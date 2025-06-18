[This post is part of a schedule of notices of Mike Palecek books recently renewed to availability on Amazon.com]

The Twin Cities

Al & Delores Rukavina

Mystery Series

•Lake Harriet Horror

or Love & Bigfoot in the time of Covid Pandemic

•Nobody Died at Labradoodle Lake

•Roosha Roosha Roosha

•The Man in the High Cassock

•War Story

•The Resistance

•Fahrenheit Z28.210

•Do You Want To Know A Secret

•The Crisis Actor Revolt

• Boris & Al In 1980-Woke

To review, because revolution is complicated ...

In a previous episode of The Al & Delores RukavinaTwin Cities Mystery Series, as you know if payingk attention, we saw that after the government put out a list of those who were not vaccinated, labeling those individuals Z28.210, and since Al and Boris were not vaccinated, they had to hunker down for a while, and finally, just like Bootch & Sundance, were compelled to shoot their way, with handguns, out of the Al & Delores Rukavina Insurance Agency office on Nicollet Avenue, about noon, as people often do.

As Crisis Actors, it turns out, which put them in Lake Antartica in northern Minnesota in shuffleboard hell-forever.

And that would bring us right up to penultimate moment, if that is real word, where Boris and Al, having escaped from hopeless odds in south Minneapolis, then sent to the tourist centric capitol of the vorld in northern Meenhohsohta, where they could probably live out the rest of their lives, if they chose to.

Now come to this episode. Not this one, one before this one.

Ultimate moment is this. Boris and Al, and others decided to escape from tree paradise hell in fishing vacation la la Skol land. In Revolt of the Crisis Actors they escaped, and were captured again and went to court.

Now they are free and free is sometimes two- or nine-edged sword if you know where comingk from.

What to do with all this free time?

Some people would get job.

Some people would return to northern Minnesota and go fishing, or mope the Appalachian Trail, or eat Cheetos.

Boris and Al decided to go to the movies.

And as it turns out, The Minnesota Theatre, where they are watching their movie is attacked by Homeland Heroes and burned to the ground.

And that presents a problem to our two heroes as they sit there watching their movie feelm.

(Boris & Al In 1980-Woke)

So, yeah, there’s that.

Preface

Now this is this one.

Boris and Al not burn alive in Minnesota Theatre on fire.

Nope.

They escaped, because the first job of a revolutionary is to get away with it, in the words of Bugs Bunny.

And they are here, in Meeneeapolis Meenohsohta, planning revolution even more than before, if can even imagine.

So ... there’s that.

One

But until that day we must keep hope alive, and now and then a man must set an example, if only an isolated one. By trying to lift his soul out of its isolation and offering it up in an act of brotherly communion, even if he is taken for one of God’s fools. This is necessary to keep the great idea alive.

— Fyodor Dostoevsky, The Brothers Karamazov

“Man in coonskin hat want eleven dollar bills, Als Revkawinas, my friend.

“You only got ten.”

Boris and Al sat together at the Uptown Bistro Love Shack, patio seating, enjoying a Wild State THC peach smoothie for Al, and an Old Stasi Hard-Seltzer Leemonaide for Boris, watching across Hennepin Avenue where the Minnesota Theatre was burning to the ground.

“Remind me of movie, scene in movie, Als Revkawinas.”

“Sandlot?”

“Nooo, not Sandlot, Als Revkawinas.”

“Mighty Ducks?”

“No.”

‘Titanic? Bootch & Sundance? The Big Lebowski?”

“Not Lebooski, Als Revkawinas.”

“Toy Story, Shrek III.”

“No, Als Revkawinas,” said Boris, shaking his head, perhaps mournfully, that he had said anything.

“Am theenkingk, more ... Gorky-ish, Karamazov-esque, Voinovich, Tolstoy, Pooshkin, Chekhov, things of that nature.”

“Ohhh,” said Al, his shoulders shrinking into his drink and complimentary cheeps, wiping his mouth with a Spiderman napkin.

“God knows when, but you’re doin’ it again,” he sing-songed.

“Stop, Als Revkawinas, just stop. Must trust me on this one,” said Boris, throwing up one huge, hairy hand. “Not kiddingk, no sing.”

Boris handed Al a Little Mermaid napkin because he still had a little something going on.

“We are rebels, revolutionaries, Al R.

