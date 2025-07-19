[This post is part of a schedule of notices of Mike Palecek books recently renewed to availability on Amazon.com] (excerpt only)

There was madness in any direction, at any hour. You could strike sparks anywhere. There was a fantastic universal sense that whatever we were doing was right, that we were winning ...

And that, I think, was the handle — that sense of inevitable victory over the forces of Old and Evil. Not in any mean or military sense; we didn’t need that. Our energy would simply PREVAIL. There was no point in fighting — on our side or theirs. We had all the momentum; we were riding the crest of a high and beautiful wave ...

So now, less than five years later, you can go up on a steep hill in Las Vegas and look West, and with the right kind of eyes you can almost see the high water mark — that place where the wave finally broke, and rolled back.

— Hunter S. Thompson

‘Fore I was born, there were no limitations

Said my goodbyes at the greyhound station

Here I am half a mile from where I grew up

In a parking lot sittin’ in my pickup truck

And I’m thinkin’ bout burnin’ it down, boys

Thinkin’ bout burnin’ it down

Nothin’s ever gonna be the same in this town

— Steve Earle

Chapter one

Ten gallons of gas and a bottle of propane

Electric igniter off my grill and I still can’t

Say for certain if this thing’ll blow.

But if it does I’m gonna be the first one to know.

— Steve Earle

One of the facts that is often overlooked but means a lot to me, is that Dzokhar spoke English very well without an accent.

The person who was “presented” at the “trial” said only two words, “Note Gooilty,” in a heavy accent, and his friends who attended the first session said they did not think it was him [didn’t look like him or move like him]. In addition the “artist renderings” don’t look anything like the handsome kid that had his throat slit as he was taken down outside the boat.

What real defense attorney would allow their client to keep totally wild hair and a terrorist beard. Who knows where the real Dzokhar is.

Maybe their final defense will be, Are you kidding me? There is no way anyone with a brain could have thought this was real. It was all ‘news theater,’ which was made legal five years ago. What kind of idiots could have imagined this absurd ‘educational propagandistic newscast’ was real? You? Did you think that Dylan Storm Roof’s hearing was real? Bowman’s legs were blown off and he’s in a wheelchair with a cowboy holding his artery? Are you serious? Ha ha ha ha! Good thing we are in charge, cause the “people” are really stupid. Stop second guessing us, you don’t deserve to vote or make decisions and we just proved it.

/Mary Maxwell

Some say we came, Flintstones to Jetsons, from slime and to slime we shall return, something like that, crawling out of the proverbial ooze onto Broadway Avenue to buy a Powerball ticket and stand in line for Hamilton.

Others say we were created in one hellacious big blowout-bender NoDoz all-nighter week by an invisible cloud being who since then has been on break, nowhere to be seen.

Some say we are children or science projects of beings from another planet who helped us with our own Legos and erector set, wood-burning, soap box derby projects, then split, leaving them lying around everywhere, pyramids, giant stones, mountain cities, ocean-bottom resorts, whole civilizations who preceded us that we do not know about.

Still others claim our origin story begins with a hoarder colony in rural Indiana, a Hutterite farm club, The Schmammish. No, nobody says that. But people do believe it is fun

to say Schmammish. Schmammish, Schmammish, Schmammish. Sounds kind of weird after awhile. Schmammish.

In any case, stuff happened, and now we are approaching or already in the middle of the third act, our willing suspension of disbelief stretched to the max, all this stuff culminating in The Now, as we slump, nonplussed, in the middle of the freeway wondering if we really have any energy left to move. At this moment of truth we find out who we really are, adolescence, young adulthood, wide-eyed optimistic youthful insanity is over, done.

We come to this time, our time, and we find that somehow we are here, us, at this time, on the field in the fourth quarter and there is no one else available to put in to take our place. We are it. Stars of stage and screen As The World Turns.

And we find that after all the epochs, spans, ages and eras, zoics, assics, ians, cenes, zoans, ithics ... that some day, maybe, probly not, others will find evidence, un-redacted, that shows that at this time we had public officials who could fall out of bed lying to the people, people who would take far more than their share, leaving others to starve and die at their feet, also people who would build bombs for money, bullets for money, weapons designed to kill people, and then use them to kill those other people.

That also at this time we had judges and lawyers who would work together to fix cases against innocent people in order to service these previously mentioned rich people.

During this time there were people who would act as if something was happening, like a TV show or movie,

but act as if it were happening in real life, out on the street, on main street, in front of your house, at the school, at the big race, at the rocket launch set, even in church, but it was not happening, for real. And then everyone would go to the judge — who, if you have Tubi you already know that, like with WNBA players and baseball players these days, and as boxers, Rocky [Shamrock Meats], and NASCAR, now have colorful patches sewn into the arms, chest, and back of their robes that say, either Mossad or maybe FBI, CIA, or Standard Oil, Disney, Netflix, Amazon Prime with the swoosh, not sayin’ just sayin,’ not that there is anything wrong with it — and lawyer again and act more like it was real, but it wasn’t, and pretty much everyone knew that, but they didn’t say anything because that was the game.

