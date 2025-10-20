[Chapter One]

“In every child who is born, under no matter what circumstances, and

of no matter what parents, the potentiality of the human race is born

again: and in him, too, once more, and of each of us, our terrific

responsibility toward human life; toward the utmost idea of

goodness, of the horror of terror, and of God.”

– James Agee, “Let Us Now Praise Famous Men”

Penny Jones stretched his neck.

He stood on the curb, watching her.

He leaned this way and that. He stood on tiptoes, but his eyes never left her as she inched along, passed down the upraised hands, the giant mosh pit that was the whole street, gliding, floating along on the demands and dreams of everyone.

She glided down the center of the avenue not as one might find a dignitary, in a long open, black limousine.

For Mayor Mary Pine they came up with this fancy float.

She perched on her throne chair way up there like you might see a woman her age in a homecoming parade.

Way, way up there.

The height determined by the observer’s perspective.

For a while, while they cheered in the streets, they forgot about thelooming “Weather Bomb,” about not having food or a job.

For a moment they did not wish time away, wait to be through with this or that menial, boring, task, and get on with what they were really meant to be She sat on her metal folding chair with the snowy forest around her, a paper wolf, a bear, and in front of her a big miniature Duluth diorama with lake and lift bridge and lighthouse.

It was not possible, but Mary Pine had happened, thought Penny Jones.

She had been born and grew up and played and gone to East High School and UMD.

She was a senior now, with a tutor in her office, they said on The News.

Her deep black hair ran in a braided plait to the small of her back and today had a frosting of purple.

She wore the famous red tennis shoes like magic slippers, a purple and gold Bulldogs T-shirt, her well-known full-color Spotted Owl tattoo on her arm, one diamond stud in one nostril.

She sat so straight when she sat, but she could not sit still, always popping up to wave, to point, to go to the very edge of the float to grab someone’s hand.

But when she sat, she perched like royalty born to the job, smiling, waving with her left hand, resting her right hand on her torn blue jean knee with the phone in its famous red safety case.

Penny growled and a man standing close turned to stare.

The red safety case.

Oh, brother.

He saw the torn blue jeans and the bones in his jaw rippled like a shark just below the surface.

She needed to die.

She needed killing.

Any way. Some way.

Clean, fast, or long, drawn-out and dirty.

Now there she went again.

Up and down, up and down.

Like a doe sensing the crosshairs, bouncing all around the shitting meadow.

There she goes again, thought Penny, a g.d. Jack-in-the-box, waving with both hands, kicking her legs in some karate move, giving air high-fives and fist bumps, reaching, wanting to escape the float to get down and hug everyone.

A child dressed as a park ranger took the new mayor’s hand and directed her back to her chair. Mary Pine smiled and shook the little ranger’s hand and continued waving, way up to the top floors of the buildings and down to the street.

She was almost up to where Penny Jones stood on the corner of Lake and Superior, where the parade would round the bend and head up and over the interstate down to Canal Park and the waterfront where the VIPs would board for The Mayor’s Lake Tour Ball that this year was probably a marijuana party on bean bags, thought Penny.

At the corner, on the very edge of the curve, a man stood within a group of wheelchairs. He held a broom. The wheelchair man next to him seemed to be speaking into a rolled newspaper.

Across the street, in People’s Plaza, next to The Acoustic Eel, a man wearing a sailor’s rain hat sold “Duluth [Hearts] Mary Pine” T-shirts from a push kart.

Faces appeared in the windows of the twin towers, the subsidized apartments at the end of Superior Street.

Mary Pine, the new mayor, was all those things that children are, Penny Jones could see that, believing that things are possible, and that they will be in on the doing, and then that goes away, but with her it did not go away, it was happening.

Right now.

Penny Jones saw her.

This moment.

Brushing the ivory handle of the knife, he raised up one hand and waved.

The other hand gripped the gun at his side.

Which would it be?

He’d sweated it all night, knife or gun.

Penny Jones pulled the black patch from his pocket and slipped it over his left eye.

Gun or knife.

He tried to look up, around, down. Not right. He yanked the patch and shoved it back in his pocket.

Bullet, blade.

Cut, stab or pierce, puncture, through the head, the chest, the guts, the heart.

Demolish, denude, declaim, decry.

Destroy.

Robert Lund, the newest Minnesota Congressional Medal of Honor winner, excused himself. He had spent the morning sitting in McDonald’s having coffee, talking with the old vets, their walkers blocking the aisle, their powered wheelchairs, Harleys, and Oldsmobiles parked on the sidewalk and in the lot.

At UMD, many blocks away, a geology professor walked into her classroom and told the one student that she did not have to stay for class. The professor’s brother, also an instructor, brought in a portable radio and they tuned it to the parade coverage.

A tiny blonde woman in a white minister’s uniform stood on the very edge of the curb holding a sign way up over her head that said: Free The Trapped Miners. She spotted a bicycle chained to a parking meter and climbed up to balance, one foot on the frame and one on the seat, holding up her sign.

