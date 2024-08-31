Mike Palecek Books

Totally Unimportant
Dec 15, 2024

I am so confused - why is your work sold on Amazon but reviews are censored?

The "truth" about a lot of geopolitical nonsense, war, strife, abuse, and genocide is not a simple story. Once we contextualize what certain actors in power have done, the depravity and practicality of their actions flood our imaginations, we become complicit through our understanding. The fictions of good guys versus bad guys allow us to live without that constant haze of warfare and atrocities. There is so much more to being a human than all that nastiness. They faked the moon landing. Fine, OK. Rape and abuse of children is used as a lever to control otherwise impossibly powerful men and some women. Wow. How do I go to work tomorrow morning after learning about that?! FDR most certainly pulled Japan into war with the U.S. and U.K. in order to strike against a Germany that had instituted a man-hour backed currency (rather than a debt-backed currency) and my grandfather, therefore, was on a medical boat off the coast of Saipan treating the wounded and dying as a result. Now I have half-Japanese nephews. They are good boys. One made Eagle Scout.

I am going to click "Post" but I am not sure this will go anywhere but an AI data harvesting operation to feed spy agency nudge units and large language models.