“Outlaws of the finest kind.”

“That rug really tied the room together,” said Al, wiping his mouth now with the back of his hand.

“No idea,” said Boris, twisting his head like a Eurasian sea weasel trying to understand American daylight savings time, as he put up one large hairy finger, the one with the nanny goat scar from tip to knuckle.

“You know, if you show a yoga mat in scene one, by scene two it has to go off,” said Al.

Boris looked at Al like, losingk me, A.R., as Al raised up his glass in toast, with images of Mary Tyler Moore and Lou Grant on the sides, hugging, in color.

Boris’ chest bulged as he sighed, and thought, Al Revskawinas now crazy from sitting too close to burningk buildingk, drinkingk Meenohsohta Democrat ditch weed water.

They both looked, as a flaming wall crashed, tossing soot and ashes, sparks, generalized scattered debris.

Boris, Al, and Joe Mauer had been in the Minnesota Theatre seven minutes ago, watching Joe Mauer’s new film, “Life Eez Hell,” when the theater was attacked Waco-Style by Homeland Security, F.B.I., C.I.A, and everyone else.

Delores, Rebecca, and Alya, back at the insurance office, trying out their new Lake Street Mother Earth Green dildos and smoking Winstons, and putting on the Folgers, getting back into the flow of normal life again after having been deployed slash stationed slash interned at the Crisis Actor Camp in northern Minnesota, and escaped, had heard about the fire, with the radio saying Joe Mauer was inside, with two itinerant indigent idyotes, and it was mystery solved regarding the whereabouts of their two associates.

And because Rebecca for sure and maybe Delores was in the F.B.I., and Alya, an up and coming village heavy weight diving runners-up and Sub-Arctic To Arctic Climates Self-Esteem Life Coach, they knew that Lon Hoochie-Coochie, The Slant-Eyed Sniper, was stationed in the alley with his inclusive, progressive sniper team, to pick off any survivors, a la Becky Weaver at Ruby Ridge and the people burning to death at Waco, and that he also wanted to nail the second Oswald coming out the back door into the alley behind the Texas Theater, but he wasn’t born yet.

So, yeah, they jumped into Rebecca, Becky, “Beck’s,” FBI Black Submersible Johnny Quest/Race Bannon III Hovercraft Hummer Land Rover with cop transmission, with “Bush Knew,” written by finger in the back window dust from FBI Band Camp & MKUltra Refresher up north over the summer, and headed — flew — down to The Minnesota Theatre, with a purpose, Keeller-Beetch Mode, claws out, commando-cunts, mamas don’t take no prisoners. Not today, Zeke. Not today.

Going ninety down Lake they helped each other with their makeup war paint and Road Warrior Feminist Avenger spiked hair, and Black Widow earrings.

Rebecca jumped the curb, four tires high, roaring into the alley like Braveheart doing a Ford commercial.

She skid to a sideways hockey stop, blocking escape, throwing up Caribou Cups, Lunds & Byerlys paper, and poop bag plastic.

The loitering F.B.I. assassins were caught standing there, watching the fire, guarding the one grey metal door and little cement stairway to hell.

The Hovercraft doors banged open and the avenging RBGs America leaped out, and tore up the F.B.I. mercenaries in seconds flat, then as the lightning crashed, the frogs and lizards poured down in sheets and the Ten Commandment slates appeared for a quick moment in a realtor billboard at Lake & Hennepin, some said, ripped out of the alley, leaving in their wake a dust devil of Arab passports, forged documents, New York Times recommended sample stories ... in the mud, the Bud Light, and the latte.

In a few minutes the grey door squeaked open in the sea of fire. Out stepped Boris, Al, and Joe Mauer carrying his film canisters, down the cement steps. They fist-bumped, bro-hugged, knocked foreheads in the traditional Cossack western slope tradition, and went their separate ways, out of that place, as fire rained on the federal remains scattered around the alley with the theme from Space Odyssey bumping loud from a black Charger Hellcat with tinted windows parked on the street around the corner, not that far from Jersey Mike’s.

In nine minutes, the girls were back in the insurance office, still in full camo and face paint, chest-bumping, forehead cracking, smoking Winstons, drinking re-heated Folgers, watching the TV news announcer tell them, “... local authorities now confirm what we’ve long suspected, as predicted last month on The Simpsons, added the co-host. There were no survivors of the Minnesota Theatre fire. They set the fire themselves. They hate our freedoms, our big American breasts, and our buns of steel. They are all dead. .... and now with a look at traffic, here’s LaToya at MnDot headquarters.”

