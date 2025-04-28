(excerpt)

by Mike Palecek

If you believe, they put a man on the moon, man on the moon ...

If you believe, there’s nothing up their sleeve ...

— R.E.M.

This book is a sequel, sort of, to “Terror Nation.”

Chapter one

Lucy Van Pelt:

Or maybe you have pantophobia.

Do you think you have pantophobia?

Charlie Brown:

What’s pantophobia?

Lucy Van Pelt:

The fear of everything.

Charlie Brown:

THAT’S IT!

“Oh! The places you’ll go!”

The radio played the new Baby BooksFor Everyone On The Air program.

“We’re all in this together.”

The radio chanted as it did every morning at nine.

It all made perfect sense.

Until now, said Genghis Khanarovna to himself.

Always the cul-de-sac, the scourge of the maze.

He would have to go back.

He ran his very sharpened No. 2 pencil around the daily maze offered on the cartoon page of the newspaper, as a bonus, well, for a while now, to soften the pain of spending your whole day in the house.

Also known as Mike, Big Mike, Little Mike, Miguelito, shit like that, from elementary school through everything else to now.

“Hoppin’ down the bunny trail,” sang out the daily ditty and so Mike was compelled to move his paper from his lap, rise to his feet and check to see that his bunny tail was in place, which he knew perfectly well it was.

But, still ... yes and he turned his backside to the window in case anyone who wanted to check on him could fucking do that.

Oh, it was time anyway for his pills and so he went to the kitchen to get that done, and then maybe he would be able to just relax for a while. ... If he could find his car keys that is.

He was Genghis Khanarovna ... oh, well, he just was. He whisper-sang a tune he thought his ancestors had probably sung while looking out into the tundra: Ohhh, if I were a rich guy. Mike yearned to turn and swirl and sing loud, daidle, deedle, daidle fucking deedle dum ... But he didn’t. He just looked out the window, playing his part.

Returning to the living room he picked up the Daily Truth-Advertiser, folded it into a roll and stood in the picture window, rolling, rolling the paper into black-hole tightness,

COVID-1984

regarding the latest nice, perfect, grey, sullen day, the wall to wall clouds reflected accurately in the snow, covering his yard and everywhere else.

Mike Genghis Khanarovna Anderson, well ... it was his having just discovered through sending his spit and urine and poop ... he also sent hair clippings and fingernail snips even though he didn’t have to, just wanting to be thorough, through FedEx ... had pretty recently discovered he was a, well, not quite a direct descendent of George Washington, who was, it now turns out, was just down the line from the Khanarovnas, Kublai, Genghis, Uhli, those guys, and so, you know, he looked out, watched across his lawn at a slight slope, oh, and he was waiting on an email reply about possible cousin Marco Anderson, so, yeah, if he hadn’t been staying home ... well, the incline was much more noticeable with your white knuckles wrapped around a mower handle, but you could still tell from here if you crouched and tipped your head as Mike was now doing.

From there he could clearly see right up to the neighbor’s three-step concrete front porch being waylaid by a band of merry Door Knockers in their white short-sleeve shirts, dark pants, ties, shoes.

Mike hustled to the door, carefully opening it, leaving it just a whisper, allowing a bit of cold air on his stocking feet. He liked hearing these guys. They always sounded so happy in their red, white and blue big winter gloves.

“Hello. My name is Agent [unintelligible]. We’re here to check your TV. Your newspaper. Your radio. Your bunny tail? May we come in right now.”

COVID-1984

And so, the owner of his or her own castle would turn around to show his tail, then step aside while the white shirts inspected to make sure he or she was doing their duty for the community, fully connected and receiving. As they exited, the last in line would give the resident a Bunny Bar and a copy of the monthly Door Knocker Magazine. It had been awhile since Mike had gotten his bell rung. It was not really that pleasant. He was probably about due.

Other neighbors stood in other picture windows, looking at each other. They had ceased to wave, well, awhile ago, probably. That had ended kind of quickly, actually, but, yes, at first all being in the house, in the picture windows, was kind of fun, like a snow day. But now, as with all relatives, sons, wives, daughters, neighbors, each one knew the others to be quite insane and wrong about everything, and not worth the time, even to wave.

These relatives and these neighbors were kept together, however loosely, like molecules in a cancerous cell, by the understanding that at least they were not like the untermensch, “the others,” and that’s what they were called, those who were now forced, or inclined to shoplift in order to eat. You heard about the others once in a while, maybe even often, every morning in the newspaper, on TV, the radio. Even though nobody ever saw one of them, they knew of them, sort of. Mike had heard some might be out riding the rails, again, those stealing food, with a new Woody Guthrie, some said, singing hymns of rebellion. Mike tried not to think about it. Besides, we get what we deserve.

