloslav when they boarded the big boat George Washington at Bremen. It became Miloscz in New York, Milosc by Chicago, and in Saint Paul, Milos, now Milo. His great-grandsons would be Mil and Mi.

It was on January 6, or Jan. 6, J6, anyway, that day.

When, retired from the post office, and spending his days sitting in the garage, walking around the neighborhood, and riding the kurva exercise bicycle at Anytime Fitness, he became a witness to history.

This one, this bicycle, had a little TV attached, so that you could try to forget you are exercising inside a strip mall, maybe you are out in the country, or pedaling with friends through the Alps, the coffee-and flower-lined bricks of Paris, or a mulched moose path in northern Minnesota, while you are forced to stare at a parking lot, straight into the black eyes of an angry old man whose wife is taking way too long in the liquor store.

How hard could it be.

True, it was virgin territory. But people would be interested to know.

How it was no insurrection — though as he watched the TV through sweat and tears he had hoped it might be — people actually having a revolution, saying the vote was stolen, the “President,” is not the President. He is an imposter, as much as Bush, and this whole charade is beginning to smell like spoiled carp.

But, in the days since, everyone had been instructed otherwise.

He would have to move a few things around, maybe sit in the garage only M-W-F, wander walk two hours not three, ride the bicycle ... the walk would be exercise enough, not?

Milo floated toward them, a lost red ball returning to shore, smiling wide.

The family clustered around the checkout, touching the batteries, magazines, gum, necks on a swivel, searching the perimeter, some few scouts likely already dispatched to frozen foods and environs.

They would be so excited to hear.

Their faces from a midpoint vantage did not exude jubilation.

To know that he was no longer the wandering, long-lost in the neighborhood Milo. He was The Candidate, to be honored, respected. Shake his hand, place cigars hopefully by his chair as if frankincense, myrrh. To ask carefully considered questions, then patiently await any measured response.

The Wife’s eyes said, WTK?

As she looked him over, seeing in his hands not safety undergarments, tools for fixing the sink, the gummy worms the kinder were screaming all about, the kolache dough.

They displayed zero signs of euphoria.

They were not excited.

He said the words in his head, like a Hail Mary or Our Father.

Setting down his bags of notebooks, poster board and Magic Markers, he held out his arms for them to gather.

As scolded puppies they came to him, heads down, slumped together within his penumbra — so sad, Papa had again pooped himself in Walmart, and this, their last chance, already the funk was clearing out nearby jewelry and produce — hugged them all together, shed one tiny tear.

For his hour had come.

It was about time.