Seen about these Twin Cities

On sign outside studio, in session, held by fourth-grader during tour of KFAN station

The F.B.I. will crush you.

This government will crush you, and your family if you try to expose the truth

about things that they are doing that are wrong.

— F.B.I. whistleblower Garrett O’Boyle

Two

Simply put, “conspiracy theory” is about forbidden thought and forbidden speech.

— Craig McKee

The girls, wearing pink and green warrior Mohawk bike helmets from Aldi, sat at the backyard picnic table.

Alya handled the grill, asking how Delores and Rebecca liked their barbecue brown bear.

Over the steaks, potato salad, and Ruffles, they discussed the new promotion sent down from corporate, K.G.B. headquarters, kitty korner from the Lubyanka in Red Square, a block (ish) from the Kremlin, across from Igor’s Kolkhoz Red Tractor Supply, and Vlady’s Tap, on the second floor of Do You Believe In Miracles Mall, next to the food court and KFC, Kamchatka Fried Cormorant, across the hall from Black Shoes Brown Shoes outlet store and In & Out Piroshki.

Joe Mauer walked out of that alley in Uptown, got on a bus, put on a mask, got on another, took a clean mask from the driver, and disappeared, caw-caw, into the Minneapolis jungle, the lawn signs, the lake walks, the Labradoodles.

Robb Bobb, of the Minneapolis C.I.A., and Dodd, Todd, of the Minneapolis F.B.I., took official Segways and because of incredible bike-friendly roadways from decades of planning were in minutes up to their waists in debris, rubble and hot ashes, collecting mounds of manifestos.

And not that long at all after that, Schmogna Bologna of MPR and Vandna Van den Vandavender-Smeet of KARE 11, and Burt Dirt of WCCO, and Drumstick of KFAN were reading their press release, accompanied by special, original disaster theme music composed for the occasion by the Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra, entitled, “The Moose, The Moon, and You.”

“This is Schmogna Bologna, Minnesota Public Radio, coming to you live from the Minnesota Theatre in Uptown. Local authorities after conducting an extensive, labor-intensive, and thorough, comprehensive, and stuff like that search have discovered within the muck, the mayhem, the malevolence, thirty-three manifestos, one Mannlicher-Carcano, one polka-dot dress that looks to have only been worn once, one moon land rover, thirty-three examples of hate speech, each of which could be a segment on 60 Minutes, one pressure cooker, a box of box cutters, shredded Craft black backpack quantity one, one Boeing 767 engine, thirty-three PCR tests. Also found were green, earth-friendly dildos up ying-yang, an Obama-Osama Buddy-Brand jet ski, lime green, along with a Buried At Sea video game.

“Also, a box of banned books, Jeff Bauman’s leg, a mannequin, a ‘blood’-stained white t-shirt, a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill, an Al Queda passport, a Kenyan passport, a Nebraska passport, and a pristine copy of Life Magazine showing Joe Mauer on the cover, in the backyard, holding an armful of golf magazines, a driver at a jaunty angle, and an ambiguously devious grin on his face.

“As we are standing here, sounds continue to come from the debris, the origin which searchers cannot locate, a continuous loop, ‘we’re gonna win Twins, we’re gonna score.’

“More on that at five and ten, I’m sure.”

Three

I know of no country in which there is so little independence of mind and freedom of discussion as in America.

— Alexis de Tocqueville

“Yes, Als Revkawinas, ve are Bootch and Sundance, you and me.”

“Luke and Dragline, George and Lennie, Chief and McMurtry, Mantle and Maris, Jessie and Frank, Bonnie and Clyde ... Dan and Phil, Che and Fidel, Rocky and Bull ...”

“OMG. Stop, Als Revkawinas. Really. I tell you as friend.

“Though, is true.

“We are outlaws, intelligentsia, cutting edge.”

“Revolutionaries, visionaries, rebels, deeceedents ... okay, that’s it. I’ll stop.

“Stopping.”

Boris and Al sat at The Lake Nokomis Cafe, on the patio, people-watching, also watching for cops and listening to their stomachs rumble.

