Foreword

This interview was conducted in 1968 at the Hungry i in San Francisco by a reporter for Argo, a local magazine, with comedian Mort Sahl:

Argo: Why is the truth behind the assassination of President Kennedy the last chance of America for its survival?

Sahl: Because the evidence developed by District Attorney Garrison indicates that certain people had to take President Kennedy’s life in order to control ours. In other words, as Richard Starnes of the New York World-Telegram said, the shots in Dallas were the opening shots of World War III.

There’s been a great change in this country since Kennedy. I’m afraid a great deal of our hope was interred with his remains.

Argo: What is the long, hard night that America must go through that you’ve spoken of?

Sahl: She has to go through a period of the military and the CIA with a blank check trying to sell fascism. If she can hang on long enough, Americans may yet live in the country in which they were born. And that is the country structured by Tom Paine and Tom Jefferson.

Argo: What is the renaissance following this long, hard night, that you’ve also spoken about?

Sahl: We’ll start pursuing the American dream again.

I don’t know if we’ll ever realize it, but we’re supposed to have the right to pursue it. And that’s what this country is.

It’s an active exercise in man reaching his upper limit, as they used to say in the math department.

And the renaissance will be that a groundswell of public opinion will flush out the rascals because the CIA has infiltrated every area of our national life. I’m afraid that the country they subverted best was the United States, be they in the various right-wing churches or be they in the Dallas Police Department.

Clown World

Mike Palecek

What kind of peace do I mean? What kind of peace do we seek? Not a Pax Americana enforced on the world by American weapons of war. Not the peace of the grave or the security of the slave. I am talking about genuine peace, the kind of peace that makes life on earth worth living, the kind that enables men and nations to grow and to hope and to build a better life for their children — not merely peace for Americans but peace for all men and women— not merely peace in our time but peace for all time. — President John F. Kennedy Commencement address at American University June 10, 1963

Padlock the door and board the windows Put the people in the street "It's just my job, " he says "I'm sorry." And draws a check, goes home to eat But at night he tells his woman "I know I hide behind the laws." She says, "You're only taking orders." That's how every empire falls — John Prine

From the Clown World Program page on the KDWI Radio Station website:

“I believe in opening your presents Christmas morning rather than Christmas Eve, and that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone ... ” — Crash Davis, Bull Durham

That’s not quite what we believe at the Clown World Program.

We believe that Crash Davis believes what he believes because he has been brainwashed by American newspapers and American culture.

We believe there is so much more … so much more … that Americans live on lies, subsist on lies, but it’s not really living.

Your brother-in-law, Brad, tries to send you to Siberia with a roll of his eyes at the Thanksgiving adult big table because you have dared to ask one of the taboo questions about 9/11, or the moon, JFK, Sandy Hook, Boston, but you, because you listen to this radio show, know that you are not alone and that you have a right to ask any question you want.

And so, that’s how it’s going to go from now on. …

Just as they said in the fake anthrax letters, they want us to be afraid, those murderers who are in the same house with us but we are not afraid.

We will ask any question we want, and in the end truth will win out and peace will break out as the empire crumbles. …

That is what we believe.

Chapter One

“Don’t you know I’d go to sleep and leave the light on, hoping you’d come by and know that I was home, still awake. But two years go by and still my lights on, this is hard for me to say, but this is all that I can take.”

“... and that’s the news from Moon Rock Lake, Minnesota, where all the police and soldiers are thugs, all the Democrats and journalists are cowards, and all the Homeland Security/Cointelpro lone gunmen, are about average.

“And now ... Letters In A Boone’s Farm Bottle ... some notes we have been receiving during the first half of our show from listeners, by email, chat room, telephone, telepathy and telegraph.

“... from Johannes in St. Cloud we hear: Gaza and Jews, it’s all you hear about these days. I think the guy we elected who we thought was going to finally put an end to the phony fake fraudulent Biden era of disposable impersonators just wants to kill children because that pleases his masters. They killed JFK to get the world to this point. It’s taken them awhile, but here we are.

“.... from Hedda in Woodbury: another George Floyd sighting, making it nine this year. Someone said Philando Castille is driving the 94 bus ...

“... from Astrid in Shakopee: Remember who did warp speed and remember who locked us down. Remember all those who died from the vaccine? Remember anyone dying from the Covid Flu? Me neither.

