The Twin Cites Al & Delores Rukavina Mysteries

Tenth in the series

“I think if Kennedy had lived, we would be living

in a completely different world.”

— Sergei Khrushchev, son of Nikita Khrushchev

Foreword

This is the tenth installment and maybe the last, depending on the reviews we get in the New York Review of Books, Writer’s Digest, The London Review of Books, the Chicago Review of Books and the Cherokee Times, well, let’s all just wait and see.

It also depends, even to a greater extent, on what happens with our heroes, how it turns out for all the good folks of The Al & Delores Rukavina Twin Cities Mystery Series.

If you care to go back to Lake Harriet Horror or Horror on Lake Harriet or Love & Bigfoot In The Time of Covid Pandemic, you can get your fill of the history of Al & Delores, their anti-war student years and then going to Russia in the ‘90s and mebbe why not get rich off the new red capitalism, would that be a crime? Then being recruited by Boris into the K.G.B. into returning to the U.S.A. to really fight for real against empire by telling the American people the truth about their history, and they were like, okay, guess we’re not getting rich here, looks like.

And then they tried all that and hov course things just keep going and there is no big epiphany special on CBS and so in the summer they went fishing up north like people do, and that is chronicled minute by minute in Nobody Died At Labradoodle Lake.

And, hov course ewentually summer must end after many campfires and drive-in theater movie films and you have no choice but to come home and sell insurance in the K.G.B.-front beeznest, Al & Delores Rukavina Insurance Agency Company, LLC.

And then, even after Coveed, comes Ukraine, because of course it does, and what should we do about that, sit in tree?

We do the best we can (Roosha Roosha Roosha) with what we have. Like people do.

And, finally, maybe not us, but someone tried to tell truth (see what happens?) and so, yes, there is revolution, if you hwant to call it that (The Man In The High Cassock), but then when marching parade and singing, face-painting, and dramatic skits runs into cul-de-sac in White Bear Lake where is sitting Bradley tank, what do you do. Try to find reverse gear in parade pronto, as fast as can, guess.

So then, maybe we take little break, try to get truth to masses by putting on a play in the Lake Harriet band shell, collaborate with old acquaintances who get you, who feel you, space aliens from old country who knew grandma babushka Kalashnikov in old days (War Story). And hov course can guess way that goes, but you tried, always try, always fall face-first in mud like baby goat in spring, but always try.

Hov course then either you keep going, hunker down, or go home, back to U.S.S.R., don’t-know-how-lucky-are, like that. But then, hypothetical, you sleep late and miss K.G.B. pickup plane flight home. Now hwhat? I know, right? More, better revolution, right, why not (The Resistance).

And well, the government and media do nothing but double-down. They do not acknowledge they have lied and are wrong and should be in prison. And they are still in power, and so they must keep pushing, keep pushing, everything, everybody, closer to the edge, and somewhere we must stand firm. (Fahrenheit Z28.10)

And when that does not work, sometimes we make compromise, maybe beeg compromise, and maybe we have to

shoot way out of insurance office with our hands in shape of peestols and sub-machine guns, like Bootch & Sundance, in movie feelm. Then catch the Joe Mauer Crisis Actor bus to resort lake to play Scrabble rest of life. (Do You Want To Know A Secret)

Turns out, not rest of life, only leetle beet of life, because you get tired of all-day free bowling, golf all day every day, frozen lemon bars every day for three p.m. snack. So, you escape paradise hell and go again to fight good fight, and you know, too, that calling it that automatically means you lose, but you fight, always fight. And go on bumpy ride, go to Potemkin American courtroom ... and fight good fight.

(The Crisis Actor Revolt)

... And, hov course, life goes on. Cold War does not turn into end of the world and you do have to go to math class, sorry to tell you, after all, even if you did not finish your homework and were instead outside on Sunday night sitting in tree staring at Lawrence Welk and black-haired girl through window.

Oh, well.

Days keep comingk, piling up like “slippery when icy” one-hundred-vehicle hooboy on 35-W.

And what if things do not get better only worse ... boom ... boom ... boom.

And you have little choice in life but to complain.

