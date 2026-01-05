Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “REGULATION HAS TO BE part of the answer’ to combating online disinformation, Barack Obama said at the Stanford event.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

'No matter how paranoid or conspiracy-minded you are, what the government is actually doing is worse than you imagine.'

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — William Blum

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Bowling for Sandy Hook

by Mike Palecek

Tell the truth, and run.

— George Seldes, American journalist

One

He wants to dream like a young man, with the wisdom of an old man.

He wants his home and security. He wants to live like a sailor at sea.

— Bob Seger

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Hello again.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You might not have time for this.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And, if so, i understand, just trying 2 learn something.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Stumbled recently over a few things that have me looking for new 411.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Can u tell me anything, any leads of where I might search for information on ...

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published (1) Nobody died on 9/11

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published (2) OKC Murrah Bldg. bombing a hoax w. crisis actors

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published (3) JFK murder hoax

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published (4) Hitler not such a bad guy after all?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Actually, really don’t want to consider the Simon Shack 9/11 Vicsims thing or OKC hoax or JFK for that matter, well, did i mention flat earth?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published FE 2. Or Hitler, kind of rattles my worldview cage but maybe not a bad thing once in a while, huh?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Anywho ... let me know.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Hope u r well.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published let me know, huh?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Well, that was weird.

This very long text ... from who? whom?

Screw it.

I’m keeping score because it’s Saturday, and I’ve got plenty to do without that, believe me. Lots of alleys these days have those self automatic electronic scoring doo-hickeys, but Zesty Lanes is old school, pencil and paper, eraser.

You might not know, and how would you, the past, almost two and a half years I’ve been the editor of a free online publication, Penn Magazine. It’s named after Penn Jones, Jr., one of the first real investigative reporters on the John F. Kennedy murder. He even had his own newspaper, in a small Texas town, not too far from Dallas, I think.

Anyways, it was fun while it lasted. In a way it was kind of the best thing I could ever do in life, everything pointed straight at that. Now, I’ve got like all this free time, for the rest of my life. I guess. I just put out the last issue yesterday, put it to bed.

Today I’m back at doing my volunteer work, giving back to the community I guess. Every Saturday there’s this fundraiser, getting money for these people who lost their loved ones. I guess it makes them feel better to get money. I can see that. Every little bit helps.

And just when we get going, here comes this weird-ass text from absolutely nowhere, out of the blue.

I definitely do not need this.

Sidewalk chalk message spotted in the middle of the intersection

George Floyd Square 38th St. & Chicago Ave. Minneapolis

Whoever controls the media, the images, controls the culture.

— Allan Ginsburg

Two

Who killed Kennedy? I read the first draft of the Warren report. It said he was killed by a drunk driver.

— Conrad “Connie” Brean, Wag the Dog

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I realize youve got a life just wondering — agane — what you think.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Let me know.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Take care.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published seeya

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I had to go back to see exactly what she was talking about just seems like a girl, a she, you know? or whoever ... JFK, flat earth, Oklahoma City, Hitler, 9/11, crazy ... yeah, like whatev.

They’ve got the lights down again, disco ball, laser lights, gettin’ into the funkadelic zone on a Saturday morning, most of the kids are over at the Hill Climb game though, don’t care about disco bowling, I guess.

How did she get my name, number?

It could totally be Mossad, FBI, CIA, ADL, SPLC, Sertoma-type stuff. I can see that. That wouldn’t happen to me. Nobody knows who I am. Or, do they?

“Hey, you’re up!

“Nice shot, ball!”

“Mark it eight!”

“Got it, already got it.”

It could happen, not?

I guess I could be dangerous, as the next guy, shoot up a church, a Burger King, get free fucking burgers, start to eat people.

People do that, right?

One time I was at the dog park, didn’t even have a dog, right? Just wanted to get away, walk around, and I started to feel bad like it happens sometimes, and when that happens, woah, darkness visible doesn’t even describe it, but it does kind of. I didn’t know if I could even get out of that dog park. what if somebody says hello, what am I gonna say? (Dog Park Psycho, give him some room folks, Son of Rover.)

People do stuff, I see it, where they see you coming down the sidewalk and they’re wondering if you are gonna eat them or not. People cross the street every day of the week to avoid other people all the time. You just don’t know.

I know, right?

Fortune cookie message from Bob’s Szechuan Garden on Nicollet in Minneapolis

It may be true that you can’t fool all the people all the time,

But you can fool enough of them to rule a large country.

— Will Durant

Three

Quest-ce que c’est, fa-fa-fa-fa, fa-fa-fa-fa-fa, better ...

Run, run, run, run, run, run, run away ...

— Psycho Killer, Talking Heads

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Soz, but i dew need 2 know.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published do you know?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Gettin’ old.

That’s what I should say, but the best response is none. That’s just exactly what people do. When people don’t respond or even politely say something back, at least explain, you know pretty quick what the answer is. Dagger. You ain’t shit. You don’t count. You’re not worth my time. Most of the time people don’t need to say anything and they don’t. You know what the answer is. The answer is you suck balls. I know, right?

That’s why I got my two dynamite tattoos, one on each shoulder, red with green fuse and yellow flame. You could also do something to tie them into the holidays, Christmas colors.