“... from Daundre in Brainerd we have this: Our elections are as fake as the January 6 psychological operation. It’s hard to believe they would do this, that’s why we don’t, believe. But they do. Why nothing from Senator Booker about Gaza? Why, if I am allowed to ask, no mention of the slaughter of children in Gaza at the massive Hands Off protests. Typical Democrats, follow the Judas goat Clinton, Obama, Sanders, all the way over the cliff, no mention of what really matters, war, the Pentagon.

“... from Frida in West Duluth: Luigi shot a rich guy dead, more than just a rich guy, you know what I mean. Did John Brown kill? Did George Washington kill? Not sayin’ just sayin’.

“... from LaTonya in Byron, we hear: The fires in Lahaina, Pasadena, Florida, all got their start in Minneapolis. All manufactured, all for some reason, somebody’s sick, evil, extra-legal reasons. Why nothing from Bernie & AOC about Gaza?

Chapter Two

There’s a song that they sing when they take to the highway A song that they sing when they take to the sea A song that they sing of their home in the sky Maybe you can believe them if it helps you to sleep But singing works just fine for me.

Once upon a time, in a galaxy far ... long, long ago, deep in the woods ... at the end of the rainbow, at the end of the day, down a flaking yellow brick road ... well, anyway, there’s this story we’d like to unfold, about a state, a state that was perfect for its time and place, it fit right in there.

And we’re talking about Minnesota here, birthplace of the Mississippi, Joe Mauer, the Tin Man, pacemakers, frozen pizza, Scotch tape and damp yoga ... Labradoodle, triple-wide stroller, top knot capital of the universe. Burial site of John Mariucci, Herb Brooks, Halsey Hall, 38 Dakota men, Mother Goose, Moonlight Graham, Dear Abby, George Jetson, Larry Cloud-Morgan, Marv Davidov, Verne Gagne, Sinclair Lewis, disco, the Paul Wellstone family, and others.

All happy families live in Minnesota. All unhappy families dream of being able to go to Minnesota for one weekend before they die.

Minnesota, at the time we are talking about was perfect, because of diversity.

On the one hand, you have gangs, in stolen BMWs ... “pop-pop-pop-zing!” in the night, that can be heard through the sound of the white noise bubble machine in Edina bedrooms if the wind is right, and on the other hand you have wolves, bears, Bigfoot, woods, water all so wonderful and unbelievable to behold.

You have the Trailside tavern in Meadowlands right next to Sac-Zim Bog, and over here you have exhausted Trojans and Mickey’s 40 shards in the muddy shore along the actual Mississippi River and up the hill you will find seminarians and bishops intensely agreeing with each other about unknowable things over wine, cheese and crackers.

We can list things back and forth with you and your state, if you wish, for as long as you want: Summit Avenue, sky blue water, Prairie Home Companion, Guthrie, Chanhassen (six plays at once and food), Ordway, Excel, Target Field, The People’s Stadium, the soccer one, The Marathon, oatmeal stout on a stick, sailors, surgeons, and Somalis in the sauna ... show us your mall and we’ll show you ours.

We’ve got billionaire yuppies in tattered jeans with Labradoodles seated around like the hungry droves in The Sermon on the Mount, hunters, dumb as dust, lathered in orange, and drug-addled teenage runaways in green-blue hair, and they are all seated together — outside — in short sleeves in twenty degrees at hard metal tables on the sidewalk outside the Five Watt Cafe on Lyndale.

We’ve got actors, poets, writers, Mary Tyler Moore, and ... oh? give up? The better part of valor.

Okay, well, in the middle of all this greatness, and I think you know where I’m going with this ... was radio.

Started by nine guys in tan leisure suits, each with one home on Lake Minnetonka and one on the North Shore, a company station wagon and tickets every year to “A Christmas Carol,” Radio Station KDWI sat for the longest time at the Cedar-Riverside intersection on the West Bank, then it moved to the top floor of the IDS Center, because it did, and took the name Orion Communications Network, as large things were planned, in the works, but anyway ...

And now ... now it’s about four or six people in Vikings pigtails and pajamas and “Another Fat Cat Person For Walz” white robes with pizza stains, smoking Winstons and blowing the smoke out the dryer vent.