The trapped miners reached for the radio being lowered on a rope from an Indian man and a helper lying on their stomachs on the surface. The miners high-fived and jumped around when they discovered they could get the parade.

At Camp Ripley a group gathered in the small auditorium to watch the live coverage on The News. Rivulets of students flowed downward from Central High School toward the parade. In the sauna at the health club in the hospital at the far end of Superior Street someone had smuggled a radio.

Two-thirds of WHITEPINE and The Comedian sat at the bar at The Cabaret eating peanuts, watching the television coverage.

A first-year teacher gathered her students around with her arms to get them close enough to see.

Two men in swimsuits stood right by the curb. One held a surfboard. The other held a 1960s style walkie-talkie at his side.

A young man in a ponytail and backward cap crawled on his hands and knees in the forest, turning around at a roar that came from town.

An inmate at the Moose Lake Prison walked into the recreation room and took a seat to watch it on the portable black and white.

At the immigrant detention center the break room was filled with pop cans and scattered wrappers. The little set atop the microwave played to an empty room.

Way up north of Two Harbors two brothers made a game of throwing a knife into a tree.

As the mayor’s float approached the intersection the man holding the surfboard held it up over his head with both hands and pumped it up and down.

Out in the country an old man new to the area sat on his front porch with his laptop trying to find his property on Google Earth.

A man lathered in deep black hair on his head and arms rushed about his shop, throwing his hands into the air to try to get one of his daughters to say she would watch the store for just one minute while he ran to the parade.

The new mayor’s sister walked with the deputy mayor, fast, to get around a girl in a wheelchair and her mother pushing, blocking the sidewalk, headed so carefully downhill toward the parade.

For some reason their police car ride had not arrived at the party headquarters in time for them to be in the parade.

They split to go around the girl and her mother, came together and moved even faster.

“Hey! Hey! Mary! Mary!” Penny Jones shouted, his face red, the veins in his neck bulging, ready to explode.

“We hate you! You Communist! Piece a shit! Terrorist! Insurgent!”

She searched for the face of the voice, found him, put her hand to her ear, and leaned over to wave.

Mary Pine looked into Penny’s eyes. He in the big lake of bobbing faces.

She spoke and he didn’t hear. He saw her lips move but he was lost in a dream, trying to run underwater.

He shook himself. He shot up from the river bottom, his mouth wide, gasping for breath.

He heard that deep, young, intelligent voice speaking to him. He could see the three, now four buds of edelweiss in her blueberry-black hair.

"We-must-secure-the-existence-of-our-people-and-a-future-for-whitechildren!" he shouted, rising up on his tiptoes like an assassin ballerina.

There.

He’d gotten it all out.

Now the people would know the truth.

“Hi! Thank you for coming. Thank you so much.”

Her eyes were green and big like a Disney character and her brows thick and dark. Just the whole face had that look of quality and breeding and calm assurance that sports announcers attributed to elite athletes who were able to “slow the game down.”

Mary Pine saw everything, realized the entire play in the first scene, processed it all and noticed individuals.

She pushed off to stand and then went back down, to a knee.

She had a puzzled look, maybe a cramp in her calf.

With volleyball-captain determination she pushed up.

A firecracker barked.

She winced and her hand clutched her side.

Penny saw her applying direct pressure while trying to wave and smile and feeling the rocking of the float as it attempted the curve.

The little ranger in the long brown hair took Mary Pine’s hand and helped her to sit.

The little ranger looked at herself and screamed.

Nobody heard. They pushed and yelled and fought each other for space enough to take a photo with their phone.

The little ranger turned and ran, crying, to the front of the float, reaching for her mother and leaping from the float into the crowd of strangers, a tiny rock star with blood on her hands.

Mary Pine slumped in the folding metal chair and seemed to catch her breath. She sat up, one hand gripping the cloth at her side. She froze her breathing and raised the other hand and held it, the Statue of Liberty waving to no one in particular.

Mary Pine’s head exploded as if packed beforehand with dynamite. The boom filled the street canyon.

The thick spray showered the crowd, into Penny Jones’ eyes, his hair, his mouth.

Wiping the red across his cheek, Penny rammed his way through the crowd and grabbed the side of the flatbed to pull himself up.

Penny arrived, first on scene.

He paused for a moment on his hands and knees.

He saw blood everywhere, on the paper mache town and trees and realized he could finish her without the knife.

No.

He knelt on one knee.

He would not be needed today.

Mary Pine sprawled on her side, one arm up near her head, the other sticking out behind, her black hair shaded even deeper by the blood.

Penny Jones ran his eyes around the diorama of The Shooting Of The Mayor Mary Pine.

All around him he sensed motion and noise, whirling of words and waving of arms meant to make things better, when it was already all over.

Somewhere that did not matter a boat’s horn sounded, someone ordered a margarita, a deer set one foot into a clearing, someone put in new spark plugs,someone packed a toothbrush.

