CAMP AMERICA or Love and Bigfoot in the Time of Swine Flu by Mike Palecek Motherland cradle me Close my eyes Lullaby me to sleep Keep me safe Lie with me Stay beside me Don’t go, don’t you go – Natalie Merchant, “Motherland” For Ruth and Sam and Emily Mike Palecek writes in a voice recognizably midwestern yet comfortably alien. His latest novel is a modern retelling of 1984, set not in some distant future but rather as a reinterpretation of our current moment. It is as if the magic x-ray glasses advertised in the back of the comic book actually worked, but when we put on Mike’s x-ray glasses, instead of seeing through ladies underwear, we are able to see through the American dreamstate to view the abominable dystopia beneath. Mike shows us that the horrors are not really hidden, opening each chapter, the morning paper and the evening news trumpet the decay and herald our demise. — Matt Sullivan, editor, Rock Creek Free Press, Washington, D.C.

Laughing on the bus. Playing games with the faces. She said the man in the gabardine suit was a spy. I said ‘Be careful his bowtie is really a camera.’ — “America,” Paul Simon

I walked. Away.

Going nowhere. Just to be gone. Raindrops, like jumpers, splattered on the sidewalk.

I halted a foot in mid-air, thinking of my light jacket in the house, then set my foot down.

Laying out one step atop the other I swung my arms, then put my hands into my pockets, then laced my hands behind my head, then swung them again and looked around.

I must have passed over streets and highways, past houses and children in the yard, in front of hardware store windows and fl oral shops and smelled the hamburgers at the restaurant, the donuts on the corner, and the soap flakes inside the laundry, because I came to the edge.

The sidewalk stopped at the woods. Or rather it curved around them and did not go through.

The walk kept going, around the woods, down the street, into more houses, smells, children in the yard, dads hammering in the garage.

The border of the woods was littered with one wrapper, a bottle, half of a rake with splintered end, and an upside-down tricycle, the off-road rider buried long ago head-fi rst in the pine needles, corn chaff and loam.

I swiveled to look behind, then twisted to see ahead. I gazed up, then down at the walk and watched one foot toe the lip of the cement.

Then the other foot moved up beside the other.

And together we stepped onto the grass and over land-mine night crawler homes.

Coming face-on to a thick, young tree I reached and touched it, patted it, faked one way then went around it and I was gone.

With my hands and feet I made my way through the branches, trees and dead logs.

I stepped over a stream and sank for a moment in the mud on the other side.

I kept going because my heart pounded.

I heard my breathing and the crunching and felt the sting of the branches on my cheeks and I kept going.

I plucked the stickers from my shirt and then let them and kept going.

Stopping, I put my foot upon a downed tree and my hands on my hips and surveyed my surroundings.

I held my breath and listened.

In the distance crows cawed, excited beyond belief perhaps at a piece of loose something or other blown into their path.

Tap-tap-tap.

There it was, a woodpecker, red and white, working, not seeing me, not caring. Intent on its craft.

Squeaky birds shot here and there. High above everything a hawk circled, knowing more than any below could imagine.

I smiled and put my head down and pushed on, cross country.

I pulled myself up a hill by gripping the young trees and going to my knees. I found the summit and went down, sideways, digging the sides of my tennis shoes into the wood chips and earth.

The thought crossed my mind that I was lost and would never get back. A grin spread across my face like a fl ame starting in the middle of a crumpled newspaper.

I walked on, stepping high to sit on a downed tree then sidesaddle over it.

I walked on, breathing deep, looking up, around, everywhere, trying to record everything so I might enjoy it forever, because I would never be allowed to return if I ever left.

Ahead, way up on the next hillside I spotted something bright, refl ecting from the sun, now peeking over the far ridge.

I stopped and stared.

It glittered and wavered like someone up there with a piece of glass signaling to me. I felt the cold on the back of my neck from my sweat and a new soft breeze.

I waved over my head.

It probably took me fifteen minutes of going forward, looking up, losing my spot.

“Hey!” I called out, raised on my tiptoes, climbed aboard a down tree and found my settings again.

I guessed where I was headed at the last and fairly charged into a stand of evergreen trees, fighting them off my face and legs.

I looked here, over there and way back to where I had been to see if I had arrived at the spot.

Then I spied.

Caught, fl uttering, in one of the Christmas trees was a balloon, a silver Mylar balloon.

I walked over, strained to reach up and pull it from the branches of pine.

It was a Happy Birthday balloon, complete with string.

I stared at it, not believing what I was seeing. I turned it over and over and pressed the back of my hand against it to tell myself it was real.

It must have come from town, or maybe another state. Maybe it had gone up thousands of feet before it drifted down to this outpost.

Maybe it was a child’s balloon or from the last party of an older person.

I held the balloon, then took the string and pulled down a branch. I fumbled with the string and branch until I tied it and returned it to its post.

I saw the sun catch the skin and it began broadcasting again.

I bent forward and crouched trying to find the source of the “crunch, crunch, crunch.”

It seemed to circle me.

My mind frantically fl ipped the pages of the Animals of North America Illustrated 2nd Edition that I used to read to the kids.

Mountain lion.

I backed up one step, then two, trying to be careful not to fall down the little hill.

The little hill … where.

It sounded like someone speaking Chinese to himself. Someone who did not know the language, who was making it up, a child blabbering and saying to his mother, “I’m speaking Chinese.” It stopped.

I put one knee down and set both hands fl at in the pine needles and stickers.

Seeing nothing.

It was angry. A train approaching an intersection with a car taking its time crossing the tracks.

And then it stomped on the ground.

My face hit first, digging, sliding in the needles and dirt and stickers.

I rolled and stopped by smacking a tree.

I crawled up by the tree and struggled on, falling forward though the ground was now level.

Not daring to look back I moved, walking, running, stumbling, as fast as I could until I could go no farther.

I spied a tree as my destiny. A strong tree. I will die here. This is a good spot. This is as far as I can go, any farther is way too far. A good tree to die, against.

Enough.

I twisted with all my might, putting my back against the tree to face it.

Seeing nothing.

I looked and spotted the balloon glittering, fl ailing, dot, dot, dash, behind needles or branches, appearing here, disappearing there.

I strained and tilted my head forward, opened my eyes as wide as I could, which opened my mouth as wide as it could.

Standing beside the silver Mylar balloon was a huge bear on two legs.

I shot to stand and tilted my head and opened my eyes and my mouth.

I watched and saw, or I imagined, as the bear untied the balloon from where I had put it and moved it, then retied it.

I watched.

I reached a hand back to the tree to know where it was if I needed to hide behind it or push off to run or figure out how to climb it, and then die.

The creature, the figure, finished with its task, looked back at me over its shoulder.

Over those hundreds, millions of yards of bushes and shrubs and pine needles and wood chips and deer dung, it made eye contact with me.

It communicated to me.

I swept my hand down my pants and in a flurry down the front of my shirt. I picked a sticker from my hair and concealed it in my hand. I plucked a leaf from my hair and palmed it. I passed through the kitchen and nicked a cauliflower clump from a tray, stuck it in some dip and said, “Hi, how are you?”

“Where have you been?”

I rubbed the children’s heads as they sat in front of the television.

“What’re you watching?”

“Nothin’,” they both said, looking down at their toys.

“Mom’s watchin’ the news.”

“Oh,” I said and looked up at the screen.

“Let me assure you,” the woman said. “There is no such thing as Bigfoot.”

Behind the pair a screen showed a photo of a creature in the woods, not clear, a long-range shot for the photographer.

“And if you believe in Bigfoot, then you probably also believe in …”

The announcers laughed and carried on as I stared at the screen. …