Yeah, that’s gonna work.

Anyway, they played the shit out of the ballads of the day, ignoring all other, which could fall or melt into the ocean for all they cared, which it did.

But, for a while.

Well, that was a time, it was.

And if you know, you know, just what I’m talking about, and if you don’t, if you just got here from Lincoln or LeMars, Los Angeles, Lubbock, Luxemburg, no amount of my describing is gonna put you quite in the right frame of mind, that place. You just keep on fishin’ from shore, keep drinking Coors Light, we’ll leave you alone, we won’t bother you none. Live your life on your planet.

Chapter Three

And they all play on the golf course And drink their martinis dry And they all have pretty children And the children go to school And the children to go summer camp And then to the university Where they are put in boxes And they come out all the same ...

In the smack-dab middle, at the center, the focus, the guts, the fucking midst, of Radio Station KDWI ... was PTTPRO.

The Power To The People Right On show, most weeknights, midnight to four.

Later it was IDMTJ, It Don’t Matter To Jesus.

And now it’s CW, Clown World.

The four guys who started the show and might, probably, could be still there, had loose associations with the local newspaper sports department, the F.B.I. headquarters on South Fourth, an “independent” boutique law firm in Saint Paul, and the cement/concrete sidewalk and driveway trades around the general metroplex, and a full-time association with Moby Dick’s bar on Hennepin Avenue.

It was there that they, over time, disclosed to each other their closely held beliefs and perhaps first-hand knowledge of Bigfoot near Duluth, the Crowley Family Phoenix Program-style massacre in Apple Valley, the “moon landings,” child trafficking on Hennepin, the trial and eventual exoneration by Judge Miles Lord of the two who damaged Trident missile components at the Sperry Univac plant in Eagan, along with the reported regular comings and goings at three a.m. of UFO alien spacecraft-somethings at Lakes Harriet, Of The Isles, and Calhoun, and other things as well.

And, because it seemed like a thing that could be done, having newspaper reporters taking part-time positions as radio personalities, the sports guy said he would check it out, which he did.

And they got the gig.

And maybe they still have it, but you know, these days ...

So, there you have it, these four guys, living a bit of a fairy tale existence and knowing it, seeking attention, trying to do some good maybe, not wanting to go home yet, dreaming of a world you can only dream about and saying things you can only say for about four hours every day when it’s dark and everyone is asleep.

And so, unless you have something else? Maybe you got something to say about intelligentsia on ham radios planning the revolution from the coast of Maine, southern France and Alpha Centauri, or maybe you can juxtapose the calls of loons at dawn with a guy on his back on the cement gripping the parking meter so he doesn’t fall off the world, dreaming about making plaster handprints in first grade, then get back to me, otherwise, this is the story we’re about to unfold.

Chapter Four

Some nights I tell the sky our story

And I don’t have to say a word

Cause words are useless in the cosmos

Words are stupid and absurd

Some nights I tell the stars our story

How we raised intrepid generals

Taught them to fight for paper money, invisible lines, and minerals

I tell a tale

Will the computer love the sunset

Will we midwife our demise

Can it calculate my love and

Will it know how to be kind

The hoax is in.

It’s been in since Nov. 22, 1963.

It’s coming down to the wire.

Except, the hoax is in.

And by all appearances there is no way we can win without a miracle.

It’s Hail Mary time.

... My wife is busy making masks while watching “The News,” with Lester Holt.

And, not too long ago, I received this email from a friend from college after I sent to him videos trying to explain there were no planes on 9/11 and that the masks are just a zombie fashion show.

Gary said this in response:

“Well, pretty warm here, but fall is coming next week, if you can believe the weather people. Sorry, Tim, no time to watch your opinion and a few others, I’m sure I can find all kinds of opinions to the contrary, but I’ll use the mind the good Lord gave me to process quality print information and make my own decision and once again Dr. [ ] and his wife [ ] are both medical doctors on the front line, and their experience and opinion outweighs any internet you tube that any bone head can put out there. What happened to good quality journalism with fact checks and validation before putting misinformation out, we’re living in age of “everybody has an opinion, but they also have an asshole and I don’t need another one. Sorry, but glad to hear the weather is good, when’s that grandchild due?”

Jim Garrison lamented to John Barbour one time about there being no one “on the planet,” to talk to.