To anyone within shouting distance. And then to close curtains, turn off lights, get Doritos whole bag, cushy pillow and binge-watch entire Netflix-Hulo-Industrial Complex.

But, the thing is ... then hwhat?

I know, right?

Preface

Hokay. Will try to break it down for you, lot to unpack.

In a previous episode of The Al & Delores Rukavina Twin Cities Mystery Series, as you know if payingk attention, we saw that after the government put out a list of those who were not vaccinated, labeling those individuals Z28.210, since Al and Boris were not vaccinated, they had to hunker down for a while, and finally, just like Bootch & Sundance, were compelled to shoot their way, with handguns, out of the Al & Delores Rukavina Insurance Agency office on Nicollet Avenue, about noon, as people often do.

As Crisis Actors, it turns out, which put them in Lake Antartica in northern Minnesota in shuffleboard hell-forever.

And that would bring us right up to penultimate moment, if that is real word, where Boris and Al, having escaped from hopeless odds in south Minneapolis, then sent to the tourist centric capitol of the vorld in northern Meenhohsohta, where they could probably live out the rest of their lives, if they chose to.

Now come to this episode.

Ultimate moment is this. Boris and Al, and others decided to escape from tree paradise hell in fishing vacation la la Skol land. In Revolt of the Crisis Actors they escaped, and were captured again and went to court.

Now they are free and free is sometimes two- or nine-edged sword if you know where comingk from.

What to do with all this free time?

Some people would get job.

Some people would return to northern Minnesota and go fishing, or mope the Appalachian Trail, or eat Cheetos.

Boris and Al decided to go to the movies.

ONE

The earth is alive. It is not a radioactive wasteland. We can give special thanks for that. The fact that we are still living — that the human family is still alive with a fighting chance for survival, and for much more than that — is reason for gratitude to a peacemaking president, and to the unlikely alliance he forged with his enemy. So let us give thanks for John F. Kennedy, and for his partner in peacemaking, Nikita Khurshchev.

— James W. Douglass, author of JFK and the Unspeakable, why he died and why it matters

After watching all the shows in the Green Room after their trial, Al, Boris, Delores, Rebecca, and Alya walked out into the hallway, and finding that everyone must have gone home for the day, they kinda just wandered around inside the courthouse waiting to be wrestled to the ground and stuffed into gunny sacks to be either thrown into the Mississippi or hauled by cable dangling from a helicopter to Guantanamo Bay.

However, after going through the revolving door onto the sidewalk and seeing nobody watching them or approaching them or aiming at them from rooftops or passing cars, they kinda were getting a sinking feeling that it was over, their fifteen minutes was up, they were Crisis Actor has-beens, old news, cold soup, flash in the pans. Nobody calling on the phone, ‘cept for the Pope maybe in Rome. Once again they were nobodies, no persons, left to wander up and down Nicollet Avenue then over to Lyndale, searching the trees for cardinals and the sidewalks for cigarette butts. Zip, zero, nada, nyet. Ballgame’s over, folks, you can go home, nothing to see around here.

The girls decided they wanted to go green Earth Friendly Doin’ Itfor the polar bears dildo shopping on Lake, then go throw rocks at ducks at Calhoun, then probly back to the insurance office and drink coffee and smoke Winstons.

Boris and Al, still not quite over the buzz of being in the spotlight, still looking side-eye to see who recognized them, thought they might go to the movies.

They ended up in The Minnesota Theatre on Hennepin. The old faithful famous marquee outside said just one movie was showing today, “Life Eez Hell.”

Seated in the balcony, they waited for the show to begin.

“Good popcorn, Als Revkawinas.”

“Hmm, hmm.”

On the way to find the theatre in Uptown, Boris and Al had walked down the middle of a long construction zone up Bryant Avenue in the Kingfield area.

It reminded them of a dystopia they told each other.

“Day of the Dead Cows,” said Al.

“Chernobyl,” said Boris.

“Woketopia!” they said together and punched each other in the shoulder for ‘jinx.’

“Wery good, Als Revkawinas, my friend.”

The street was dug up, gone, with only dirt piles and old cement chunks, and iron stacks and giant machinery sitting quiet because everyone was off work for the new statewide J6-Covid-Joe Biden-Labradoodle holiday.