“Yes, true, though. And, as vanguards, Als Revkawinas, of The Revolution, we must take time to sit.

“Sit in sun, and think of revolutionary things, deep thoughts. Smoke cigars, pipe, look up at sky, or right through peeple as eef not there. We busy.”

“Like this?”

“Wery good, Als Revkawinas. You have idea.”

All of a sudden Boris’s eyes focused, hard and serious. He rose as if sneaking to get a picture of a rare Caucasus Plaid Hunkering Nanny Goat, step by step, leaning over to snatch half a cigarette from the gutter, bringing his prize back to the table, dusting it off, accepting Al’s still-burning butt to light, sitting back, puff-puffing, satisfied as a butterfly snuggling with a bunny in Belgorad.

“We must, Als Revkawinas, consider things not considered.”

Al, now smoke-free, waited for Boris, watched him smoke and stare. Around them cars stopped at the four-way, progressively and inclusively, people gathered at the cafe, and tank-sized SUVs loaded with Lhasa Apsos, surged toward the dog park next to the airport where the shepherds and the Pekinese play with gigantic aircraft taking off, landing, crashing, ass over teakettle in the background.

“Such aaasss,” Al began to form the words.

“Such as 9-11,” said Boris finally.

The look on Al’s face said, oh, that, I’ve thought about that a lot, all I need to, it’s getting to be a long time now, it sucks, but what more can we do about it, not really cutting edge for today’s urban in-the-now insurgents.

Boris ducked his head and arched his eyebrows, stuffed-out his butt in such a way as to say, there is more, Als Revkawinas, much more, and when you are ready, grasspooper, the answers will find you.

“But, maybe we should not begin in middle, maybe beginning ... not beginning, but closer to beginning than meedle.”

“Anyways, close enough.”

“Hokay, if for moment, suspension of disbelief, we forget Smedley Butler, Palmer Raids, Haymarket, Wobblies, anarchists, Dorothy Day, Peter Maurin, Pearl Harbor, Roswell, Dresden, Hiroshima, that stuff.

“Hokay? Als Revkawinas, my extremist, subversive collaborator?”

“Hokay,” Al smiled, because he had spotted toast crust on the ground.

“Hokay. We begin now, rebels on run, underground.”

“Deeceedents.”

“Hmm-hmm ... at beginningk, not quite beginningk.”

“But close enough.”

“Exactly, of revolution.”

“Thinking, in the sun, about blowing shit up.”

“No! No, my leetle comrade. Not at all. Not blowing up. Not even gettingk up. Sitting in cafe, in basement, in hot fuckingk apartment.”

“Or, cold fuckingk.”

“Daaa ... thinkingk, smokingk, drinkingk, talkingk, always talkingk, talkingk, talkingk.”

“And that starts the revolution, gets ball rolling, makes everything right and good and better, talkingk, talkingk, talkingk.”

“You beginning little bit annoying, Als Revkawinas my mockingbird friend, but still, yes, theenk you on same page, good to go, bringing to table, at end of day.”

Boris glared in the general direction of the four-way, where the drivers of four cars with Minnesota plates waved to each other, no, you-go, no-you, after you, I insist, while around Boris and Al sat groups of men and women, two and three tables shoved together, enjoying their morning coffee and croissants with life-long friends, so out of reach of Boris and Al at this point. Al noticed. Boris might have.

Boris shoved back a bit, scraping his screaming metal chair over concrete like the advent of the revolution. He stretched out his legs, his black K.G.B. pants, black K.G.B. shoes, white American socks. He removed his big black Boris Badenov fedora by gripping it on top with a large hand like pulling a cork. He set the hat flat on the table amid the coffee cups, wrenched napkins, and like a magician pulled a white (ish) hanky from his black coat. He dabbed at his face and forehead and ran his fingers back through his hair like a disc through thick Iowa loam.

Speaking in his normal tone of voice — deep, loud, Russian — Boris breathed deep, with a little bit of a hack, closed his eyes, and rested his woven fingers over his chest.

“Always eet eez, go on to next theeng, next theeng, weather, sports, parade, joggingk, plant lawn seed, water lawn, mow lawn — look there is cow — put cut grass in bag, set bag on curb, plant more grass, check weather report.

“Not stop.

“Need stop.

“Consider enormity, giant, Megatron, Indiana Jones IV, Star Wars, Toy Story X, Grease, Jaws, blockbuster theengs happen.”

