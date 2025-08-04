Amazon

Turn the other way today, on your way to work, and join the revolution. Come along with Lara, Jim, Kaitylyn, Korey, Brooke, Evey, Hector, Reuben and the rest as they go way against the grain. These young people work at a Twin Cities group home. They have almost no money and no hope. They have no health care, no job security, minimum wage. They are not stupid. They know why. And one day they decide they’re not going to take it any longer. Basta.

Geronimo, Gerry is one of the residents of the group home. He loves wrestling, watches it every week on TV. He calls himself The Crusher.

Gerry works at the program center where many of the group home staff also have second jobs. Gerry’s job is shredding paper and one day he finds an old airplane ticket. He’s not supposed to, but he puts it in his pocket and keeps it. The ticket is from American Airlines, 9/11/01.

The word gets out about the ticket and Gerry is invited to be a guest on the local live radio show, The Prince Hope Show.

Not long after, Gerry is dead.

The group home workers think they know who killed Gerry and why.

They talk about it all night long, all week long, for many weeks.

They organize the CRUSHER rebellion, Geronimo’s Revenge.

They are going to fight back, against the CIA, the FBI, The Army, Navy, the police.

Because it’s about time somebody did.

Crusher In Wonderland

Amazon

The Battle of Bumfuck, Iowa is over.

The paper mache lions’ heads and farm house are smoking. The holsteins are lying dead and the gold finches hum "I dreamed I saw Joe Hill ..."

Lara, Kaitylyn and Jim have been captured and put in prison, and now Korey, trying to get them out, is also arrested. ... How will the CRUSHER rebellion against The United States of America continue, as it must?



Korey is interrogated, tortured by his C.I.A. captors. Reuben and Hector actually find the treasure in The Underground.



Korey escapes from the C.I.A. & now meets Patrick, Henry, Washington and Jefferson.



They steal squirt guns from the c-store, fill them in a most unusual way and take to hunting the C.I.A. in downtown Minneapolis.



Billy escapes momentarily from the Bumfuck mental hospital and is taken on the scenic route by a few out of this world folks.



Evey and Rachel buy a Russian Racehorse, Brooke The Spy and her film crew head out to destroy Beaver Cleaver Land, can't find it, and all are re-routed to Oz ... Irving, Kansas, and as they say in Hollywood, the fight goes on ...

Geronimo’s Revenge

Amazon

The Revolution will not be planned in the checkout line at Walmart or in the line to punch out on Friday afternoon, or at happy hour. The Revolution will be born at TWO A.M. in a group home in Minneapolis by young people who are not stupid, who know what’s going on ... who are brave, and loving and fearful and with bills to be paid and routines that need to be maintained and all that you are ... but these people ... they chose to do something. Join them.