The neighbors now standing in their pajamas and white un

COVID-1984

derwear staring at him across the street used to listen intently as Mike and his wife had spewn out their deepest thoughts over a glass of wine on the deck, had helped each other to change out the storm windows, held neighborhood community leaf raking Kolkhoz Day, called to each other while chipping ice from the driveways, shared community kegs and chips. He and Danya had when the kids were kids spent loads of time with the Thomases, Clarks, Kamenevs, Smiths, Murphys, having picnics, carnivals, bike races in the street wearing Roman get-ups, snowman contests, mini-van rodeo, group Christmas photos. And how could he forget, how his own children had dreamed up Clown World, where for one whole weekend the whole neighborhood had dressed up as clowns, made clown cars out of cardboard boxes, ran clown shoe races, face-painting of course and everyone stayed in costume the whole time. It was especially interesting when cars drove through the neighborhood, the looks on their faces and how sometimes they stepped on the gas, feeling the need to get away.

If a Ruger were pointed right at his forehead right now he could not testify to recalling a single first name.

Free Beer!

The jingling of the truck clanged across the ice, crashing through the cold windows.

In the day it had meant ice cream on a July afternoon.

Mike pressed his nose into the glass like a kid at a candy store. He did not try to pull it loose. He did not want to find out he was stuck, so he stayed there, blowing cold air, making fog on the window, blinding him to seeing anything. Carefully he drew

COVID-1984

back and got off the window, then remembered why he had stuck his nose into the window and stuck it there again, to look both ways down the street. The wagon must not have been on Cronkite Street, maybe over on Clinton or Schwatzkopf. Free beer was something the town council had begun not that long ago. It seemed to be going over well, some had said.

At the sound Mike swiveled around quickly (ish), as if to say, hey! hey! Slow down there!

But he said nothing as the grandkids flashed past, followed by Danya in not quite hot pursuit, yellow ribbons clutched in her wrinkled hands. They would be on a mission to replace the old ones on the flag pole at the backyard bomb shelter. But, of course, the basement shelter was secure, though presently employed holding folded laundry on the ping pong table. It had been installed by Mike’s father and grandfather to spite Khrushchev. The backyard structure was his father’s, meant as anti-hippie screed, and now Mike thought he might like to put in one in the attic, also in honor, in awe of, in defense against, something.

He flattened his nose once more on the window. It was so cold, and it burned, and he kept it there, for a bit, then pulled it back, seeing how the blob matched one of the clouds and pondered again on egoism, a thought he had thought most of yesterday and now here it was again, discovering once more this major fault, one of the ... he lacked in certain regards, knowing how he often (always) measured things (everything) in how it worked for or against him.

For one example, he died, but I’m not dead. And so, that’s good. That raft of snow fell atop that guy, but now I may walk

COVID-1984

past freely. Like that. And perhaps he should be shot. He was just a no-good ...

It is seen by some, as an ethical doctrine, he had read, a valid end of all actions. Don’t try to change, in other words, accept who you are.

He was not at all sure he could do that.

And yet, to change. ... C’est la vie?

How?

At a distant jingling he once more approached the window, and considered, the thought just flashed into his brain, how he might make his bomb shelter in the attic into his own invention, his own magic trick, his personalized famous Tuesday afternoon elective honors science lab, his own Stonehenge that someone might discover way in the future that those in the future would study in order to learn who these people were, who this particular person was, what his day was like, what made him tick and made him do whatever in the fuck it was that he did.

COVID-1984

… Chapter Six

As dark as things may seem, I believe that we’ve been given a gift. Those of us who can see at least. It’s an ability to see the truth and there has never been a greater privilege than to be on the side of all that’s good, righteous and beautiful in this life ... all that is meaningful ... we get ... we get the opportunity to stand against the darkest, most powerful, insidious, satanic and psychotic evil that humanity has ever faced. We should see this as an honor and a privilege. There has never been an opportunity to be alive in every sense of the word because life and the value of truly living it has never been more important and precious and more worthy of appreciating and protection ... to truly be human is to be free to be exactly who we are and to live as freely as we possibly can ... accepting all of the risks that come with being in the world and of the world ... the challenge is so tremendously great because it is so worthwhile.