He crawled to her. Her head lay flat. Her eyes popped open.

Her mouth moved.

Penny shoved up closer.

Her cheeks had drained. White face, black hair, like a Japanese geisha with such green eyes.

Her lips and teeth splashed red.

So red.

The perfect red a printer can only hope for: an Indiana basketball jersey, a Cherry Red Chevy pickup, sweet wine, a cardinal, a heart, a ‘72 Mustang, a tennis shoe, a birthday gift cell phone, with protective cover.

She blinked and moved her mouth again.

Her eyes closed.

He reached to touch the black and white Popeye earring.

And then there were people and voices and sounds all around.

Penny pulled his hand back, crawled back, kicked back, trying to get away.

He bumped into the cardboard wolf and kicked back more, now into the bear.

He saw his sticky bloody hands in front of his face.

He waited for the police to grab him, for the crowd to drag him from the float and rip off his arms like a fly caught in the web, tear his legs from his body, stomp his nose and teeth with boots and hockey skates and tennis shoes.

People crushed up all around the flatbed like concert-goers to the stage.

Men held children above their heads, to remember, they were there that day.

The crowd from the sidewalks filled the street, stopping the parade. The folks from the office and apartment windows rushed down stairs, leaped to the next landing, slid down banisters.

More people rushed to the flatbed, ran away from the flatbed.

People stood on the interstate overpass waving their hands over theirheads at the traffic rushing underneath, trying to get help, to tell everyone what had just happened.

Helicopters wap-wapped and hovered.

Jets roared away from the base.

Ships in the harbor shouted their horns.

Trains screamed. Bus drivers stopped in traffic to rest their heads on the big steering wheel.

On the radio and television the announcers tried to describe what they could see from their posts.

“There seems to be something wrong with the parade … right at the turn where they would head off Superior up to Lake and the Canal Park area.” Froztee Pine and Winnie Blood Feather arrived at the crazed scene at the intersection.

Afraid to speak, fearful of the answer, they looked at each to whisper with their eyes, what happened?

Froztee pushed into the street, toward the flatbed, Winnie right behind, her braided hair swinging.

“Go! Go-go! Just go, now!”

An EMT, with special vest, who had joined Penny on the deck, waved to the driver of the big red pickup pulling the float.

“Just go!” he said.

“To the hospital! Now! Go!”

The pickup driver cramped his wheel and pulled into the street, into the crowd.

The driver wore a ponytail. He watched Penny through shining Oakleys in the side mirror.

Policemen and firemen and others joined in clearing a way through the street thick with people, wild with noise and wide, wet eyes.

Now EMT Guy was on his cell phone.

Nobody helped Mary Pine.

Penny crawled to her. He planted his back against the diorama and pulled her onto his lap. He looked for somewhere to apply direct pressure. He pulled her hair back to see the wound and replaced it, tapping, trying to smooth, hide, make better.

The pickup gained speed.

Froztee Pine raced after. Winnie Blood Feather stopped, bent to her knees, vomited and pulled out her phone.

“Grab on,” someone said to Penny.

He found a hand-hold and held her with the other as they banked sharp left and the driver gunned it, almost straight uphill, then a right and faster, rocking.

Penny caught glimpses of flashing lights, police cars blocking the streets, people watching, some with hands over their mouths, some waving and smiling as if this were the parade.

He stared down into Mary Pine’s emerald eyes, closing, then opening for a moment.

She gulped like a fish trying to breathe or talk.

She smiled at Penny and shook her head as if to say, is this really happening?

The driver braked hard and turned right to head into the hospital halfmoon front lane, bouncing everything.

Penny held Mary tight with both arms.

Doctors, nurses, and gurneys waited for them at the front double glass doors.

Everything waited, quiet.

They stopped with a jolt and clang.

The noise rushed in like a dam burst.

Everyone jumped up, climbed onto the float.

Penny helped them lower her down.

“Careful! Watch her head! Easy now!”

They were about to whisk her away, when she gripped Penny’s arm strong enough to stop time.

She looked him straight in the eyes.

“Thank you,” she said, huskily.

And then she was gone.

Penny stood outside, on the walk, and watched her be swallowed up by the doors and the people and the excitement and history.

He looked at his hands, covered, down at his clothes, his shirt pulled back by sticky blood, showing his gun and his knife still in the holster and sheath.

He closed his eyes for a moment in relief and took a deep breath.

He yanked the stocking cap from his head, wiped his hands the best he could, and stuffed it into a back pocket.

A microphone poked him in the cheek and he leaned away, not knowing he was supposed to talk.

A reporter with pad and frightened eyes blocked his path.

That night he sat in his home, in the dark, two of his dogs at his feet, drinking his first beer, watching himself on television.

“Yes, I was there, right there.

“I saw, her head explode, I guess, sorry, but that’s what it seemed like to me.

“Yep, I saw everything.”