It’s getting into fall, trees change, people change, they get into different groups, clothes, routines. Birds gather, children gather, adults gather around the Octoberfest Amber Bock display at Joe’s. The most hyper person in each family begins to make November and December plans. It’s like, or it’s not like at all, after World War II, men were home, red and white tablecloths, moms baking. Everyone was going to live long, great lives, have fun, play softball, go bowling, have happy children, paint the front fence white. Then somewhere in the sixties or seventies nobody joined clubs, neighbors did not go for walks to talk to the other neighbors sitting on front porches. They locked their doors and huddled close to the television and that warm, blue light.

Anyway, me, I got nothing, not really. ... No, really.

My name? Oh, I guess I never ... I only give away my stage name, even on job apps, can’t be too careful, not after 9/11.

Jack Dynamite.

I’m Jack Dynamite.

For a while I was Ice ... Ice Dynamite ... The Reptilian ... Dynamite, Boom ... Dynamite.

Maybe next I’ll be Bud ... just plain ol’ Bud.

Bud Dynamite, the neighbor next door, down the street, not gonna eat you.

Good ol’ Bud.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Bumper sticker on Gold Rav 4 flying MAGA flag going 90 driven by suspected olderly not-of-color gentleman north on 35-W, Minneapolis

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published ... trying to get to a restroom ... followed by flashing lights, sirens, excited focused armed individuals in matching outfits ...

I know of no country in which there is so little independence of mind and real freedom of discussion as in America.

— Alexis de Tocqueville

Four

If you’re going to try, go all the way. Otherwise, don’t even start. There is no other feeling like that. You will be alone with the gods, and the nights will flame with fire. You will ride life straight to perfect laughter. It’s the only good fight there is.

— Charles Bukowski

[From the “deleted” files of Penn Magazine]

The Apollo 11 astronauts and the Challenger crew sat one night in Clancy’s Pub on Dublin Avenue in Washington, D.C.

They drank a pint or two of Guinness and sang the old songs.

Gather ‘round lads ... hi! dee! di! hi! dee-hi! ... and hear me mournful tale, dontcha know ...

With the moon a shinin’ down, a muther did come, a ridin’ in a hel-ee-cop-tar ... a comin’ for to find her son, out in the wild rovin’ sea ...

Hi! Dee! Hi! ... Dee-dee ... hi-hi ...

Ahhh, ‘tis true, they did burn ol’ Grissom and the lads alive inside the cockpit ...

Hi-dee-dee ...

And so we knew well our mouths to shut tight as the knees of ol’ Colleen Kelly.

Oh! The radiation, the moon buggy, the heat and the cold and humidity, not to mention our nascent morbidity.

Oh! The stars and the flag, the phone calls to the ‘arth ... not quite in this vicinity.

O’ Connelly can ya spare, cause I’m needin’ a bit o’ balin’ wahhr, gold, shiny foil, duct tape and a smidge of cajolery. ...

Ah, the muther looked down from the ol’ copter door a sarchin’ for her son, dontcha know?

But, muther, said I ... hi-de-hi, hi-de-hey ...

Don’t fret none, cause I didn’t go.

No, don’t cry mum, cause I did not go.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Stamped on all presidential ballots in Minneapolis since 1964

There are two ways to be fooled; one is to believe what isn’t true;

the other is to refuse to believe what is true. — Soren Kierkegaard

[coulda shoulda]

Five

I think it’s that moment of contact with another person. That’s what scares us. That moment of being face to face with another person.

— My Dinner with Andre

Well, didn’t get a text this Saturday.

Good.

Glad that’s over.

So over. …

“Hey.”

uh, huh.

I never answered you. Just wondering if you’re still there. Guess you’re still there. We’re all always there, until we’re not, right?

mmm-hmm.

Do I know you?

You know of me.

I do?

You asked me questions once. You’d been drinking.

Oh?

uh-huh ... is Bigfoot real? God?

I did? I don’t remember.

(one-thousand-one ... one-thousand-two ...)

… and ... i just thought i’d ask you something. i usually don’t ... Maybe we could actually have something like a conversation-dialogue-exchange, like people do. You seem like a nice-enough guy.

I do?

Yeah. Sure!

Okay, I’ll find your list.

Here.

Okay, um …

JFK OKC Hitler flat erth/bumpy erth … 9/11

For starters, I thought.

God? Bigfoot?

Sure.

Should we play a game?

Where should we start?

How about nine one one?

Yep, okay.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sign above the front door of the Canadian-Immersion daycare in the Seward area of Minneapolis

You ever read any Nietzsche?

Nietzsche says there’s two kinds of people in the world: people who are destined for greatness like Walt Disney ... and Hitler.

Then there’s the rest of us, he called us “the bungled and the botched.”

We get teased.

We sometimes get close to greatness, but we never get there.

We’re the expendable masses.

We get pushed in front of trains, take poison aspirin ... get gunned down in Dairy Queens.

— Jack, The Fisher King

Six

So, anyways, let’s get down to the nitty gritty.

— Nacho Libre

Nine eleven.

Yeah.

No planes?

No planes.