— Dave Cullen

From the comments section:

Since the mid-90s my family and few friends think I’m crazy too. If I were rich we’d be called eccentric. I just respond with “yes, but I’m not JUST crazy ...” That is if/when I attempt to show any of them something from time to time. I’ve embraced my crazy, as it were ... but it does get lonely not having people like me around me.

Rescue from the tyrant’s fetters

Mercy to the villain e’en

Hope within the dying hours,

E’en the dead shall live in heaven!

Brothers, drink and all agree,

Every sin shall be forgiven,

Hell forever cease to be.

— Schiller, Ode to Freedom / Beethoven Ode To Joy, 9th Symphony

I’ve lost a lot of friends through stupidity. They still think it’s a virus.

“Nineteen hundred and forty six, 1946, Mandrake. How does that coincide with your post-war Commie conspiracy, huh? It’s incredibly obvious, isn’t it? A foreign substance introduced into our precious bodily fluids, without the knowledge of the individual. Certainly without any choice. That’s the way your hard-core Commie works.”

— Brigadier General Jack D. Ripper, Doctor Strangelove

The “new normal” I’m with you [ ]. I friggin’ hate that saying.

“Unpopular ideas can be silenced, and inconvenient facts kept dark, without the need for any official ban. ... So far as the daily newspapers go, this is easy to understand. The British press is extremely centralised, and most of it is owned by wealthy men who have every motive to be dishonest on certain important topics. But the same kind of veiled censorship also operates in books and periodicals, as well as in plays, films, and radio.”

— George Orwell, The Freedom of the Press

I’ve lost people, too, mostly acquaintances. I wouldn’t call them friends. I got blocked by them for not wanting to repeat the MSM talking points.

“It was a bright and cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen. Winston Smith, his chin nuzzled into his breast in an effort to escape the vile wind, slipped quickly through the glass doors of Victory Mansions ... On each landing, opposite the lift shaft, the poster with the enormous face gazed from the wall. It was one of those pictures which are contrived that the eyes follow you about when you move. Big Brother Is Watching You, the caption beneath it ran.”

— George Orwell, 1984

People just accepted to be prisoners in their own homes, without even a little bit of protest. It is unacceptable.

“We have nothing to fear, but fear itself.”

— Franklin D. Roosevelt

Isolation and deprivation are classic control tactics. They are attempting to break us down so we can accept their concept of rule. The solitude is hard but freeing at the same time. We just have to be smart and seek out like-minded people, that is proving to be difficult because humans are social by nature and we all tend to want to belong. Friendships and families are tested.

“The extent to which our national security state was systematically marshalled for the assassination of President John F. Kennedy remains incomprehensible to us. When we live in a system, we absorb a system and think in a system.

“We lack the independence to judge the system around us. Yet the evidence we have seen points toward our national security state, the systemic bubble in which we all live, as the source of Kennedy’s murder and immediate cover-up. Intelligence agencies in that state have advantages over us ordinary citizens in controlling our government.

“The CIA, FBI and their intelligence affiliates in the armed forces have resources and aspirations, as revealed by the president’s assassination, that go far beyond our moral imagination ... Partly because of our naivete as citizens, he was killed by covert action agencies and the conspiracy covered up by them, with relative ease and legal impunity. It was the beginning of a deadly process. Even before his assassination took place, there was evidence that those in command of our security agencies may have already been thinking about whom they might have to kill next for the sake of the nation.”

— James W. Douglass, JFK & The Unspeakable, Why He Died And Why It Matters

I’m in a similar situation. I have no friends left.

“The worst thing about being a kid was that no one told me the truth about my situation. In fact, they did the exact opposite. And, of course, I believed them, because I was just a kid and I didn’t know any better. ... Some time passed. I grew up a little, and I gradually began to figure out that pretty much everyone had been lying to me about pretty much everything since the moment I emerged from my mother’s womb. This was an alarming revelation. ... It gave me trust issues later on.”

— Wade, Ready Player One, Ernest Cline

The “new normal” thing took all my friends also. I feel sad, but not lonely. I realized many of them were not my friends at all, this mass hysteria just made masks fall. I can handle solitude, but it’s sad nevertheless.

“Security is mostly superstition.

“It does not exist in nature, nor do the children of men as a whole experience it. ... To keep our faces toward change and behave like free spirits in the presence of fate is strength undefeatable.”

— Helen Keller

Unfortunately as soon as we bring up the unwanted truth elephant in the room, it’s then a slippery slope to being labelled as a kook or insane. ...