They must have stayed in the Green Room quite a long time because when they came out they discovered, from lawns signs and bumper stickers, passing conversations, and newspapers in green bags on lawns that nobody seemed to ever pick up, that a Black Labradoodle was now the mayor and it was expected that next year might be the year, finally, that we see a Female Cocker Spaniel in the governor’s mansion. Masks were again mandatory, vaccines were required, due to all the deaths from wearing masks and vaccines because of climate change, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were now King & Queen, CNN was now the only channel on TV, Minnesota Public Radio was the only station available on any frequency throughout the country, and bricks were the only commodity moving by truck, hauled in to every major city for the monthly planned riots by The House of Representatives Intelligence, Special Operations and Riots Committee. All males wore pouf top-knots and all the females wore orange, green, red or purple hair, some persons wore both, as they were perfectly right and inclusive to do. The history books in all the Minneapolis schools now began on page one with the death of George Floyd. Clown cars were now the only vehicle available for purchase in any of the Twin Cities dealerships. Every school day in the Minneapolis schools was a featured dress-up day, based on what in olden days was sometimes called Spirit Week, leading up to the Friday night homecoming football game. Mondays were He-She Day, Tuesday was She-He, Wednesdays were Favorite Network News Show Personality, Thursdays were Science Is Real, and Fridays were All-Black All Bodies.

In any case, Boris and Al finally arrived at the Minnesota Theatre, got their popcorn and made their way to the balcony.

After several minutes the heavy red-velvet curtain parted, slowly, showing its age and the commercial loop began, Pfizer Department of Homeland Security, Conspiracy Theorist Spray ... Also, CT-brand poisons and live traps ... also CT Tasers and nooses, along with Michael Moore’s new film expected out soon, Deny This, Conspiracy Theorist Ovens, Fahrenheit 350.

“Life Eez Hard,” said Boris.

“Yep,” said Al.

“Wonder what that about? Guess find out.”

“I can imagine.”

“Beegest, only one problem in life, Als Revkawinas, my friend.”

“What’s that, Boris?”

“What do next.”

“I know, right?”

“Deer hunters not save us,” said Boris out of the blue after a few minutes of watching the commercial loop.

“Oh? Who said anything about ...”

“Just sayingk.

“Always sayingk keep our guns to protect against tyranny as sayingk goes, right?”

“Something like that, I guess.”

“Da. But hunters not save us, maybe feeshermens, not hunters. I have no faith in hunters. If somebody able to shoot back, they run away, like leetle girls, what I think.

“Anyways, don’t need guns.”

“Really?”

“Da. If people know truth, tanks not work.”

“You sure about that?”

“Yep, one-hundred percent, Als Revkawinas, am sure.

“All people need is good heestory class, hot afternoons in hot classroom, fighting sleep all time, listen to flies buzz as teacher talks, tanks not run, leak oil, break down.”

Is true, he whispered as the lights went low, and the opening scenes to the movie began to appear, in black and white, first the Lion roared, then big buildings in New York, then the Disney Disneyland image, Pixar, and others, images, logos, mottos, walking up the screen like the opening to the first Star Wars movies.

Two

“It’s not personal. It’s strictly business.”

— Michael Corleone

“Oh, brother, here we go,” said Al, crumpling his popcorn bag and dropping it like a pistol in a nice, small Italian restaurant on a side street.

“Shhhh,” Boris put a sausage-finger to his lips, “no talking during movie feelm.”

Then, on screen appeared a black and white animated Mickey Mouse, explaining in his squeaky high voice that he would be the narrator for today’s “Feature Presentation!”

Boris and Al looked at each other like, WTF?

“So sit back and enjoy the show, folks!”

... The giant screen showed, in black and white, with ominous old-school-noir music, Franklin Delano Roosevelt in his office, on the phone, telling someone we need the Japanese to attack us, probably at Pearl Harbor, in actual, documentary, real-time footage, not acted, Al turned and remarked to Boris, receiving stone-cold silence in response.

“That’s how we get into this thing,” said FDR.