The buildings were empty. Nobody died.

Really?

Pretty sure, maybe, could be.

The people were faking it, all the relatives, firemen, announcers ... everyone? Just actors?

It happens.

Yeah, but. The firemen? All those fire houses made out of brick with solid little wood plaques saying that forever so and so died, pictures on the wall, forever?

It happens.

Yeah, I guess, but. And the jumpers? Splattered on the sidewalks. Please tell me at least they died.

CGI, green screen, deep fake, dummies, they’ve got all this amazing shit. They went to the moon with the technology of a travel alarm clock back then, just think. They filmed it beforehand. They had all the time in the world. If you have patience and confidence, you have all the time in the world. It was all on TV. Ever been to a movie?

Yeah I been to a movie have you?

Makes it a lot easier for Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld, Rice, they never killed anyone, just fooled everyone, just a big inside joke, not as bad, kind of cool, definitely the cool kids on the right side of the lunch room, forever.

And killed millions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

And killed millions in Iraq and Afghanistan, just none in New York or Washington DC where it counts. Big difference. Giuliani can go on Letterman a few weeks later and make 9/11 jokes with Dave. They both know it’s just a joke. Big diff.

The Jersey Girls?

You heard what the Pentagon cab driver said, right?

Yeah ... but ...

And doesn’t it line up with the can’t-find-the-plane-in-the-Pentagon-or-in-that-little-hole-in-Shanksville-we-looked? The phone calls, the passengers, all made up. Don’t think the CIA-FBI-Rotary Club, U.S. military would do that? Could do that?

It’s just that ...

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sign in window of Walter Mondale-Hubert Humphrey

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Nazi-Immersion Daycare Center in Kingfield Area, Minneapolis

Must Be Vaccinated

Six Feet [At Least] Please

Mask Required

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "... After all, that is the only world there is now, what we invent."

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — Caroline Sanford, Hollywood , Gore Vidal

Seven

... tens of millions in poverty, thousands dying every day from hunger, endless wars, the Earth under siege and they expect us to believe their manufactured rants? ... to paraphrase George Carlin, “planet Earth will be just fine ... humans on the other hand are completely fucked.”

— From the comments section/Johnny/sept. 19, 2024/5:55 a.m.

[From the “deleted” files of Penn Magazine]

The Sniper, Beautiful Loser, popped his head up out of the colored ball pit at McDonald’s on 33rd & Avenue B, hoping to surprise the big speech to the Sunday School Puppy Fest crowd.

But it was the wrong McDonald’s.

He checked his script.

Shit!

So, he went to his white Ford Bronco to go to the right one.

Every vehicle in the parking lot was a white Ford Bronco.

Dammit.

Trailing behind him like hard candy from a float in the Labor Day Parade streams of manifestos and taped confessions and signed photos of him in his Christmas camo pajamas in Duck Wallow, Idaho, holding his new AK-47 Red Ryder BB gun.

Pursued by volunteers and the law, it was all on TV, with reporters evoking Bin Laden, Beowulf, Boris Badenov, Bonnie & Clyde, Dillinger, Hitler, Capone, Genghis Khan, Ursula the Sea Witch, Nurse Ratched, and Hitler.

... This is Schmogna Bologna, National Public Radio ... 9/11 ... compound ... hate-speech, manifesto ... white-hot hate, 9/11, threat level desert camo, 9/11, WMD ... six feet ... 9/11 ... Hitler, Geronimo, Bin Laden, Noriega, Sandinistas, Cuba-Russia-China ... 9/11 ... China-China-China, 9/11 ... mask on, mask off ... 9/11, 9/11, Big Bees ... 9/11.

Sponsored by Pfizer.

Stay safe.

We’re all in this together.

9/11.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Message appearing for five seconds on the JUMBOTRON at Target Field in Minneapolis during Tigers Game, some saw it, most did not

Human history becomes more and more a race between education and catastrophe.

— H.G. Wells

Eight

Tracey: What would they do if I did tell someone about this?

Brean: They would come to your house in the middle of the night and kill you.

— Wag the Dog

JFK.

J … fucking K.

You think he didn’t die?

I didn’t say that, just asking, what you think.

Well ... it’s true that secret societies speech everyone thinks is so great about exposing the deep state is really just asking newspaper publishers to think hard about censoring themselves.

I didn’t know that.

Yeah. And Mary Pinchot Meyer, murdered in broad daylight on that walking path in D.C. Maybe ... she wasn’t going along with the program. Hardly anyone standing on the curb on Elm Street, looks like it could be a closed set, a stage.

Geez, maybe the whole investigators research industrial complex versus the mainstream media and government is just a gigantic hoax ... and I should have a whole week myself on Dr. Phil for even thinking that.

Yeah, it could be, but I’m just not feeling it.

Me, neither, good.

Well, have a nice day.

yu 2

Nine

What people want is what they have always wanted, community, friendship, safety, sex, interesting things to think about ... and in return get crap — say, here’s a cellphone, here’s lip gloss, here’s television, channeled into substitute satisfaction ... generally people aren’t satisfied with that, on some level.

