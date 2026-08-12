“… it is again time for The New American Dream Radio Show … the American-Russian-novel-all-we-need-is-more-vodka-radio-hour.

We have the winds of our own totalitarian society freezing the land solid — a tortured tundra.

Some of those who have spoken the truth are no longer here.

Their chairs at the Thanksgiving adult big table are empty.

Their relatives have sent them to Siberia with a roll of their eyes.

So, let us begin. ...

… Okay ... here we go, scooch up to the samovar … maybe leave your hat and boots on… fill your peasant hands with a warm drink ... and listen for the sound of hoofbeats on the ice. …

... The New American Dream means never having to say some question or idea is not valid. We are allowed to ask any questions that we have ... there are no wrong questions. There is no hidden black military budget, there are no UFO files Americans cannot see, no JFK documents that will not be opened during our lifetimes, no destroyed RFK murder photos by the L.A. police, no evidence from Ground Zero taken away before we can even look at it — we are not the U.S.S.R. of the 1960s — this is supposed to be America. That is our dream, to become America, The New America, the real hope of the world.

We have a dream. ... of bringing the United States politicians, journalists and generals who have brought about this long every year war and debacle to trial — and put on TV just like O.J. — every afternoon — so every American can watch ... just like the McCarthy Hearings and the JFK funeral procession ...

What we need is a New American Dream.

Not of new homes and toasters and microwaves, but of becoming the type of country we always thought we were.

Right now we live on lies. We subsist on lies, but it’s not really living.

911 was an inside job.

Bush, Cheney, Rice, Powell, Rumsfeld, Ashcroft, Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden.

They all know that.

What we need in America is a Truth Commission like they had in South Africa to heal their broken country. We need to put certain people on the stand and we need to be allowed to ask questions.

Our country is surely broken as well.

The troops are not protecting us. That is someone’s spin on the day’s news – somebody’s advertising slogan — someone else’s sermon.

The troops serve the empire. They are not heroes. They kill and plunder for the empire. American bases overseas serve nobody but the empire. The heroes in our country are the protesters, the ones who go face to face with the empire, those in the Plowshares Movement, for one example.

You have to know that Barack Obama knows the whole truth about the 9/11 attacks. He is complicit. He has lied. He has continued the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan based on a lie. And he knows he is lying.

He lied right to our faces on national television when he said that Osama bin Laden had been killed ... and buried at sea. ... Osama bin Laden was buried at sea ... and Jessica Lynch was rescued heroically, the U.S.A. does not torture, Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, George Bush won the 2000 election, see, there is a plane there in that hole in Shanksville, it went all the way into that hole and no, there is no blood and no bodies and no luggage scattered ... or plane parts ... and Osama bin Laden ... was buried at sea. ...

Remember the anthrax letters, which said “Are You Afraid?” Those were not written with a rock and chisel like Fred Flintstone from the recesses of some cave in Afghanistan. Those letters came from persons within our own government.

Like a horror movie and the killer is in the same house with us.

These killers are right here, with us and “they” want us to be afraid.

We cannot be afraid … and even if we are, now’s a great opportunity to be … something more.

Living in the U.S.A these days means to be always afraid, of being late for work, being stuck in traffic, gluten, of the latest American Gladio false flag and the one before that and the next one to come.

As well as the neighbor coming down the sidewalk without a mask, passing within the six-feet death zone, afraid of telling the wrong persons while bowling your real thoughts about Joe Biden, Trump, the Green Bay Packers, elections, the Jan. 6 Prime-Time New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Insurrectionpalooza.

We live in fear of being a lump on a Lincoln log in La Crosse, Laramie, L.A., not doing near enough while children are being bombed to bits in Gaza, of not having the requisite number of BLM, In This House We Believe, We Back The Blue & Yellow lawn signs out front.

We wonder if the big UFO reveal might also bring about the ta-da! of the JFK documents from sixty years ago, or is there anything yet on the MLK, RFK, moon landings front?

No? Well, it’s early, maybe tomorrow. Have a good rest of your day. How ‘bout those Cubs.

This is from a novel written not long after 9/11 and the invasion of Antarctica and East Nashville, I mean, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Cover art by Marylyn Felion.

AVAILABLE HERE.

And I Laugh

There’s a photo on the Internet that makes me laugh. A little brown boy holding a silent scream forever in four-color.

Ha.

The horrified little fellow now has no arms or legs, or brothers, sisters or parents, and I laugh out loud.

I laugh at the Marines, being all they could possibly be in God’s creation, at their tough-man commercials.

The Army of One. What a hoot.

The rough-guy coaches and players who let this boy die—what comedy watching them feel strong while letting the real battles be fought by little guys with sticks and bicycles.

The boy has a bandaged head. He looks so scared his hair might turn white, as in a Hitchcock film, and it sort of makes me chuckle.

I laugh at the ministers here in town and here on this TV saying bless our troops as they defend our freedom.

I laugh at the well-schooled and coifed newspaper columnists with their earnest close-cropped photos in four hundred papers read by forty million people in forty million cities.

And I laugh.

The boy is flat on his back on dirty cement, with his stubs hastily wrapped in Ace bandages, surrounded by the world trying to get a look, by photographers and people on their way to work and out to dinner.

We are nothing. Nothing. Nothing!

Because this boy now has no arms. No legs.

Nothing we do today will mean a thing because we have ripped the arms and legs from this boy as if he was a fly and we are us.

This boy who could be my boy, lying there at the feet of the world and the world looking the other way.

Goddamn us.

Please. Give us what we deserve. If you are a just God, rain down fire and hell upon our heads. Lighting bolts upon our backyard decks and rivers of excrement down our smooth, well-scrubbed streets.

Please, dear God we pray.

When I awoke this morning I thought it essential to the world order and being right, and a good person, that I shave, help out with the dishes, be on time, and drive on the right side of the road.

Do a good job. Be pleasant. Smile.

But now I just can’t stop laughing.

The world thinks it still matters, and that’s kind of funny in a way.

There, the flag flying over the Catholic elementary school and the yellow ribbons tied to the light poles on both sides of Main Street.

Stray cats wearing yellow ribbons around their necks, roaming the night, looking both ways before crossing the street, as if it mattered.

You are never so wrong as when you damage a young boy.

We sit down here like the Who’s in Whoville celebrating the coming of War Season while this boy lies on the cold floor.

Tee. Hee-hee.

_______________

About the author:

Mike Palecek has worked on newspapers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He also produced Penn Magazine, and was a co-founder of Moon Rock Books, along with Jim Fetzer, as well as co-hosting, along with Chuck Gregory, The New American Dream Radio Show. He has written several novels.

Now retired after working for twenty years with the disabled, Palecek also served five terms in jail and prison for protests against U.S. military policy, and was the Iowa Democratic Party 5th District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2000 election, receiving 65,500 votes.

(Banned from Canada.)

(Palecek video presentations)

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2020

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBDaf07tMm5K/

Freedom of the Press False Flags & Conspiracies Conference 2021

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=WGDSDUSWSM78

Archives for The New American Dream Radio Show

https://newdream.us