On the planet.

I blame the press.

They not only lied, told fibs, they facilitated the murder of millions in Iraq and Afghanistan along with the enslavement of their neighbors, the dumbing down, the serving of toxic Coco Puffs disguised as The Nightly News.

They did this, but nobody realizes that or thinks about it, or lets it get to them or freak them out because they’ve got all this other shit to do.

They actually lied to us, not once, but thousands of times over many years, a lifetime.

And they have their lives, in the suburbs, hail fellow well-met at the neighborhood barbecue, admired, imitated, emulated.

What is supposed to be a source of enlightenment and means for discussion, information and discernment has become a cognitive jackboot tool for propaganda, oppression and deceit.

A case in point would be KFAN radio in Minneapolis, a sports talk station I have listened to for years, that often delves into other areas. I remember backing out of the driveway of a group home in Duluth after doing the overnight shift and hearing the morning show crew talking about the capture, killing and burial of Osama bin Laden at sea. The hosts regularly decry so-called conspiracies and ridicule so-called conspiracy theorists. Never daring to speak the truth they are de facto agents of the United States government and its military, complicit in murder and the conversion of the United States into a banana republic by deception.

It’s strange to be living in these times. When I was growing up in the 1960s, well, I probably was only concerned with when was supper, but if I had been a deep thinker, I still don’t think I could have gotten my head around being alive in the 2020s ... ain’t gonna need to tell the truth ... tell no lies ... or maybe John Prine had it figured out a little better ... we’re all driving rocket ships and talking with our minds, watching Trump and Biden on Family Feud and standing in soup lines ... me, I think I thought the Jetson’s was predictive programming, revelation of the method. I was looking forward to it.

Some day my black and white ‘56 Chevy station wagon would fly ...

Well, good evening. It is ten minutes after midnight in Minneapolis.

This is Radio Station KDWI, your source for truth, weather and sports.

The weather is okay, the traffic is fine, and the sports will resume in the morning.

It’s all good.

Well, on my way to the George Floyd, In This House We Believe Anything, The Cow Jumped Over The Moon, Another Escaped Lunatic for Harris & Walz lawn sign, MAGA HAT, News From Lake Wobegon cassettes, Twins Homer Hankie, Bomba Squad Hankie recycling center in Roseville yesterday afternoon, wow, I lost my train of thought here … anyway … well, how ‘bout this for an icebreaker tonight … you recall the 164 fires from the riots, right? And the 3rd Precinct? And 7-Sigma, the company that made bio-mechanical realistic dummies? Was all of that in order to get blacks total control of TV commercials? Not that I really care. It's TV. Just asking. Not that there’s anything wrong with it. At least everything in Maple Grove is okay. Thank God. I know, right?

... And now it’s time for the annual Washington correspondents Presidential Roast, some little bit of teasing that nobody takes seriously, just some laughs, some good times, to celebrate who we are and what we have done … presented by the national media … who, well … anyway.

“President Obama … you are black and you allegedly play basketball.

You were not born here. You hide your records, your birth certificates, your transcripts.

Your name is Barack Obama, elected in the era of Osama bin Laden.

Who are you, really?

This is a joke, right?

A CIA scotch and water, friends around the fire, middle-of-the-night joke.

Very funny. We get it. Very funny.

[LAUGHTER]

President Obama.

Hey did you hear the one about the Nobel Peace Prize winner who blew the kids and their parents to bits with Predator drone strikes?

[LAUGHTER]

President Obama. You did not prosecute Bush and Cheney for invading a country with no reason and killing millions of people. There were no weapons of mass destruction.

[LAUGHTER]

All a lie. Everyone knows that.

It’s a national late-night TV joke, like Bob Hope and airplane food.

[LAUGHTER]

You said you did not want to go backward, but only forward.

Well, if that is the case for legal precedent in this country then none of the people in jail and prison should be there. The past is past, let’s just go forward.

[LAUGHTER]

Obama, you promised to close Guantanamo.

[LAUGHTER as Obama flashes Mason gang hand signals]

Hope and Change. The big lies in your campaigns, the big crowds gathered because you were their hope for a decent life.

[LAUGHTER]

How many people have you buried at sea today, President Barack Obama? [More laughter as Obama pinches his nose closed and does “the swim.”]