— Morris Berman

[From the “deleted” files of Penn Magazine]

We now hear the soft, background, progressive know-it-all, voice-over, one-layer beneath, big-reveal, crouched-low, sneaking up with invisibility cloak voice of Michael Moore as he sits in cut-off jean shorts, Keds, Hillary 2032 cap, with his legs dangling from his old backyard tree fort in Flint, red plastic microphone to his mouth, as he looks out over the town and the state and the world, thinking perhaps what he might have done differently ...

... the Mandalay ... how did he get all those fucking guns up there and not be noticed ... and then break those hard-fucking windows and shoot from that distance ... why be so fucking far away anyway ... was it ... just for show? ... And no blood, and people acting just like crisis actors ... and hospitals reporting they received no patients, with one hospital-person saying, you mean the drill? ... what the fuck?

... in Aurora, in back of the Century 16 Theatre, James Holmes slumps in his car, dazed and confused, after the max-adrenaline rush of shooting up the theater.

What the fuck?

If we snuck up on his prison right now, would we even find him?

... the testimony of Columbine students says there were more than the two alleged shooters, including adults. Gunfire was reported well into the afternoon, while Klebold and Harris were dead by 12:30, said to have taken their own lives, though the scene shows the head wounds and position of the weapons not matching whether they were left-or right-handed.

What the fuck?

... On Sept. 11, 2001, how did Harley Guy, only minutes after, know that plane fuel had caused the collapse of the buildings, and how could the BBC reporter, Jane-fucking-something, talk about the collapse of Building 7 when in the live shot you can clearly see Building 7 over her shoulder, still standing.

What ... the ... fuuuck?

You can’t debate satire. Either you get it, or you don’t.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Tag worn by rose-gold Labradoodle named Brad, walking Lake Harriet, skipping violin practice

Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.

Don’t be trapped by dogma — which is living with the results of other people’s thinking.

Don’t let the noise of other’s opinions drown out your own inner voice.

And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.

— Steve Jobs

Ten

It’s the revelation ... oh, I’m a fucking idiot!

And I think that’s what you have to be open to.

— David Chang

… Oklahoma City

bombing

Murrah bldg.

Clinton

and Reno.

Came after ruby ridge and Waco, white-hot patriots, we might need to keep an eye on them.

Kind of a theme.

All fake? So hard to believe.

Once you’re tied into it. Its part of you, what you think, who you are. It is you.

Yeppa.

Nevr heard anyone say yeppa.

I meant yepper, like yep ... yes.

Gotcha.

The reason. I just, no saw a video, when I wrote to you, and the victimes look a lot like the crisis actors we have come to know and love in this century, blood all over face and clothes, everyone has a bandaged head, full wrap. I just thought, maybe this was what Terry Yeakey meant when he said it wasn’t like they were saying. Maybe he didn’t want to get an award for being a part of this and he was going to talk about that, and they killed him.

As they do.

Yeah. Also, “A Noble Lie” is all over television, how does that even happen?

I do not know.

How can everything be fake though.

They say McVeigh was still breathing on the gurney inside the death chamber after they killed him and he was in military intelligence. And how about that novel by the son of the governor that talks about details of the case years before it happened?

Got a headache are we done?

Can be.

Recent graffiti, like war paint, across the faces on Mount Rushmore

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It was only in the 1980s, when I began to do serious research that resulted in my first book, which later became Killing Hope , that I was able to fill in the details and realize that the United States had indeed masterminded that particular coup or assassination, and many other coups and assassinations, not to mention countless bombings, chemical and biological warfare, perversion of elections, drug dealings, kidnappings, and much more that had not appeared in the American mainstream media or school books.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — William Blum

Eleven

Wrong does not cease to be wrong because the majority share in it.

— Leo Tolstoy

[From the “deleted” files of Penn Magazine]

And now we have an actual video of Adolph Hitler, raging [as usual] at thousands of admirers, throwing his fists, red face, veins bulging, constantly brushing hair out of his eyes like Bobby Kennedy.

The scene, though black and white, is striking, as directed by Leni Riefenstahl and Joseph Goebbels, with substantial much-appreciated help from Hitler Youth Pack No. 33 and Storm Trooper Post 19 ..., with hundreds of Nazi flags, streams of Luftwaffe bombers and fighter planes rolling overhead like the opening to a Star Wars film.

The tape was recently found in a basement filing cabinet in the new Obama Library, along with the latest Osama bin Laden tapes, Bob Ross painting “just another pretty little fucking tree,” and a vintage exercise video featuring Jack LaLanne, Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons.

Hitler begins.

He smiles wide and points to some unknown person in the crowd, then claps his hands in front of his face, does a little “Ellen” dance jig, looks up and laughs, pointing to a host of red and black balloons now floating down around the dais. He smooths his hair, does it again.

Hitler points at Joel Grey, and the band begins the theme from Sanford & Son, he then does his golf swing move, before stepping to the red and black and smiley face laden podium.

Hope and Change! he shouts with two clenched fists at his face, spraying spittle.

“One thousand points of light, mein kinder!

“Was zur Holle! Mist ... Sohn einer Hundin! Kuss meinen Arsch!

“There ein eez und olden sayingk, he begins, “in Bremen, I know it’s in Hamburg, probably in Thuringen, that says ...”