And then, the Japanese squadrons coming in, from above them, Pearl Harbor in the background, then the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the smoking wreckage, the dead people floating in the water, followed by scenes of World War II, dead American bodies littering Omaha beach, the water a pinkish tint.

Then Mickey came on again, as he would throughout the show to quickly introduce each new segment.

“Oh, boy! Now, the Zapruder Film, ladies and gentlemen!”

The Zapruder Film played, including the frames previously deleted by the C.I.A. and F.B.I., showing how the Secret Service limousine driver stopped in front of the Grassy Knoll as if he had a package to deliver, and Kennedy was killed.

Then it showed a scene behind the Grassy Knoll, the men breaking down their rifles, smoke still in the air, handing the guns off to someone else and escaping into the parking lot as C.I.A. and F.B.I. agents dressed-up as Secret Service agents moved into position to intercept all those people rushing up the slope.

Scene: Young Americans lying face-down in a rice paddy in Vietnam.

Mickey: “That sure is swell!”

Scene: One man, not James Earl Ray, fires from the bushes near the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis, at Martin Luther King, Jr. on the hotel balcony, having been encouraged by Jesse Jackson and others into moving to a room on the upper floor, so that when exiting to go out he would be standing high-up in full view, an easy target.

U.S. military squads on nearby rooftops stand down now that they are no longer needed. Memphis police officers and F.B.I. agents move into position and act to begin framing the patsy and obstructing any efforts at naming the real assassin.

King does not die on the balcony, but is later smothered to death in a Memphis hospital by a policeman after the policeman spits in Martin’s face as he lay on his back, near death.

Mickey: “All you need is a little bit of magic!”

Scene: “Now it’s on to Chicago and let’s win there.”

Bobby Kennedy leaves the podium late at night in a ballroom of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, June 6, 1968, after he has won the Democratic Presidential primary, and is now the Democrat Party presumed front-runner, expected to be nominated as the candidate in the coming Chicago national convention, and likely to defeat Richard Nixon in the general election in November. And thus, as President, would have the power to end the war in Vietnam and lead a real investigation into the death of his brother, with many powerful people in Washington likely to go to prison as a result.

Kennedy turns away from the podium and is led into the pantry, into a trap delicately crafted by the F.B.I. and C.I.A., where the patsy, Sirhan Sirhan, has been drugged and mind-controlled, and behind Kennedy stands a rent-a-cop who now shoots RFK in the back of the head behind his right ear. Kennedy, feeling the pressure of a body behind him, reflexively, though reeling, reaches back, grabbing the rent-a-cop’s clip-on tie. In a photograph shown around the world, Kennedy lies on his back, dying, the clip-on black tie nearby at his side.

The world wails and moans and cries out, not again, because Bobby Kennedy, as others to follow, Kucinich, Sanders, Paul, has found a place in the heart of Americans, who collectively want nothing more than someone who will tell them the truth and value human needs, end war and poverty, and are always denied by those with the power to do that, with ridiculous wealth to make anything happen anywhere in the blink of an eye.

Bobby Kennedy was shot late at night. The many who were watching television that night to listen to his victory speech, then watched as the gunfire popped, popped, then went to bed hoping they would be granted this one wish, that Bobby Kennedy would live. That would be the right thing, that he would live and things would get straightened out.

They woke up to find that justice had been denied in the middle of the night.

Mickey: “See ya, real soon!”

Scene: Officer Terry Yeakey of the Oklahoma City police department is followed and chased as he leaves his apartment. He is stalked and hunted, and murdered in a field by a death squad, like in El Salvador, like Operation Phoenix, because, having been on the scene, on the inside, he knows the Murrah Building was not blown up by Timothy McVeigh.

McVeigh, like many others, was a perfectly planted, cultivated, and harvested patsy, and that it was the C.I.A., the F.B.I., the ATF, the Bill Clinton administration, who destroyed children in a daycare center in order to put out the meme of white supremacy terror and start the U.S.A. on a decades-long journey by government and media toward full spectrum domination.

Mickey: “Oh, boy! How fun!”

