Mike Palecek

What kind of peace do I mean? What kind of peace do we seek?

Not a Pax Americana enforced on the world by American weapons of war.

Not the peace of the grave or the security of the slave.

I am talking about genuine peace, the kind of peace

that makes life on earth worth living,

the kind that enables men and nations to grow and

to hope and to build a better life for their children —

not merely peace for Americans but peace for all men and women—

not merely peace in our time but peace for all time.

— President John F. Kennedy

Commencement address at American University

June 10, 1963

Send in the clowns.

There ought to be clowns.

Don’t bother, they’re here.

— often attributed to Chief Powhatan

From the Clown World Program page

on the KDWI Radio Station website:

“I believe in opening your presents Christmas morning rather than Christmas Eve, and that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone ... ”

— Crash Davis, Bull Durham

That’snot quite what we believe at the Clown World Program.

We believe that Crash Davis believes what he believes because he has been brainwashed by American newspapers and American culture.

We believe there is so much more ... so much more ... that Americans live on lies, subsist on lies, but it’s not really living.

Your brother-in-law, Brad, tries to send you to Siberia with a roll of his eyes at the Thanksgiving adult big table because you have dared to ask one of the taboo questions about 9/11, or the moon, JFK, Sandy Hook, Boston, but you, because you listen to this radio show, know that you are not alone and that you have a right to ask any question you want.

And so, that’s how it’s going to go from now on. …

Just as they said in the fake anthrax letters, they want us to be afraid, those murderers who are in the same house with us, but we are not afraid.

We will ask any question we want, and in the end truth will win out and peace will break out as the empire crumbles. …

That is what we believe.

Chapter One

“There's a big ol' goofy man dancing with a big ol' goofy girl.

Oooh baby, it's a big ol' goofy world."

— John Prine

“... and that’s the news from Moon Rock Lake, Minnesota, where all the police and soldiers are thugs, all the Democrats and journalists are cowards, and all the Homeland Security/Cointelpro lone gunmen, are about average.

“And now ... A Letter In A Boone’s Farm Bottle ... some notes we have been receiving during the first half of our show from listeners, by email, chat room, telephone, telepathy and telegraph.

“... from Johannes in St. Cloud we hear: Gaza and Jews, it’s all you hear about these days. I think the guy we elected who we thought was going to finally put an end to the phony fake fraudulent Biden era of disposable impersonators just wants to kill children because that pleases his masters. They killed JFK to get the world to this point. It’s taken them awhile, but here we are.

“.... from Hedda in Woodbury: another George Floyd sighting, making it nine this year. Someone said Philando Castille is driving the 94 bus ...

“... from Astrid in Shakopee: Remember who did warp speed and remember who locked us down. Remember all those who died from the vaccine? Remember anyone dying from the Covid Flu? Me neither.

“... from Daundre in Brainerd we have this: Our elections are as fake as the January 6 psychological operation. It’s hard to believe they would do this, that’s why we don’t, believe. But they do. Why nothing from Senator Booker about Gaza? Why, if I am allowed to ask, no mention of the slaughter of children in Gaza at the massive Hands Off protests. Typical Democrats, follow the Judas Goat Clinton, Obama, Sanders, all the way over the cliff, no mention of what really matters, war, the Pentagon.

“... from Frida in West Duluth: Luigi shot a rich guy dead, more than just a rich guy, you know what I mean. Did John Brown kill? Did George Washington kill? Geronimo? George Bush? Obama? Clinton? Biden? Trump?

"Not sayin’ just sayin’.

“... from LaTonya in Byron, we hear: The fires in Lahaina, Pasadena, Florida, all got their start in Minneapolis. All manufactured, all for some reason, somebody’s sick, evil, extra-legal reasons. Why nothing from Bernie & AOC about Gaza?

Chapter Two

There’s a song that they sing when they take to the highway

A song that they sing when they take to the sea

A song that they sing of their home in the sky

Maybe you can believe them if it helps you to sleep

But singing works just fine for me. …

Once upon a time, in a galaxy far ... long, long ago, deep in the woods ... at the end of the rainbow, at the end of the day, down a flaking yellow brick road ... well, anyway, there’s this story we’d like to unfold, about a state, a state that was perfect for its time and place, it fit right in there.

And we’re talking about Minnesota here, birthplace of the Mississippi, Joe Mauer, the Tin Man, pacemakers, frozen pizza, Scotch tape and damp yoga ... Labradoodle, triple-wide stroller, top knot capital of the universe. Burial site of John Mariucci, Herb Brooks, Halsey Hall, 38 Dakota men, Mother Goose, Moonlight Graham, Dear Abby, George Jetson, Larry Cloud-Morgan, Marv Davidov, Verne Gagne, Sinclair Lewis, disco, the Paul Wellstone family, and others.

All happy families live in Minnesota. All unhappy families dream of being able to go to Minnesota for one weekend before they die.