Suddenly, he raises a fist, shouting, “Nothing is fucked!”

“This aggression will not stand!

“The Chinaman is not the issue!”

Now Adolph Hitler points into the middle of fifty thousand people.

“You brought a Pomeranian bowling?”

Now he does kind of a samurai dance, taking the microphone in both hands.

“I fuck you! I fuck you!”

Just as quickly der Fuehrer puts both elbows on the podium, cradling his face with his hands, mumbling directly into the microphone.

I can get you a toe. By three o’clock. With nail polish.

And just as quickly switching to eyes bulging, fists raised, hair in eyes, and continued through the rest of his speech, screaming, pointing, lifting his face to the sky, not able to believe or understand the stupidity of some people around here.

“I hate the fucking Eagles!

“I need my Johnson!”

... That rug really tied the room together, did it not?

Hast du etwas Zeit fur mich.

... One thousand dollars?

At least it’s an ethos!

Jeder war ein grober Krieger.

I am the Walrus! So that’s what you call me.

Neunundneunzig Luftballons.

Shut the fuck up, Goering, pendejo. In the parlance of our times.

Rug-peers did not do this, he says, his head quivering.

ACHTUNG!

Und, dummkopf! I don’t roll on Saturday!

Shomer Fucking Shabbos.

Now he furiously tears up the papers in front of him.

We know this is your homework!

Heilten sich fur Captain Kirk.

... This is what happens, when you find a stranger in the Alps!

Adolph Hitler then twirls around on one toe, does a pirouette spin, perfectly arriving again at the podium and his microphone, pounding his fists as he stops.

He points toward England ...

The bums will always lose! Your revolution is over!

His attention is distracted to the side where Eva Braun stands, tapping her foot, looking at her watch, petting the cat she is holding, as they have tickets ...

Hitler looks to the skies, rolling his eyes, swallows hard, grits his teeth, takes a deep breath, talking into the microphone while looking straight at Braun. (Why does everything have to be about Vietnam?)

... this could be a-a-a-a lot more, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, complex, I mean, it’s not just, it might not be just such a simple ... uh, you know?

The look on her face says, in God’s name what are you blathering about now? ...

I’ll tell you what I’m blathering about ...

New shit has come to light, he says, more to her than the crowd, in a whisper.

... I’ve got new information, man.

Popular Minnesota Loons Dark Cloud fan club chant

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We have come out of the time when obedience, the acceptance of discipline, intelligent courage and resolution were most important, into that more difficult time when it is a person’s duty to understand the world rather than simply fight for it. — Ernest Hemingway

Twelve

America cannot have an Empire abroad and a republic at home.

— Mark Twain

One day everyone was out on the sidewalk, sitting on white five-gallon buckets, drumming on white five-gallon buckets.

Nearby sat cats and birds, tapping their feet, dancing a little, tossing in as they could manage, bits of leaves and sticks, Cheetos, yarn, into the donation buckets.

Thirteen

These days, we have the massive surveillance state. It’s an expression of the standard human who must think and act in certain ways. Imagination puts the lie to all this. Imagination goes anywhere you want it to, and in the process you discover ideas and realms and dimensions that would otherwise have remained invisible to the end of time. This is the natural state of affairs. Everything else is pure programming.

— Jon Rappaport

What if all options were openly considered. Everywhere. On the news, in the paper, on the radio, at Thanksgiving.

Mind blown.

Flat earth or Hitler?

I’ll take Hitler for $500 please.

Hitler was on the cover of Time Magazine twice, but so was Obama. Lots of people thought well of him, including John Kennedy. He was a nationalist, loved his country, his people, served in the army in World War I, in battle, went to prison for opposing the ruling ritchie regime. He came up from a modest upbringing. Father was a customs agent, mother a homemaker.

What he really hated was the Treaty of Versailles and how his country got screwed over with enormous reparations and land grabs, making the German people suffer. That was his whole thing, to get a fair deal for the German people.

What if the United States had someone from the lower classes, fought in war, went to prison for a just cause, and was able to fight through the party system, the rigged media, FBI, CIA, Hollywood. What a hero we would claim him to be. Not gonna happen.

The Germans have long been labeled, seen to be meticulous, planners, obsessed with detail, doers, record-keepers. There is no record, documents showing the Holocaust was a thing, talked about, planned, carried out. The Jews were seen as a threat, a fifth-column concerned only with their own advancement. They are seen in a similar light by many today. The people who died in the camps died of hunger and disease, partly due to Allied bombing of supply routes. The big shots who wrote big books after the war, Churchill (six volumes), Eisenhower, did not mention a Holocaust.

It only became a thing at Nuremberg, and those on trial were as shocked as anyone, albeit we also need to consider David Irving in “Hitler’s War” saying that Himmler might have had his own extermination thing going on. I still need to dig deeper. Anyway, the Allies had to make someone the bad buy to cover up the bombing of Dresden and other German cities, Eisenhower’s post-war prison death camp, Hiroshima, Nagasaki.