“But the Dallas and Bethesda doctors who changed their testimony under stress, who lied out of fear for their lives or who followed orders in not probing wounds and then stonewalling questions, were not alone. They joined in a large conspiracy of silence that would envelope our government, our media, our academic institutions, and virtually our entire society from Nov. 22, 1963, to the present. ... The promoters of this systemic evil involved in killing President Kennedy counted on our repression and denial of its reality. They knew that no one would want to deal with that elephant in the living room. The Dallas and Bethesda doctors who saw the truth staring up at them from the president’s dead body, and who backed away from it, were not unique. They are symbolic of us all.”

— James W. Douglass, JFK & The Unspeakable, Why He Died And Why It Matters

I sent out Christmas cards this year to just about everyone I know, in an effort to stay connected. It’s not much, but I’m not sure what else to do. I hate this feeling of isolation.

The Bolshevik horrors were, somehow — the simple Russian thought — the inevitable result of the powerful enemies ‘from abroad’ attacking their beloved country. But when the wars will at last be over — the people naively echoed the official press — the Bolsheviks will surely return to the revolutionary path they entered in October, 1917, the path that wars had forced them temporarily to forsake … And then the full realisation came. The people stood aghast. Repressions continued, even grew worse. … The Cheka were unearthing more ‘conspiracies,’ executions were taking place as before.” — Alexander Berkman

When you see a real soul you’ll feel it in your heart.

“The revolution starts now, when you rise above your fear, and tear the walls around you down, the revolution starts now.”

— Steve Earl

Welcome my son

Welcome to the machine

What did you dream?

It’s all right we told you what to dream

— Pink Floyd

COVID-1984

Yep, I came across a drunk/drugged/homeless type guy months back who was rolling round semi conscious on the filthy ground that was laden with dog excrement etc and the guy was actually wearing a mask. LOL, I was like, what the actual fck is happening here?

And I may not be normal

but nobody is

so I’d like to say ‘fore I’m through

I’d have to be crazy

plum out of my mind

to fall out of love with you

— Willie Nelson

… Chapter fifteen

“When I was born there were no limitations, said my goodbyes at the Greyhound station. Here I am a half a mile from where I grew up, in a parking lot, sitting in a pickup truck.”

— Steve Earl, Burning Down The Walmart

Wandering out into the alley, Mike stretched his arms, sucking down the fresh air, he opened his mouth wide and shouted.

“Brigadoon! That’s right!”

He karate-kicked and-punched the air and grinned as it finally came to him.

“Brig-a-fucking-dooon!”

He found his way from the alley, around the corner, made out his own prints from not that long ago. Light snow buzzed around the street lamps like bugs.

At the corner he saw a crowd still gathered in front of the cafe. He kept going across the street, to the park. Taking the winding sidewalk he stopped at the directory marking the line of white stone statues: B. Obama, G. Bush, B. Clinton, R. Reagan, M. Mouse.

As the snow picked up, Mike spotted a smallish figure, not tiny, not a mouse, yet still a type of Disney character. They neared each other. It was a girl, not particularly concerned with Mike as it seemed. She wore long blonde hair with a red headband, a blue and white skirt, black shoes, white stockings.

She stopped while they were still a ways apart.

Mike stopped.

She came forward a few steps. Mike followed suit.

She stepped backward two steps.

Mike stepped back.

She stepped sideways one large step, then two forward.

She stopped and laughed.

Mike walked up to her not knowing what to think, not really laughing, more concerned that the girl, this type of girl, would be outside on a day like this with no coat, or shawl, no hat, or anything.

“Hello,” she said, “you’re big.”

“Not really, hello, you’ll freeze.”

“Not really, I’m a witch. More concerned with fire.”

“A witch?”

“That’s what they say.”

“Who says?”

“Others.”

“Oh, well, in that case you must be,” he said, taking off his coat and setting it over her shoulders.

COVID-1984

“Shall we sit?” she said, looking toward a bench.

“I guess,” said Mike, “I don’t really ... sure, why not?”

“You don’t have time, right?” she said as they teamed up to brush snow off the stone bench seat, then daintily seated themselves.

“Well,” he said.

“It’s okay,” she said, “I’ll make it worth your while. It will be an interesting conversation that will be written about in children’s books, at some point. The Witch And The Former Science Instructor In The Park In The Snow, in the time of Covid.”

“How did you ... how does everyone ...”

“You just have that look, I guess.”

“Yeah, I guess.”

She rested her hands together in her lap, pulled crackers magically from somewhere and offered to Mike. They sat for a moment, watching the snow, feeling the cold of the bench.