“I know, right?” said Al, looking all around him for butts and quarters.

“Close eyes, breathe deep,” said Boris, peeking at Al with arched brow to encourage him to join in, which Al noticed and went along with to a certain degree while still searching the concrete through lowered lids, and becoming aware of the possible attentiveness of those around them.

“Hold eet, wait for eet ... let out, slowly. Repeat. Repeat over whole day, week, months, like do in Athens Forum.”

“Rome?” someone offered from another table.

“Not sure, have to check,” Boris waved, “have to Google, but point eez ...”

At that nine people around them checked their phones for “meditation to facilitate awareness of current events in Athens ... Rome ... i.e. the Forum.”

“Hokay, hokay.

“Forum. Rome. Athens .... right here.”

Nine people around them bowed their heads, three of those to check their phones, closed their eyes, took deep breaths, held it, held it, let it out ... slowly.

“Socrates, Pluto, Liam Neesone, John Belushi, wearing togas, with political buttons: In This Domus We Believe Sea Monsters Green; Go-Go Caesar; Brutus, Say His Name; We Support Peloponnesia; sampling Pluto’s new kiwi-date home brew in stone goblets commemorating the XXI Chariot Super Bowl, on the stone steps of Forum, lounging like Holsteins on lunch break.

“Hokay, kind of like set the scene, get picture, they us, we they.

“But, now our turn, our duty, taking deep breaths, out, in ... just be.”

Al peaked and saw the entire outdoor patio crowd following Boris’ lead, with some peekingk, a few still on phones, some sound asleep.

“ ... all about control ... November Nineteen Hundred Sixty-Three. We sit here for ... long time ... until internalize, understand, own it, wrap head all around.

“’They’ (Boris, eyes closed, flashed double air quotes as did thirty-three people around him) controlled the motorcade, the route, stopping the cars when shots fired.

“’They’ (again, Boris and the others) controlled the grassy knoll, where everyone ran to because they knew that where shots come from, had imposter secret service men up there to say, ‘no, you American citizen, holding children’s hands, who came here to see President, cannot go look in parking lot and train tracks where men who just stole your life, your President’s life, and life of children, are right now getting into duo-tone station wagons and getting away and cannot be bothered by peasants.

“... and they controlled all the photos, the feelms everyone who was there took that day. The F.B.I. took them, confiscated all of them, and did what any public servant professional father of four, elder of church, Boy Scout leader on weekend would do ... flush it all down toilet, burn it, lose, lie about ever having them, go home for dinner, and read the children Berenstain Baluga bedtime story.

“Why? I tell you why, because what the people, the populis, would have been able to see on those photos and films would have been the truth about their country, and the truth was not even remotely what the F.B.I., the C.I.A., the Secret Service, the generals, and rich men had put into script.

“They were novelists, writing fiction to be placed between covers, literature well-edited with fine covers created by the most impeccable artists, well-known in certain circles, society, well-received at high-rise late afternoon soiree. And then the pages and covers spread out at a large marble, granite or maple table in a most-respected real publishing house, with editors, crafts persons long ago, in wintertime in big, dark, ornate private college library deeply fallen in love with grammar and story and nuance of the most delicate kind, and truth, able to spot the best writing like needle in goose dung, to set down the truth in stone, never to be disturbed, world without end. Amen.”

“Amen,” said several people.

Boris got up to go visit the restroom.

Al took the opportunity to walk around the area in search of.

Everyone else at the patio tables got up and left.

Boris returned before Al, waited ... and by one’s, two by two, threes, everyone else came back, with extras added, coffee refill, another donut, pulled chairs back, sat, put hands in laps or folded on the table, gazing silently, expectantly, like the crowd at the Sermon on the Mount just after the jugglers, then Peter did his thing, and before Jesus came on.

He began.

“The media,” he growled, and several heads around wagged or nodded to someone across the table, even though their eyes were supposed to be closed.

“Talk habout control. Morningk to night, up one side, and down other. Dan Rathers falsely reports to ze nation the direction of the head snap, while Cronkite talks about the three shots because in screept, Life Magazine controls the Zapruder, nine million newspapers in every leetle town in America that isn’t named Midlothian, Texas reports that the Warren Commission was commissioned by God, and say “Grassy Knoll,” “Jim Garrison” now swear words.