Hitler was a hero, to some people. That is for certain. Did he want to conquer the world? Didn’t seem like he wanted very badly to even invade England, maybe there is a hint. Another hint might be the historic pattern of western media and culture creating Super Villains in order to give cover to our own manifest destiny crimes, conquest desires and money making on war schemes, such as the one thousand United States military bases currently enveloping the planet, allegedly to protect democracy, and actually anything but.

Well, that’s one way to put it, I guess. Somebody else might look at it different.

Yeppa, that’s the whole point.

Okay.

Cardboard homeless sign at busy intersection near Lake of the Isles

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Education is learning what you didn’t even know you didn’t know.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — Daniel J. Boorstin

Fourteen

There was green alligators and long-necked geese Some humpty-backed camels and some chimpanzees Some cats and rats and elephants, but sure as you’re born, the loveliest of all was the unicorn.

— Irish Rovers

[From the “deleted” files of Penn Magazine]

Just weeks after 9/11, President George W. Bush and Vice-President Dick Cheney were invited to testify before the 9/11 Commission to tell just what happened that day.

President Bush would not appear by himself, because he had heard from Rove and Fleischer that it would be dark and with spiders, so they came together.

At the suggestion of Colin Powell, Bush came dressed as Morpheus with aqua kufi and robes and green elf shoes. Cheney arrived in his own limousine dressed as The Penguin.

No notes or recordings or reporters were allowed, although a tape of the event was recently leaked, found in the restroom of a cave kitty corner from the BP station on the west end of Tora Bora.

9/11 Commissioner Thomas Keen: Sir, can you please tell us about that fateful day from your perspective.

Cheney: Well, they just whisked me ...

Bush: Dick, I’m War Pres’dent.

... I don’t know, it was weird, you know? ... What you know you can’t explain, but you feel it, you’ve felt it your entire life, that always, something ...

9/11 Commissioner Lee Hamilton : Like the Matrix?

Bush: Yeah! Hell-ya. Hooo-Wee! The waitress. They’re everywhere, all around us. They’re in church, on television, when you pay taxes.

Cheney begins making quacking sounds, which seem to have some affect on Bush, but he continues ...

Bush: Red pills, blue pills, pills of every color and creed ... either the story ends, you wake up in your own bed out on the range with Mom’s good ol’ cowpies, in yer Pres’dent jammies, believing you’re a hero, yer choppin’ wood, drivin’ doggies, fightin’ terra ... or you take the other pill, and ... you see ... it’s all wrong, you see people ... jumping, they’re falling, and you’re falling with them.

Quack! Quack!

QUACK!

There’s an old saying in Tennessee, I know it’s in Nebraska, maybe in South Dakota ... I know the human being and fish can coexist together.

Matching T-shirts worn by walking group at Mall of America

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I do not know what I may appear to the world, but to myself I seem to have been only like a boy playing on the seashore, and diverting myself in now and then finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell than ordinary, whilst the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — Isaac Newton

Fifteen

At my summer camp when this song is played, you grab the hands of the two people nearest you and huge human chains are formed. These chains then sprint across a huge grassy area, weaving in and among themselves. It’s pure chaos and yet it’s pure fun. That’s what the song is about to me. Everything around you is disorder, and you can’t help but revel in the chaos.

Every once in a while you need to just step back and laugh at the world around you.

— Dimaggio23, comment left regarding the meaning of R.E.M. song “The End of the World as We Know It”

Does it feel like we are spinning at 1,000 miles an hour, and yet we don’t notice a thing.

If you jump does the ground move under you?

Why doesn’t a plane just circle for a while and wait for the destination to spin around into place?

How do planes take off and land on a spinning surface?

And then there’s a lot of science that’s way out of my league, and Antarctica. Why we can’t go there. Why can’t we. Off limits. Woo.

Yeah, I don’t know.

Me neither.

You know that anything is possible and subject to discussion and scrutiny. All these items should be open to critique and really should have been talked to death upside down backwards and sideways just like who is Lola Bupp dating these days by now over the Thanksgiving Adult Big Table, and the news and paper and radio. We should be smart and strong and interested enough to be able to say to another person okay, did this really happen the way they say it did.

For one thing, because of the Media, Pennsylvania FBI field office break-in of 1971, showing things they were never gonna tell us about, how the FBI was working to disrupt political groups, Black Panthers, AIM, Weathermen, Watergate later ... was that real or CIA/FBI, and actually having the question in the air, come to think of it, makes the whole game for the FBI, doesn’t it? We doubt ourselves, each other ... to the point where now the most committed find themselves alone, painted into a corner, not talking to anyone, online or face to face, on the phone or by computer, contemplating ending themselves or finally facing the fact that the only thing left, the only option is spending the rest of life fasting and meditating, just trying to find something internally, anything at all to live with or for.

And that’s Orwell’s, that’s Dulles’, Bernays’, Obama’s, Sunstein’s, The Atlantic’s, a deep state’s wet dream at last consummated.

That it?

Umm, maybe. Timothy McVeigh, David Koresh, Jesus, died at 33. Also Eva Braun, Jon Belushi, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Chris Farley, Lester Bangs.

Yeah, so? Anything else? Buehler? Dinosaurs? Anybody?

Can’t think of anything.

God? Bigfoot.

Here’s what I found ...

So, what happens?