Scene: The computer screen of a green iMac in a darkened Iowa home, downstairs in the living room, where a former newspaper reporter cannot believe what she sees. It is Gary Webb’s story for the Mercury News, the groundbreaking event of a new epoch. “Dark Alliance,” tells the story of how the C.I.A. has been dealing drugs to the street gangs of Los Angeles.

The story, in the time of the dawn of e-mail, Tiananmen Square and the fall of the Berlin Wall, gives rise to the hope of millions, billions, that this new thing, the internet, will mean we will no longer be stupid, we will now come to know the truth, everything is possible now, this thing has broken wide open.

But, eventually, inevitably perhaps, the major media platforms combine with the F.B.I. and C.I.A. to defame Webb and this story, force the Mercury News to back down and just as the government and the powerful rich elite put their foot down and ended the ‘60s once and forever, they have quashed this mad proletarian jail break toward freedom, shooting in the back all concerned.

Webb later either shoots himself in the head twice, or is murdered by the government for the audacity to believe in America.

Mickey: “Ta Da!”

Scene: New York City, Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001.

The scene is set after years of planning meetings, phone calls, faxes.

Everything that is happening anywhere is happening here, on the network morning television programs, which start off as normal, then switch seamlessly to “emergency real news special-font theme music, scroll along top and bottom of screen mode,” telling Americans and the world that Arab terrorists have stained U.S. soil with American blood.

When the truth is, there were no planes. Those were television images. People died in the Twin Towers and at the Pentagon, and perhaps the crew and passengers of the four flights, who are either somewhere, or were murdered to cover up the crime, the attack by the U.S. government, F.B.I., C.I.A., and the Israeli government and military, in order to, like Pearl Harbor and World War II, provoke the American people to fever pitch for the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq.

As well as beginning in their somnambulist night zombie sojourns, to accept their own imprisonment and loss of freedom, all by sleight of hand, with many players, and many games, many intersecting points of attack — ultimately creating a target-rich environment for prosecution and imprisonment, execution, should the American people ever wake from their slumber.

All that is needed now in this Operation American Gladio is the disarming of Americans so that the U.S. government can rule and bully without fear of anyone fighting back.

Scene: Dead children and adults lying in the dirt streets of Fallujah. Rows of flag-draped coffins in the belly of a military plane home from Iraq. President George W. Bush laughing, along with the Washington press corps during a gala event, at a joke Bush has just told about weapons of mass destruction.

Mickey: “Hooray! You did it!”

Scene: Columbine, Aurora, Tucson, Sandy Hook, Boston: A montage, collage of images from Columbine school, a helicopter shot, of a young man slumped in the passenger side of a white car parked behind The Century 16 theater in Aurora, Colorado. Another helicopter shot of men running up a wooded hillside, a scene showing a group of about a dozen people sitting on the sidewalk pretending to be hundreds of people, pretending to be sitting in blood and not red paint, pretending to be injured rather than made up, waiting their turn to go on stage.

The F.B.I. later prepares a film purporting to show the two brothers, with conveniently “un-American” names, placing a killer backpack, which is later shown not to be a real documentary, but a dramatic film, commented on by F.B.I. agents in a film showing the film being shown, pretending that any of this is real.

The news media promotes the Marathon bombing as real, more than real, ultra-real, MK-real. A show trial is performed after real people are murdered to lend gravitas to the play, and one man sits in isolation in a super-max penitentiary, unable to tell Americans his true story, with the F.B.I., the C.I.A., and American government and American media fully prepared to play out the ruse until America freezes over.

Mickey: “Glad to know ya!”

Scene: The screen shows a studio of sorts, underground, a basement area, with screens and cameras set up all around, and black and white Minneapolis police SUVs parked at strategic angles.

There are men standing around wearing police uniforms, along with others who, on a back-lot in Burbank, would be called extras, bit characters, directors and producers.

Suddenly, all attention turns up and back toward this camera, where this video is being shot. There is pointing, shouting, cursing, now running toward this video shooter. The picture goes all over the place as the videographer flees the scene.

Then all goes silent, all goes black.

Mickey: “Oh boy! How fun!”