“Hove course it eez continuous, non-stop, and decades later there will be books, and CBS, NBC, ABC (Oliver Stone, Jim Douglass notwithstanding) special reports declaring officially that what most Americans now feel eez complete bullshit, that Oswald acted alone, and steel no one mentions anything except pass the horse dip, please, I’m stuffed, that was sure good, at the Thanksgiving adult big table.”

“What if you went underground and nobody came looking for you?” said Al when Boris finally sounded for air.

Those around looked at Boris, heads down, through peekingk eyes.

“Not sure what you gettingk at Als Revkawinas, thinkingk maybe you not listening, only waiting for your turn to talk. In any case, we are now arrived at forged documents.”

Those who had just arrived, hearing Boris, and seeing the attentiveness of everyone else, scanned the menus like programs to see what was next.

“Hokay, Als Revkawinas, tovarish, would eet be necessary to hide documents with eveedents until much later so people cannot see for years and years, way into next century. That make sense if ‘they’ (hands up) telling truth?”

All around the outside patio of the Lake Nokomos Lacrimonious Loon Cafe on a sunny summer morning in Minneapolis heads bounced back and forth.

“Doesn’t sound more like ... ohh, I don’t know ... Nazi Germany, maybe China, Staleen Russia?”

Heads nodded all around, and also inside the cafe, behind the counter and cash register and over the hot, flat stove filled with lascivious browning fluffy blueberry pancakes.

“They keel Teepet because they always keel police man after main event. Thees make it obvious their first lie is true, this second lie.

“Then they keel Oswald weeth Ruby and keel Ruby in jail weeth government psychiatrist inside jail and all sounding more and more like Grimm Fairy Tale if ask me ... like Staleen and nobody ask questions because newspaper reporter with Staleen and people not think Americans do this. Ask people in America prisons, ghetto, in Vietnam, Iraq, Wounded Knee, Nagasaki, if Americans do something like this.”

Boris took a deep breath, leaned back in his chair. Someone from the crowd brought over a pack of cigarettes and matches. A waiter appeared with a pot of coffee and a plate stacked high with blueberry pancakes. “Watch it, it’s hot.”

Al’s eyes went to high beam. He started grabbing, smoking, pouring, before they realized they had the wrong table. He looked at Boris with a mouthful. The look said, keep going, keep going.

“... Daa, hove course. Always more in U.S.A. More highway, more ice cream, more evil psychopath unbelievable sheets.

“In autopsy room, is always everywhere even een small willage, crowded weeth generals, F.B.I., C.I.A., make sure wounds are matching Grimm Story Time, no? ... and they have switched out body in Dallas, btw, and all goes to wery official U.S. Navy hospital.”

“Bethesda,” says someone in the crowd.

“Da, Bethesdas.

“So. If they can, would, change body of President, make false documents about autopsy, have newspaper say nothing, what wouldn’t they do?

“Think of anything?”

Al shook his head.

All the people outside and inside the cafe shook their heads, except for one millennial there with his parents, checking his phone.

“Da. One of great men of U.S.A., secretary of state and once supreme leader of C.I.A. once said, laughing, ‘we lie, we cheat, we steal.’

“Is all psychological operation. They have whole meelatary bases and outfits with that name and mission.

“It is happening. It happened. It’s over. Not goingk away.

“Completed. Mission accomplished.

“In words of another honored man in America, C.I.A. leader William Casey, ‘our disinformation pogram will be complete when everything the American people believes is false.’

“Death certificate, autopsy, whose body eez thees? national anthem, Times Square, Poughkeepsie, newspaper office, Boy Scout motto, Washington Monument, Mount Rushmore, t-shirts sold at Mount Rushmore gift shop, oath of office, judge, lawyers, the logo high on the wall at Offutt Air Force Base, in the base theater, the mailed fist holding olive branch, lightning bolt, ‘Peace Is Our Profession.’

“Where Boosh go to hide on 9-11.

“We lie. We cheat. We steal.”

“We murder,” said the millennial with his parents, actually his grandparents, it turns out, who has just now completed his first-ever five minutes of research on the internet on anything that mattered.

“Da. Is on Washington Monument, on the base, in stone. We Lie. We Cheat. We Steal.

“It now in National Anthem, sing before bedtime and before every game, everywhere. We Lie. We Cheat. We Steal.”

“We Murder!”