What happens what?

Here now.

This. This happens.

What is “this”?

You keep score, you’ve always kept score. You’re good at it. They need someone to keep score, and you like it.

I like keeping score.

Right.

So stuff happens.

Okay.

What are they gonna do? We’re not really supposed to be doing this.

Do what?

This. This.

Oh.

Who’s they?

You know. They.

Them. These. Those.

You know what I mean.

Aliens will walk in and either destroy everything or make everything right ... What happens is everyone keeps bowling, bowlin’ bowlin’ bowlin’.

That’s City Slickers ... Big Lebowski, Blues Brothers ... the Close Encounters ringtone.

Rollin’ rollin’ rollin’

Oh my ass’s swollen

Head ‘em up, move ‘em out

The Last Supper ... “dominus vobiscum”

Who are you?

Does not matter.

Yeah-it-fuckin’-does.

This is important I need to know how to reach you ... there’s nobody else, I’ve looked.

Nope, not really, do you realize most everything the Beatles recorded after 1966 was about explaining what happened to Paul. Nobody got it. Nobody cared. Good luck.

What can I do anyway? I tried.

Try again.

Vote harder?

Something like that, maybe you could stop keeping score.

Step away from the ball return.

Yeah, I’ll think about it ... well, thanks, seeya, keep in touch, okay?

I’ll be around. Proceed to the root, proceed to the root.

Make a U-turn, Winston, and proceed to the route.

Warm up jerseys worn by Minnesota Timberwolves before Lakers game

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The American people deserve to know their own history.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — James Fetzer

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Notes

He called Tonia, his former wife, with whom he was in the process of reconciling, and asked her to come and pick him up at the hospital. After Tonia arrived, Yeakey got in the car and in tears he told her, “Tonia, it’s not what they’re saying it is, Tonia. They’re lying, they’re not telling the truth about what [ ] on down there.

— Tonia Yeakey interview regarding her husband’s death on Oklahoma City radio station KCAC [Corbett Report, “Requiem for the Suicided”]

Are enough people sufficiently aware that while “covid” may have been reluctantly retired to the back burner, the agenda it was intended to promote is still being rolled out, piece by piece, under different banners, for different alleged “reasons.”?

“Why did our narrative fail?”

Lies always fail. In fact, they fail from the start. Liars are failures. They lose.

Truth is the only thing that can unify people.

— Catte Black, “Atlantic mag admits ‘pandemic’ failed to brainwash people into unifying,” / Off-guardian

Three Mile Island accident was eerily foreshadowed

by a Hollywood blockbuster days before

Less than two weeks before the accident at Three Mile Island, a Hollywood thriller depicting the frightening scenario of a disaster at a nuclear plant hit the screens.

… Project For a New American Century/2000: ... the process of transformation” that PNAC envisioned, “even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one, absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event—like a new Pearl Harbor.”

Movie Pearl Harbor:

Memorial Day Weekend 2001 opening

9/11 /Sept. 11, 2001:

David Ray Griffin: “Pearl Harbor & 9/11”

… The attacks of 9/11 have often been compared with the attacks on Pearl Harbor. Investigative reporter James Bamford, for example, has written about President Bush’s behavior “in the middle of a modern-day Pearl Harbor.” CBS News reported that the president himself, before going to bed on 9/11, wrote in his diary: “The Pearl Harbor of the 21st century took place today. “

Some of the comparisons have pointed out that the attacks of 9/11 did indeed evoke a response, calling for the use of US military power, similar to that produced by Pearl Harbor. Quoting a prediction made in 2000 by soon-to-be top officials in the Bush administration that the changes they desired would be difficult unless “a new Pearl Harbor” occurred, Australian journalist John Pilger wrote: “The attacks of 1 1 September 2001 provided the new Pearl Harbor.’” A member of the US Army’s Institute for Strategic Studies reported that after 9/11, “Public support for military action is at levels that parallel the public reaction after the attack at Pearl Harbor.”

… Martin Keating, brother of Frank Keating, former FBI agent and the governor of Oklahoma at the time of the Oklahoma City bombing, wrote the novel, The Final Jihad. It was written four years before the Murrah Building bombing. In the book a Tom McVay was a mastermind in the bombing of a federal building.

About the Author:

Martin Keating is a master storyteller with unique access to government intelligence agencies and clandestine terrorist groups. His brother Frank Keating, serving as Governor of Oklahoma until January 2003, is a former FBI agent and assistant secretary of the Treasury who supervised the Secret Service, U.S. Customs, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. Keating’s uncle, Barney Martin, was a career intelligence officer who headed the U.S. Navy’s worldwide foreign intelligence collection operations and counterintelligence activities.

Introduced to the intelligence community through generations of family involvement, Martin Keating knows intimate details of what the rest of us can only imagine. Armed with firsthand knowledge of explosives and of chemical and biological weapons, Keating accurately reveals what the highest government officials have known, feared, and covered up for much too long. [Amazon book notes]

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes.

Also:

*Husband to Ruth, 44 years.