Scene: It is the video shot upstairs at the barricaded doors where a large crowd has gathered, where Ashli Babbit was supposedly shot and killed. The video is the one shown on Wooz News and also by the Caravan To Midnight radio show and website.

Mickey: “It’s fun to do the impossible!”

Scene: Shown are clips already seen around the world many times, of the London Olympics dancing nurses and sick kids closing ceremony which nobody could understand at the time, but now understand all too well. Then shown are people falling face-first on the sidewalk, dying of Covid on the spot, then the pre-Covid role-playing planning meetings, and later the real-time clips of world leaders telling about mandatory masks, social distancing, lockdowns, vaccines. Also shown are the doctors and nurses who offered alternative viewpoints, who were vilified and censored.

Now the scenes are ones not already seen, alternating between newscasts depicting emergency situations in hospitals, mass graves, and scenes inside empty hospital emergency rooms, in hospital after hospital.

The finale shows athletes and other people falling down, for real, dying, from the vaccine, followed by a Star Wars scroll that says as many Millennials died in 2021 as died in the ten years of the Vietnam War. The scroll becomes names and faces and dates, continuing for several minutes.

Mickey then comes back, stands in the center of the screen, and talking to the audience in a regular voice, asks “whoever is out there,” to just consider this. He steps to the side and holds out his hand, inviting the people to watch.

Scene: ... Lee Harvey Oswald is hustled out the front doors of the Texas Theatre by a throng of police officers, one sporting a large celebratory cigar in the corner of his mouth.

A quick cut takes us to the alley behind the theatre where the same man is being arrested, it seems, though somehow wearing different clothing, and no handcuffs, taken down the cement steps and ushered into the front seat of a waiting squad car. The vehicle casually pulls off, moving away from the camera, down the alley, littered with cans and water puddles.

White letters extend across the screen:

The Rest Is History.

The movie screen turned to bright white, the heavy red velvet curtain began to slowly close again, quite possibly for the last time.

Boris and Al looked back at the white light streaming out of the projection room behind them.

“Come,” said Boris, as he got up to sidle down their aisle, and up to see who could possibly be showing this film in America at this time in history.

He thought, who would have been able to put this together and who would be able to pour that much time and energy into it, knowing that it could only show one time, inevitably only to a few people, as just happened. And who would have the balls to do that in Democrat Minneapolis, America 2023, or Moscow 1953, or Berlin 1941. Who would be brave enough to be The White Rose of U.S.A.! U.S.A.! fighting impossible odds with words, with truth. Who was this comrade in arms who they never knew about until now.

Boris and Al stood outside the chipped green plywood door layered with bits and pieces of old movie posters, leading to the projection room.

Inside they heard scattered noises of cleaning up, putting away, stacking, and someone singing softly, “take me out to the ballgame ...”

Boris placed a large, hairy hand on the wobbly yellow doorknob. He looked at Al with the look that said, we are Bootch & Sundance, you and me, Als Revkawinas, my friend, you will always be my friend.

Al looked Boris square in the eyes, nodded solemnly, the look that said, “I know, Dances With Wolves, I get it, hokay, I guess, here we go again, Boris, my friend, let’s do this.”

Boris turned the knob, pushed open the door into the incredibly crowded little space.

“Hi, guys,” said the tall smiling man with black hair and Twins cap on backwards.

“Joe Mauers, MVP?” said Boris.

Boris looked all around, behind the door, under tables.

Al shoved in behind him.

“You did this?” asked Al, as Joe Mauer continued to organize and put away.

They stopped for a moment to pitch their ears toward sirens in the distance.

“They will come for you, us,” stated Al.

“Are comingk,” added Boris, “for telling truth in U.S.A.! U.S.A.! especially after appearing in courtroom made for TV afternoon drama, and that supposed to be it.”

“It’s frustrating,” said Joe Mauer.

Boris said that he and Al would go down, out the front, and get arrested, so Joe Mauer could escape out the back.

“You must go with movie feelm, do this again, show again, and again, again, save vorld.”

“No,” said Joe Mauer. “You take movie feelm, show it many times, save vorld. I will go out front. Eets in script.”

“No, Joe Mauers MVP.”

“It’s in the script, Boris,” Al tugged at Boris’ sleeve.