The crowd around joined in, along with some people on the sidewalk coming back from the dog park.

“In stone around courthouse.”

“We Lie! We Cheat! We Steal!”

Came the refrain from inside and outside, the sidewalk, front porches and through bathroom screen windows, brushing teeth.

“On foreheads of Preseedents on Mount Rushmore, and also on t-shirts in gift shop.”

“WE LIE! WE CHEAT! WE STEAL!”

“Wait for it,” said Boris.

“We MURDER!” shouted an old lady, raising her cane, walking her yipping Pekinese.

“On newspaper, second page, lower left, boxed, with the names of the publisher, editor, reporters, sales people.

“We lie. We cheat. We steal.”

“Da.

“In President oath of office, freezingk fuckingk cold, outside, I do solemnly swear ...”

“We lie. We cheat. We steal.”

“On side of Air Force One, President plane, logo says, we lie, we cheat, we steal.

“Also, on laminated menus in red at top, in-flight breakfast for Apollo astronauts ...”

“We lie ... we cheat ... we steal,” the people droned on, sounding depressed as hell by now.

After a few moments of silence, chairs scraped back and the people began to silently leave. The only sound was the clicking blinkers of the four Yuppie Yellow Yeti SUVs at the four-way.

“Salud,” said Boris as he chugged the rest of the vodka bottle that Al only just now noticed, and left it on the table.

Seen about these Twin Cities

Appearing on banner pulled by small airplane over Minnesota State Fair during busiest day on record:

New York Times:

The New York Times won a Pulitzer Prize for coverage that unearthed

possible ties between Russia and President Trump’s inner circle:

…. USA Today:

“Trump Was Right”

Russian Collusion Was A Hoax

Four

We have come out of the time when obedience, the acceptance of discipline, intelligent courage and resolution were most important, into that more difficult time when it is a person’s duty to understand the world rather than simply fight for it.

— Ernest Hemingway

The girls, Delores, Alya, RebeccaBecky “Beck,” sat around the red and white prototype regular American down-home kitchen table in the middle of the Al & Delores Rukavina Gopher Gutz Insurance Agency, LLC, K.G.B., on Nicollet Avenue, in south Minneapolis, drinking coffee and smoking Winstons. When Alya had come to America, she did not smoke, now she did. Not sayin’, just sayin’.

Anyways, all around them were boxes, signs, brochures, t-shirts for the new FreedomInsurance Campaign being pushed by corporate, K.G.B. headquarters on the second floor of the Do You Believe In Miracles Mall, next to the Glow In The Dark Hammer & Sickle Ceiling Stickers Outlet Store, next to the out of order escalator, just off Red Square, Moscow, in Russia.

The gist of the campaign, from what they could tell, was that, ‘with Americans losing more and more of their freedoms every day, because of the pressure, impetus, brainwashing, put on them, squeezingk their balls and butt cheeks tighter every morningk, from ‘mass shootings,’ ‘terror attacks,’ and ‘plague,’ promoted by the government, the newspapers, the TV, the radio, well ... Americans should have some way to preserve what they really no longer have by payingk somebody, and why shouldn’t that somebody be us?’

Like having life insurance, which doesn’t mean a thing until you are dead, or health insurance, which does not do anything until you are sick, or car insurance, which does nothing until car crashed, gone to dump, stolen by BLM freedom fighters, and your premium doubles or triples because you actually used it.

Why not Freedom Insurance, which if you see in small print will not kick in until you are in gulag.

They smiled the smiles of the revolutionary entrepreneur when they heard their first radio ad on KFAN, right after the Pfizer-BioNtech spot: Get all the freedom you’re ever gonna need or be able to use at the Al & Delores Rukavina Hometown Down-Home Insurance Agency, LLC, KGB.

They wore white t-shirts with red lettering on front that said: Freedom, Let’s Make A Deal, and on back, Don’t Wait, It’s Already Too Late.

The billboards on Nicollet, Lake, I-35, and 494 said: Comrades Don’t Let Comrades Pay Too Much For Freedom,

Check Out The Cost of Freedom, Al & Delores Rukavina Agency, with an apple pie image, a grandma image, and an image of a Russian general in a winter cap with red star, medals and jowls, scar across his cheek, saying, “We got your freedom, right here.”