*Father to Sam & Emily; grandfather to Teddy & Lennon, best-friend to Sophie, a dog

*Co-outstanding athlete 9th grade Norfolk Junior High/Co-captain of high school football team, Norfolk Panthers/1973; catcher on state champion American Legion baseball team/1972/Trophied in three motocross races, beginner class/graduated 280th in class of 286 Norfolk High School, 1973/there’s more where that came from …

• Was a correctional officer at a work release program after college for about two months, then a county welfare worker for about the same time, then took a trip with my dog in my dad’s ‘59 Chevy, out west, visited Mount Angel monastery because it was there and asked if I stayed could I keep my dog. They said, no, and I left.

•Later got accepted to the seminary at the College of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, met Dan Berrigan and began to learn something about the world, went to prison, went crazy, went home.

•Was in these federal prisons: Leavenworth Penitentiary (overnight on prison bus trip from Chicago to El Paso), El Reno, Oklahoma prison, Chicago MCC prison, Terre Haute Penitentiary, La Tuna, outside El Paso, just across Rio Grande from Juarez. Was in these county jails: Douglas County Correctional Center (Omaha), Lancaster County (Lincoln, Nebr.), Pottawatamie County Jail (Council Bluffs), Midland, Texas (overnight), and Norfolk, Nebr. City Jail (anti-military recruiting sit-in by myself at recruiting offices at Sunset Mall.)

•Newspaper owned, published and edited by Ruth & Mike Palecek won the Mills Trophy for the best weekly in Minnesota in 1993.

•When I ran for Congress in 2000 and won the Democratic Primary and then got 65,500 votes in the general election vs. Tom Latham for the Fifth Congressional District, my profile was “former reporter, former seminarian, former inmate, unpublished novelist, has paper route (Sioux City Journal).”

•One of my times in jail was for a sit-in at Congressman Hal Daub’s office in Omaha to protest the funding of El Salvadoran death squads, the rest were for “crossing the line” (17) at Offutt Air Force Base to protest the targeting of nuclear weapons and for spending the millions on weapons rather than the poor. Once, rather than reporting to federal court to answer charges I went to St. Cecilia’s Catholic Cathedral to ask for sanctuary from Archbishop Daniel Sheehan as a way to try to force him to say something against Offutt AFB. While in the Cathedral I decided to try to escape, even though the church was surrounded by FBI agents and we had seen once inside the church pretending to to the stations of the cross to spy on us. I did escape, by pretending to take out the church garbage and getting into our car left in the lot by my wife. I was on the run for about two weeks.

•One time, after having left the seminary, I attended the Easter Mass at the Cathedral, walked up to the front as the Bishop gave his sermon, stood next to him with a sign high over my head that said, “The Omaha Catholic Church Supports SAC, Why?”

•After the seminary I also spent some time at the New York City Catholic Worker, and also founded a Catholic Worker in Norfolk.

•While in prison I was often severely depressed, took Xanax in Pottawatamie Co. Jail. At that sentencing I was offered a choice by the judge whether to go to the federal medical center in Springfield, Missouri or go to Pott Co. I chose Pott. Co., later got off the Xanax and kept living. Pottawatamie County Jail is, or at least was, an old style jail and I would say more real. After awhile it wasn’t all bad. We played a lot of basketball, ate exactly the same thing every morning at 5 a.m.

•I’ve been on Prozac since the mid-90s. I would say it brought me up to normal, something I didn’t know existed, for me, until then. I’m still on Prozac and now, also oatmeal stout.

•In 1981 while hiking in Spearfish Canyon, South Dakota I got close to a Sasquatch, didn’t know it was a Sasquatch, thought it was a person and tried to approach it, shake hands, it backed up, backed up, squatted and showed me its teeth and growled so, so deep. I left, forgot it even happened for about twenty years. I’ve tried three times to go back there by hypnosis. I don’t think hypnosis works like they say, puts you back there like in a dream, not for me it doesn’t.

•Have seen a UFO. (anyone surprised?) It was an orange orb. I was driving late at night. It kept ahead of my car, pretty far away, umm, maybe a quarter mile, then at one point it just zipped, full-speed ahead and was gone.

•On a two-year Brown Toyota Corolla book tour around much of the U.S. I did have an event in a New York City bookstore, but nobody came.

*Walked twice from Norfolk, Nebr. to Offutt AFB to protest the targeting of nuclear weapons and the spending of money on weapons while the poor suffered, was arrested and went to prison.

•Walked from Sheldon, Iowa to the Air National Guard base in Fort Dodge to protest the Clinton bombing of Yugoslavia.

•As the Iowa Democrat Party nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives, 5th District in the 2000 election, walked from Sheldon, Iowa to Sioux City, Iowa with a tax form that was crossed out and included a statement saying I would not cooperate with the tax system because of its forcing me to pay money for war and weapons.

•Hitchhiked from Bend, Oregon to Norfolk, Nebr.

*Co-defendant in the Sandy Hook litigation, Posner vs. Moon Rock Books concerning the MRB publication Nobody Died At Sandy Hook, which has been banned, outlawed, prohibited from viewing.

I ended up settling with the plaintiff. Jim Fetzer took it to the Supreme Court.

Here is a link to a synopsis of the case and court documents.

•Well, anyway … there’s a little more, but that’s enough, sorry.

.