My Dude. They fell for it. Good work. That fake photo of you all watching some fake whatever. A precious moment in White House history.

And, going back to Bush and Cheney … because we should … you have to know that they were involved in the planning and implementing and cover-up of the 9/11 attacks.

[Obama shrugs shoulders.]

They killed. Pre-meditated murder. Their own country. It was all to invade Iraq, and to create a new boogeyman. You didn’t have the Commies anymore. And to invade Libya, and Afghanistan, and Syria, and Iran.

It has all been planned. … By spooks, with full-time jobs, and health insurance.

[RAUCOUS LAUGHTER]

And you do nothing. You smile and play the cool dude.

You are not a cool dude, Obama.

You are a Times Square three-card monte shyster and the game is up.

Soon it will be time for you to run.

Gather your cards and disappear into the crowd, grab the helicopter skids as it takes off from the White House lawn, ask it to drop you somewhere over Kenya.

[LAUGHTER]

So, so much … Sandy Hook, Boston, San Bernardino, Paris, Brussels, Aurora, Tucson, all on your watch.

And you have everyone fooled, don’t you?

[Obama fakes wiping at a tear.]

Don’t you. It’s funny isn’t it. Isn’t it?

You think it’s funny, don’t you, you POS.

[LAUGHTER as Obama fakes getting up to leave.]

Where is this heading? Who is leading you?

The U.S. military empire, bases overseas …

The poor in the United States, no jobs, all jobs overseas.

….Osama bin Laden was buried at sea ... and Jessica Lynch was rescued heroically, the U.S.A. does not torture, Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, George Bush won the 2000 election, see, there is a plane there in that hole in Shanksville, it went all the way into that hole and no, there is no blood and no bodies and no luggage scattered ... or plane parts ... and Osama bin Laden ... was buried at sea. ...

Remember the anthrax letters, which said “Are You Afraid?” Those were not written with a rock and chisel like Fred Flintstone from the recesses of some cave in Afghanistan. Those letters came from persons within our own government.

Like a horror movie and the killer is in the same house with us.

These killers are right here, with us and “they” want us to be afraid.

[Crowd begins to chant something, maybe “hope” ... and ... “change.”]

The working people of America are poor and struggling, and yet you gather here today with your rich friends and laugh about it all.

The murder of Hugo Chavez. Smooth move. Nice going, cancer, nobody knows. Plausible deniability, because you are a smooth, hip, dude, Mr. President.

No health care, very slick of you to re-design health care and only increase the profits of the wealthy and call it health care reform.

And what about the people gathered here tonight, the Washington correspondents. How much money is in this room, the salaries, can anyone even guess?

[Silence.]

And the companies these people work for, how much cash there and who owns them – the defense contractor industry.

Lots of money here tonight. All the power. The big hitters. The American Goebbels propagandist core. The perfect setting for what we have planned for you, Citizen Barack Hussein Obama.

… Barack Obama, 44thth President of The United States of America … as you leave office, we have a little something for you as a memento of our appreciation.

By your own standards … treason is punishable by death as you know because you are a professor … those are your rules, Barack Obama … you know all about 9/11 … you are in fact the world’s biggest terrorist … you are the personification of Osama bin Laden.

… you should be water-boarded with Flint water … and then hanged by the neck on the front lawn of the White House. It would not be a lynching. It would be justice.

Just sayin’, keepin’ it real, homey.

Yes, please turn around and put your hands against the wall, spread out your legs, now put your hands behind your back and accept these handcuffs.

Hope that isn’t too tight, but whatever. We have an expense paid long-term vacation ready for you, heavens knows you deserve it.

We’ve got it all planned for you, in beautiful Leavenworth, Kansas, former home of Machine Gun Kelley and Bugsy Moran. At Leavenworth you will be able to be among your own kind, not normal folks. We think you should enjoy that.

Write your memoirs, play softball, play checkers, read Louis L’Amour novels ‘til your brains falls out.

Play basketball.

Take all the time you need.

You’re good to go.

Sleep tight. Don’t let the bed bugs bite.

Mic drop ... Obama, out.

[Applause, standing ovation.]

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

.(Banned from Canada)

https://mikepalecek.substack.com/p/oh-canada

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBDaf07tMm5K/

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=WGDSDUSWSM78