The lawn signs, still at the printer, would say, You Get What You Pay For; In This House We Believe, Freedom Isn’t Free; Freedom You Can Afford Call Al & Delores Today! All The Freedom You’re Ever Gonna Need, I Guarantee It — Al Rukavina.

Alya walked out the front door with a tray of warm red star, nanny goat, and Stalin-Lenin-Trotsky sugar cookies she’d just baked. She moved down the line, into the parking lot, around the corner, and down the sidewalk, then turned and dashed back to make another batch, her long peasant dress streaming, flowing, like leetle girl running in flowers, on little house on prairie collective farm.

Delores worked the phone while Rebecca signed up new clients at the red and white kitchen table with the cow postcard.

The radio over in the window was tuned to Minnesota Public Radio because good for beeznest in this neighborhood, in Meenohsohta poof hair, you-go, no-you-go, Go-Go Brandon, Democracy hell.

“Good morning, this is Schmogna Bologna ... M ... P ... R.

“In the news today, a celebration of life for Joe Mauer slash Dixie Chicks conspiracy books and videos bonfire will be held at Lake Papa Sapa Wapa Ramalama Ding Dong. Mauer was kidnapped by conspiracy theorists and burned alive in the Minnesota Theatre by Hometown Heroes. The theatre will be rebuilt and renamed The Twin Towers, after the coming invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Also, this from the good folks at the Mayo Clinic, Pfizer-BioNtech and the government, ‘Truth is the new hate speech, Up is the new down, etc. etc. You know the drill.’

“Also as well, Mi-n-ne-sot-a Public Radio has learned that there is now a new government super-level cabinet department, The U.S. Department of Un-Sense, which comprises Homeland Security, the F.B.I., the C.I.A., Fatherland, Motherland, Lockdown, NASA, the MPR-KFAN-WCCO Industrial Complex, as well as the Department of Parks & Rec and Buried At Sea, in addition to the departments of I Guess Those Weren’t Working, and I Guess We Can’tFind Those Now, also nine other agencies that you pay for, but will never know the names of, who works there, or what they do.

“This is Schmogna Bologna and you are elitely, Democratically, intelligently, progressively, pragmatically, and inclusively tuned to Minnesota Public Radio, now back to maple syrup dripping in Vermont, violin practice in Northfield, deep thoughts in Nebraska, and county highway traffic in central Illinois.”

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

.(Banned from Canada)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

Radio interviews, KPFA, Pacifica Berkeley,

with Denny Smithson

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show

Also by Mike Palecek:

SWEAT: Global Warming in a small town

Joe Coffee’s Revolution

The Truth

The American Dream

Johnny Moon

KGB

Terror Nation

Speak English

The Last Liberal Outlaw

The Progrrressive Avenger

Camp America

Iowa Terror

Guests of the Nation

Looking For Bigfoot

A Perfect Duluth Day

American History 101: Conspiracy Nation

Revolution

One Day In The Life of Herbert Wisniewski

Operation Northwoods

Red White & Blue

Welcome To Sugar Creek

Crusher vs. The Empire

Crusher in Wonderland

Geronimo’s Revenge

Terror

American The Beautiful

Jumpers

Thus Spoke Jimmy Doofus

Shhhh

Home of the Brave

Welcome To Moon Rock Lake

Covid Schmovid/Covid 1984

And I Suppose ...

... nobody died when Johnny Carson was buried

at sea on the moon, either?

Das Mein Schmampf

Lake Harriet Horror

Nobody Died at Labradoodle Lake

Roosha Roosha Roosha

The Man In The High Cassock

War Story

The Resistance

Fahrenheit Z28.210

Do You Want To Know A Secret

The Crisis Actor Revolt

Al & Boris In 1980-Woke

Non-fiction

Freedom of the Press

The Bigfoot Chronicles

Cost of Freedom (with Michael Annis & Whitney Trettien)

Prophets Without Honor (with William Strabala)

The Dynamic Duo: White Rose Blooms in Wisconsin, Kevin Barrett,

Jim Fetzer & The American Resistance

Nobody Died At Sandy Hook (with Jim Fetzer)

And I Suppose We Didn’t Go To The Moon, Either? (with Jim Fetzer)

Nobody Died At Boston, Either (with Jim Fetzer)

America Nuked on 9/11 (with Jim Fetzer)

On Lulu.com

Fake News

What Up?

Common Sense