All this time, something called “the media” would take pictures and write words and try to form those words into sentences by screwing up their mouths and noses and putting their faces real close to the Big Chief pad and sweating. These words and sentences were, they said, about these things, to show everyone in their house that these things were real and were really happening, but they weren’t, but nobody said that because that was the game.

The people in the houses believed that all these things were real because they just did because they believed in the game. Bless their hearts, I know, right?

All of this pretending, playing the game, had a purpose and a result, which the people in the houses discovered eventually, war and poverty, which the others already knew.

Lots of wars and lots of poverty. Tons.

But that also means more beer for us.

I know, right? ... That’s what the richer of the two men standing on the street corner said to the other, when for a moment for some reason he thought they were on the same page, bringing something similar to the table at the end of the day, that they were both good to go.

He wanted to add, because he just had to tell someone, but he really needed to get somewhere, that that is the reason. He said it anyway then hurried off to have a nice rest of his day.

For what? asked the other.

For everything.

And then, like with other empires, The Romans, The Greeks, The Carlsons & Andersons, Napoleon, Hitler, Stalin, Obama, Huns, Yankees, England ... Cincinnati Reds, Patriots, Packers ... Knudsons ... just before being put out to be picked up on Thursday and hauled off to be dumped and smothered in coffee grounds, Twizzler wrappers and milk cartons, all this other shit happened, or rather, it was always happening, but now is the only time anyone noticed.

... aside and behind the battles and coronations ... now, as things crumble, fall apart, fences buckle, bend and bow, cracks appear in the Mona Lisa and the collected works of Bart Simpson and George W. Bush, walls fall down, letting in light ... there are these ... sub-cultures, the gluten, the yeast, the mud the blood the beer, dough, the crackers,

the sand and lime, weeds in the cracks, pushing through, sprouting, growing, thriving, until they take over ... again? I know, right?

The myth, the legend, the fairy tale becomes the gospel. Atlantis rises up and there’s all this new shit we didn’t know about, all these new people, it’s not just us, and that is just fucking great, cheer the people. Yay.

As the king slumps in the dock with the rapist, the murderer, the thief. The serf and the beggar and the prisoner stand sentry at the thick wooden doors of Nuremberg.

The People’s Court is bombed once again, harder, better. The cycle, circle of life, what we had to go through to get here, no way but through it, can’t go under it, can’t go around it, to arrive at our density. As was written about six million times six million years ago by six million monkeys typing, as written in The Book of Norm.

T-shirts for everyone, shot out of cannons by bunches of happy bouncing college kids wearing giant bear, bug, butterfly, beagle, and bird costumes.

Hakuna Matata.

Kay Sarah-Sarah.

It’s all good.

Oh, Fuck It.

It’s like whatever.

Party on, Garth.

Bums win, Bums win!

DWBH.

Quis erit, erit.

Tattoo it on your forehead.

Which, as they say on Bonanza, Gunsmoke The Beverly Hillbillies, maybe The Twilight Zone, brings us to our story.

The town of Camelot Park, breathed upon by the gods, appears in human history just every once in a great while, not really, it’s everywhere.

In the back, on the edge, the south side, is the Ambassador Court trailer park. It was originally founded by young people who were present in Los Angeles that night in the ballroom as bad things happened in the pantry.

After running around most of the rest of the night with their hair on fire, in the morning they vowed they would get justice, in court, and things would still be okay, they would still get to have pretty good lives and be happy. Down at the beach they ran into some folks just back from Woodstock who, inspired by Abbie Hoffman, were going to free John Sinclair, who was in prison for doing something with vegetation that you weren’t supposed to do back then.

So, yeah, what ended up happening was they formed a committee and then formed a band man, nah, like commune, but kind of not and gave it the name because they were gonna still do big things, also to remind them, in case they got interested in other stuff.

So, no, yeah, no, the Ambassador Court is now under new management as it turns out, as the saying goes. All the manufactured casas were bought for one dollar on Christmas Day, all the new tenants had to sign an NDA at the bottom of their lease and on that signing day every

year everyone must walk around in a circle, around the grounds, into and out of each trailer, down the gravel drive, around the maintenance shack, the outdoor privy, the firehouse, which is a small shack with a bucket and emergency cigarettes. And there’s pizza and bottled water afterward. It’s all good.

Anyway, this year on signing day, the residents of Ambassador Court, some perhaps the sons, daughters, the legacy original clan, most, definitely not, were trying something new, sort of a get-together after the circle-back was over, sort of a picnic, sort of an event, sort of a wienie roast, and maybe Richie Havens, or a harmonica concert if arrangements could be made, strings attached, loose ends unraveled, things of that nature.

They were thinking about calling it The Big Picnic.

Cool, huh?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Somehow spotted deep within

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the multi-colored elaborately

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published designed by vegan volunteers chalk menu high

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published above the front counter at the Seward Cafe:

Gladio agent Vincenzo Vinciguerra: “You had to attack civilians, the people, women, children, innocent people, unknown people far removed from any political game. The reason was quite simple: to force the public to turn to the state to ask for greater security.”