Minnesota, at the time we are talking about was perfect, because of diversity.

On the one hand, you have gangs, in stolen BMWs ... “pop-pop-pop-zing!” in the night, that can be heard through the sound of the white noise bubble machine in Edina bedrooms if the wind is right, and on the other hand you have wolves, bears, Bigfoot, woods, water all so wonderful and unbelievable to behold.

You have the Trailside tavern in Meadowlands right next to Sac-Zim Bog, and over here you have exhausted Trojans and Mickey’s 40 shards in the muddy shore along the actual Mississippi River and up the hill you will find seminarians and bishops intensely agreeing with each other about unknowable things over wine, cheese and crackers.

We can list things back and forth with you and your state, if you wish, for

as long as you want: Summit Avenue, sky blue water, Prairie Home Companion, Guthrie, Chanhassen (six plays at once and food), Ordway, Excel, Target Field, The People’s Stadium, the soccer one, The Marathon, oatmeal stout on a stick, sailors, surgeons, and Somalis in the sauna ... show us your mall and we’ll show you ours.

We’ve got billionaire yuppies in tattered jeans with Labradoodles seated around like the hungry droves in The Sermon on the Mount, hunters, dumb as dust, lathered in orange, and drug-addled teenage runaways in green-blue hair, and they are all seated together — outside — in short sleeves in twenty degrees at hard metal tables on the sidewalk outside the Five Watt Cafe on Lyndale.

We’ve got actors, poets, writers, Mary Tyler Moore, and ... oh? give up? The better part of valor.

Okay, well, in the middle of all this greatness, and I think you know where I’m going with this ... was radio.

Started by nine guys in tan leisure suits, each with one home on Lake Minnetonka and one on the North Shore, a company station wagon and tickets every year to “A Christmas Carol,” Radio Station KDWI sat for the longest time at the Cedar-Riverside intersection on the West Bank, then it moved to the top floor of the IDS Center, because it did, and took the name Orion Communications Network, as large things were planned, in the works, but anyway ...

And now ... now it’s about four or six people in Vikings pigtails and pajamas and “Another Phat Cat Person For Walz” white robes with pizza stains, smoking Winstons and blowing the smoke out the dryer vent.

Yeah, that’s gonna work.

Anyway, they played the shit out of the ballads of the day, ignoring all other, which could fall or melt into the ocean for all they cared, which it did.

But, for a while.

Well, that was a time, it was.

And if you know, you know, just what I’m talking about, and if you don’t, if you just got here from Lincoln or LeMars, Los Angeles, Lubbock, Luxembourg, no amount of my describing is gonna put you quite in the right frame of mind, that place. You just keep on fishin’ from shore, keep drinking Coors Light, we’ll leave you alone, we won’t bother you none. Live your life on your planet.

Chapter Three

And they all play on the golf course

And drink their martinis dry

And they all have pretty children

And the children go to school

And the children to go summer camp

And then to the university

Where they are in boxes

And they come out all the same ...

… In the smack-dab middle, at the center, the focus, the guts, the fucking midst, of Radio Station KDWI ... was PTTPRO.

The Power To The People Right On show, most weeknights, midnight to four.

Later it was IDMTJ, It Don’t Matter To Jesus.

And now it’s CW, Clown World.

The four guys who started the show and might, probably, could be still there, had loose associations with the local newspaper sports department, the F.B.I. headquarters on South Fourth, an “independent” boutique law firm in Saint Paul, and the cement/concrete sidewalk and driveway trades around the general metroplex, and a full-time association with Moby Dick’s bar on Hennepin Avenue.

It was there that they, over time, disclosed to each other their closely held beliefs and perhaps first-hand knowledge of Bigfoot near Duluth, the Crowley Family Phoenix Program-style massacre in Apple Valley, the “moon landings,” child trafficking on Hennepin, the trial and eventual exoneration by Judge Miles Lord of the two who damaged Trident missile components at the Sperry Univac plant in Eagan, along with the reported regular comings and goings at three a.m. of UFO alien spacecraft-somethings at Lakes Harriet, Of The Isles, and Haka-Waka-Loogie, and other things as well.

And, because it seemed like a thing that could be done, having newspaper reporters taking part-time positions as radio personalities, the sports guy said he would check it out, which he did.

And they got the gig.

And maybe they still have it, but you know, these days ...

So, there you have it, these four guys, living a bit of a fairy tale existence and knowing it, seeking attention, trying to do some good maybe, not wanting to go home yet, dreaming of a world you can only dream about and saying things you can only say for about four hours every day when everyone is asleep.

And so, unless you have something else? Maybe you got something to say about intelligentsia on ham radios planning the revolution from the coast of Maine, southern France and Alpha Centauri, or maybe you can juxtapose the calls of loons at dawn with a guy on his back on the cement gripping the parking meter so he doesn’t fall off the world, dreaming about making plaster handprints in first grade, then get back to me, otherwise, this is the story we’re about to unfold. …