“You were right,” he said, brushing crumbs from his gloved hands, “this has been worth it. I guess I’ll need my coat back, huh? Do you live around here?”

He stood and looked around.

“Russia did it,” she said.

“Did what?”

“N’est-ce pas? Toute suite? Plus ca change ... no?”

“No,” he said. “Yeah, I guess ... c’est la vie ...”

“I really don’t know,” she said. “How can you know? All you can do is ask questions. I just know that these are the ones

COVID-1984

who also told us about all the rest. I know I won’t get their shot.”

“Oh? What will happen to you, then?”

“I don’t know. Prolly they will make me feel terribly guilty as if it will kill them all by me not going along. It’s wickedly genius when you think about it, isn’t it?”

Mike subtly nodded.

“It’s been that way, wickedly genius, for a while.”

Mike detected a sudden English accent coming and going. He liked it.

“And the Olympics dance, nurses, what was that about?”

Mike had no idea and showed it with a blank stare.

“How about let’s walk,” she said as she stood, pulling the coat tight around her shoulders.

“Kennedy’s joint chiefs,” she began.

“Say what-who?”

“Kennedy. He was President.”

“I know that.”

“Yeah, so, the joint chiefs wanted to bomb Russia, destroy the world, he wouldn’t do it. So we are able today to enjoy this snow on our crackers. And, a blind, no, not blind, deaf man sees the shooters behind the fence on the grassy knoll, right?”

“Okay.”

“Yeah and some employee of the Texas Theater sees a second Oswald arrested and taken out the back door, the back door, to the alley, after the first Oswald has already been taken out the front doors into the cameras and history, right?”

“Yes, I guess so.”

COVID-1984

“The throat wound. The generals in the autopsy room won’t let the doctors examine it. I wonder why.”

“Okay. I don’t know. Do you?”

“Not really. ... And the announcement at the Boston Marathon before the bomb went off, ‘this is a drill,’ and yeeet everybody treats it like it’s real, to ... this ... day. What is your name? Mine is Alice-ish. They call me Alice, too, and witch, and so I finally just decided to go for it. Voila.” She ran an open hand down her dress.

“Yeah, you do kinda look ...

“Mike.”

“What?”

“Mike. My name is Mike, you asked.”

“Mike. They want you to know, right? Isn’t that the whole point? They want you to know they can do whatever they want.”

She emphasized by pronouncing each syllable separately.

She took a deep breath and looked all around, twirling on her toe in a circle, making a snow crop circle on the sidewalk.

“Mike.”

“Yes?”

“Do you like roller coasters?”

“No.”

“Okay,” she said, “then you must wonder why when you see photos of those coming down, on the most steep, worst part of the ride, they have these huge smiles on their faces.”

“Yes. I wonder about that. Not every day.”

“Of course. On some certain days?” she said.

“You will make a fine therapist,” said Mike.

COVID-1984

“So do I and I think it’s because they just feel alive right then, scared, yes, but alive, and then they get right back in line again. They have to.”

“I couldn’t do that.”

“No, I know you couldn’t.”

Then she mumbled something about the Hitler Youth and Hakuna Matata that he didn’t quite get, so he just said, “oh, that’s a doozy,” so she wouldn’t think he was ignoring her.

“What’s a doozy?” she said.

“I don’t really know to tell you the truth.”

Alice-ish genuflected to gather snow, then stood straight. It took Mike’s breath to see how easily she executed the standing maneuver. With a devilish eye she stood there straight, forming the snowball, slowly, carefully, getting more snow to add and pat, pat, smiling, looking over at Mike to say, this snow is perfect, and I might just be preparing for your ultimate snowball execution. You know you’ve got it coming.

She flipped it into the air a couple of times with her right hand, caught it in mid-air with her left, pivoted like a second baseman turning two, fired and nailed the older Bush square in the face.

“Do you, when you do,” she began, “do you wear the mask ... because you are afraid of the virus or because you are scared of other people?” she said as she handed the coat back.

“Sure?” he said, beginning to slip an arm in.

He walked, slowly, hands in pockets, apparently thinking, maybe. She walked next to him.

“Kind of both, I guess.”

COVID-1984

“I figured. Either way you’re afraid.”

He stopped. Turned and looked down at her.

“Yes.

“And, I have ego problems.”

Oh, brother, he thought, did I just say that? To a little girl? I am the most stupid, most weirdest person on the planet. On. The. Planet.