Chapter two

Always used to say I’d come back some day and settle down.

I’m getting old. Got no place to go. It’s all come unwound.

So I’m watching’ the faces comin’ and goin’

Some of them strangers some that I know and

It doesn’t matter how long I wait.‘

Cause the door’s always open and it’s never too late.

— Steve Earle

Hello! Guten Tag! Bon jour! Privet! Buenos dias!

This is NPR, National Public Radio.

I am Schmogna Bologna.

Have we got some news for you?

Well, we never thought we’d see the day. Mark it eight, Donny.

Dogs and cats living together. Haystack, the Crusher, The Hulkanator, the mask is coming off, the CGI is back in the toothpaste tube, the green screen genie returned to the lamp, the horse is back in Karl Rove’s barn, the justice police have corralled the clones and drones, it’s all coming home to roost, giddyup Ward Churchill, a boom chuck a mow-mow.

Okay, here we go. Are you ready to rumble! ...

Gisela, Lot. No. 4, former spaghetti sous chef for the Brainerd branch of the Bottabing Crime Family of La Crosse, runs an illegal [she thinks] hair salon/spa, calls it Mrs. Santini’s, going for the Italian big bucks, has feelers out with her sister for branch opportunities in Orlando.

Mavis in No. 5, is the former Edina library A/V department team leader, now Minneapolis Little Library Conspiracy Theory Censor, for the health insurance, also collects all Florida tarpon fishing books for herself.

They decided, in executive session over Irish coffee one morning while listening to National Public Radio because why, that the whole thing, The Big Annual Walk About, needed a little pick-me-up, some pizzazz, and they could tie it in with all this new shit that had come to light, so now they’ve christened it ...

UFOS TORNADOS BIGFOOT & WEENIES, BITCHES

[and yeah, harmonica concert, probly maybe]

What they wrote out in the spiral notebook where Mavis keeps her “Terrorist” list, was that they could collect videos.

“Zooms,” Gisela inserted.

“Yes, of the various speakers we would like to try out,

have everyone watch them, maybe make toast, and then decide who to invite to come give their presentation live.”

“It’ll cost money,” said Gisela, sparking a Salem Light, blowing the smoke toward the open window.

So, they sat for a while and waited for The Bread of Life, The Good Ship Lollipop, or Sam Walton to appear right there before them, or for the TV preacher to send them money for once, thousand-one, thousand-two ...

Then, together they just thought, fuck it, and Mavis hit search and started looking for all the likely candidates.

What they found was a list longer than your arm and they had to cut it down, though it wasn’t easy.

“Editing is hard,” said Mavis, “but necessary.”

Gisela agreed, in her heart, and lit another smoke, took it outside and leaned on the railing to dream big while the pragmatic, realistic Mavis might as well been cuttin’ off her own arm back there on the red and white plastic table covering.

What they came up with was a fairly ambitious, glamorous list of UFO and Bigfoot speakers, they could only hope some would deign to do the gig: Boots, Giddyup, Calamity June, Professor Bojangles, Sunspot, Green Red, Space Dawg, Astro-Not, Sho-nuff, Cavewoman, and Pine Scent.

Mavis knew just exactly how to collect their sample videos and whatnot and they could show them from their computer to shine on the portable projector screen Mr. Fred Smythe had in the maintenance shack that they used

to use for birthday parties, home movies and such, all before The Covid.

And then they would have the people come see them and see what they think and who they want to send a formal calligraphy invitation to. Of course, people got things to do, they couldn’t all come at once. Mavis and Gisela would be the hosts, they would show these previews one at a time and over the summer, they’d git ‘er done.

“It shall be done,” said Gisela, stuffing out her cigarette.

“What about tornadoes,” she asked, squinching her eyes against the smoke. “Do we have a tornado speaker? Weenies, I know we got.”

“God will provide,” said Mavis.

And they both said amen to that, and Mavis added, answering the unsaid question hanging in the air.

Of course, yeah harmonicas, absolutely, if we can get ‘em. If we can get them.

Chapter four

Man. Who is he. Where is he. Why is he here. Isolated in space on a round mass of matter live some several billion intelligent beings, man. But what is his origin. Some say he evolved from the slime of the sea. Others that a god created an Adam and Eve and he was their descendent. Yet others speculate that he was brought here sometime in the distant past and that the earth was colonized by men from another dying planet, yet despite the theories and explanations, the answer remains an unsolved mystery. As to where he is, that’s easier, a planet 8,000 miles in diameter, located in a remote portion of a galaxy, somewhere in infinite space. Why is he here? That, too remains an unsolved mystery. Occupied by his daily affairs, he finds little time to contemplate that question, except for those moments, on a clear night, when man pauses and looks to the star-filled heavens, and in his mind stirs an unanswered question.

— Rod Serling

Hola! Aloha! Greetings, tovarish! ... S’up?

This is NPR, National Public Radio.

I am Bobina Bobber-Anne Barbarino.

And now you will know the rest of the story.

I know, right?

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