The sirens crescendoed and climaxed outside the theatre. They heard voices over bullhorns, looked out a tiny window and saw the crowd and fire engines gathering. While off in the distance the freeway traffic flowed along as usual.

“Is this real world or drill, Joe Mauer,” asked Boris.

“Looks pretty real to me.”

From the window, Al said, “they say they’re not coming in. They think we have boombs, many boombs, booby-trapped Nikes and Fruit of the Looms, backpacks and casseroles.

“Now they’re asking if any of us are old enough to remember Waco. Why would they ask that?”

“Ve have boombs,” said Boris.

“Ve have truth boombs.

“Play it again, Joe Mauer.

“... For old time’s sake.”

Joe Mauer racked up the reels.

As the first smoke and flash-bang and teargas grenades broke through the windows, the three men settled into the balcony front-row seats. Joe Mauer hustled down, three steps at time, to get popcorn.

“Did I miss anything?” he said when he got back.

“Just getting started,” said Boris.

“Butter?” Al looked across Boris at Joe Mauer giving the thumbs-up sign.

Smoke began to fill the lower area as the first leftover from Waco incendiary devices clanked and rolled downstairs.

As the curtain parted and Mickey came on-screen the red velvet curtain began to show little pitchforks of flames along the bottom.

Sirens blew all over town.

A car parked nearby with windows rolled down ... thump-thumping it loud, “purple rain, purple rain ...”

The crowd outside the theatre chanted “U.S.A.! U.S.A.!” while a small faction challenged them with “MVP, MVP!”

The “news” helicopters broadcast the scene into living rooms and board rooms and lunch rooms across the metro, and an announcement went out over Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and the Neighborhood Network, “The Minnesota Theatre Is On Fire! Joe Mauer and two other individuals are said to be trapped inside.”

Fire engines from all over the state roared toward Hennepin Avenue in Uptown, from Burnsville, Anoka, St. Louis Park, Woodbury, Sandstone, Cloquet, Rochester, Grand Rapids, Mankato, Worthington, Ely, Bemidji ...

The scene on the television sets said, “Historical, Legendary Minnesota Theatre Ablaze, next Jim with the weather, and sports with Tom.”

Unseen snipers, led by Lon Horiuchi, waited in the alley waiting for any survivors.

From The Mayor’s Office:

“Residents are reminded of the pallets of bricks available at designated emergency locations around the city if it looks like anyone is going to escape from the burning theater without a fireman being able to slice his throat, and able to tell the truth of what has transpired today. Anyone attempting to talk to the media without proper authorization will be shot. It’s for your own good, people. Go Twins!”

“... said to be conspiracy theorists, this is a danger to our democracy,” said the news anchors every eight minutes.

“... said to be conspiracy theorists, this is a danger to our democracy “ said Schmogna Bologna on MPR.

“... said to be conspiracy theorists, this is a danger to our democracy,” said the front-page banner headline on the newspapers already weaving their way around the massive web presses of destruction of the Star-Tribune.

“... said to be conspiracy theorists, this is a danger to our democracy,” said the people to each other, in line for donuts and coffee, looking up at the TV screens at Bruegger’s Bagels, Dunn Bros., and Patisserie 46.

Afterward, the Page One Strib story told about the confession letter found inside the building rubble, written on fiberglass with a pencil on K.G.B. stationery, telling all:

“We did it. Hooboys. I know, right? Nine-eleven. Trump. Elections. J6. Jerry Lewis. Howard Stern.

“We are not sorry. We would do it again. Ahkbar Babushka.

“Russia is best. Better goats. Better peoples.”

At the Homeland Heartland Domestic Internet Terrorist Press Conference, the Hennepin County Sheriff told everyone that their concern was for the children.

Behind him stood stern-faced special agents of the Minneapolis F.B.I. and the Minneapolis C.I.A., representatives of the Minneapolis Public Schools, the Minneapolis Damp Yoga Federation, the Better Lawn Better World Society, Whole Foods, Labradoodles For Climate Change, and the Edina High School marching Hornets, to assure everyone quickly and for all time, that was a fact.

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels. Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes

.(Banned from Canada)