“Yeah, me, too,” she said. “I look at everything in relation to how it affects me, how I’ll profit or lose. I try to be aware of it, but I can’t, stop it, just happens. What should I do, Mike? Kill myself?”

“Umm,” he said. “Not yet.”

They were now walking around the perimeter of the block that made up the park. They moved slowly, not wanting to come to the end. ... A young couple wearing masks moved their way.

Mike and Alice-ish parted for them to go between. Both the man and the woman scowled over their mask and growled, “stay safe,” apparently because Mike and Alice-ish were sans mask and not keeping arm’s length.

“I don’t talk to anyone,” said Alice-ish when they came back together, “what’s the use? I kind of just want to do my due diligence, you know, and get off this planet.”

“Oh, don’t say that, please. Hey, here’s something. What if there was this supernova, right? And it was coming, right? And we could see it the whole time?” he said.

“Right, okay, then what?”

“I don’t know, but pretty cool, huh?” he said.

“Yep.”

COVID-1984

They stopped at the corner. Down the street to their right, down the block, sat an ambulance with its lights flashing and a crowd gathered right where the fat boy in orange in the snowsuit in the middle of the intersection on the snow had been plopped.

Mike snuck a look at the bank clock and waited. It still showed 81.

“Whew, that’s good,” he said.

“What?”

“Nothing, long story.”

She said they had time so he told her about the bank time and temp clock and the boy in the snowsuit.

“That’s terrible,” she said, looking down.

“Why was he sitting there?”

Mike shrugged his shoulders.

“Beats me.”

“Tell me about the supernova,” she said.

“The wha? Oh, that yeah. Weeelll what would we do? Go to work? Shave? Sleep? Just watch it? Forget about it?”

“Probly.”

“Yeah, that’s what I think, too.”

“Good story,” she said.

“Thanks.”

She asked if he had ever been to the Everclear Bar, otherwise known as Brig-a-fucking-Doon?”

“I’ve never heard you swear before,” Mike said.

“You’ve known me for like twenty minutes and it’s a prop

COVID-1984

er noun. They say it’s wonderful in there. We should go, you and me.”

“Uh, no. I don’t think that would be a great idea. .... I wouldn’t say it’s wonderful. It’s okay, I guess. Or. Maybe it is.”

“Shall we go ‘round once more?” she asked. “I think the Masketeers have left.”

So they walked, making snowballs, pelting statues.

She pointed at one of them and sang, “giants doing cartwheels, statues wearing high heels ... the cow jumped over the moon. I wonder if that could ever-ever really happen?”

“Maybe in clown world,” said Mike, sad suddenly, thinking of home, his wife and children.

“Me? Personally? I just never liked clowns, never quite got the hang of it, just sayin’.” She put up both hands and took one step back in stick-up mode.

“Why? ... I wonder,” he said.

“Why?” she said. “I’ll tell you why. You wanna know why?”

Mike sort of nodded, sort of didn’t.

“I’ll tell you why. Because, I realized they are not laughing with you, they are laughing at you. And I’ve had my share of that, thank you very much. They know how the joke works and you don’t and they like it that way!”

“That’s actually ...” he began.

“The killers of Kennedy,” she said.

“Does every sentence have to begin with the killers of Kennedy?”

“Actually. It does. Since 1963 anyway.

“They killed him in the middle of the day in the middle of

89

town, high-noon, ish ... and showed us, if they can do that, then they can do any-fucking thing, buster. And. They. Can.”

“Language. ... Actually, I once ...”

“Oz behind the curtain!” She did cartwheels in the snow while she talked. “ ... heart, brains, courage, an American public thoroughly ... thoroughly ... thoroughly ...”

“That’s kind of hard to say quickly three times in a row, huh?”

“Yes it is!”

“Lacking,” she said, spent. She bent over, holding her knees to catch her breath.

“That was great!” he said.

“Now you do it,” she said.

“Yeah, well, maybe some other time,” he said.

“Say. I’ve really got to be going. It was nice to meet you and everything ... but just this one more thing ... have you ever heard of quantum psychology just wondering, not that it ...”

She had by now straightened up, with her hands on her hips.

“Things reveal themselves when you start to pay attention, like white Ford pickups if you are looking to buy one,” she said.

“Yes, kinda like that. I was just going to add that you have clearly been paying att ...”

“You should use that the next time you lose your keys. If you have confidence you will find them, you will. Try it once. It also goes the other way.”

“Get your mind right, Luke, I am your faaather,” said Mike.

“No, yeah, something like that.” …

90

