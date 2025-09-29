[Coming Soon at Lulu]

A Minnesota Man

by Mike Palecek

Bobby told Lucy, “The world ain’t round ...

Drops off sharp at the edge of town

Lucy, you know the world must be flat

‘Cause when people leave town, they never come back.”

— Hal Ketchum, Small Town Saturday Night

Preface

— Jim Garrison

“As children we become accustomed to hearing fairy tales.

They’re always pleasant stories and they’re comforting to hear because good always triumphs over evil, at least this is the way it is in fairy tales. Fairy tales are not dangerous to our children, and are probably even good for them to a point. However, in the real world, in which you and I must live, fairy tales are dangerous because they’re untrue.

Anything which is untrue is dangerous.

And it is all the more dangerous when the fairy tale becomes accepted as reality simply because it has an official seal of approval, or because honorable men announce that you must believe it, or because powerful elements of the press tell you that the fairy tale is true.

... If this is still the country in which in the words of our pledge of allegiance, there exists liberty and justice for all there is an attempt to conceal the truth from you in the end has to be a failure.

In this case I’ve learned more about the human race than I really wanted to know, and I’ve learned more about some of our government agencies than I really wanted to know, and I’ve learned more about some of our press agencies than I care to know, but I am still naive enough to believe that in America the people make the decisions, not a handful of men in the Washington and New York areas, and I believe the people of America want to know the entire truth about how their president was shot down in the streets of Dallas.

Chapter one

You think that I’m not human, and my heart is made of stone

But I’ve never had no problems, and my body’s pretty strong.

I’m a man, yes I am

And I can’t help but love you so.

— Chicago

They got little hands, and little eyes, and they walk around tellin’ great big lies.

... They got little noses, and tiny little teeth, they wear platform shoes, on their nasty little feet ...

Good to go, at the end of the day, bring something to the table ... week to ten days, it just doesn’t matter ...

Can I ask you a question?

What’s it all mean?

Anything?

Bueller?

Does it mean anything in the final analysis, as JFK might say.

At the end of the day, the whole shebang, on the same page, mark it eight, on the barrel head, dirty laundry, fish or cut bait, Rudolph, tooth fairy, and like Bill Hicks said, chocolate eggs and giant bunny rabbits on Easter. It's the story of Jesus!

Sayings, words, with hidden and/or not-so meanings.

We decided to pull it. Everyone must check in, this is a drill, three shots in Dallas, lone gunman, six feet, went crazy on the internet, and that's the way it is.

Anyway, hello if you’re hearing me.

My name’s Herbie, and I’m standing in the boulevard, median at 35th and Nicollet in Minneapolis. My cardboard says Want Lake Home Everything Helps /Now Accepting Venmo.

“Oh, hello, thank you, God Bless.”

It’s a little bit boring, not intellectually stimulating, this milieu, this scene, I guess you could say.

And my mind wanders. Hope my lips aren’t moving, but anywho, since you can only hear me, I imagine, I’ve got a mask on, some still get crazy about that, gloves, boots, red flannel shirt. Carhartts, finders keepers. I wear many hats, that’s my superpower, Gophers toque, Vikings pigtails, people expect it, look for it. I guess I’m kinda famous for it in this neighborhood.

Anyhow, my thoughts, i.e. meditation this morning as I stand here is these sayings, maxims, aphorisms? Is that a word?

You betcha, that’s another one.

Cliches. They, I believe, are evidence of genius, at one time.

Then take it to another level, and you get what’s called allegories ... I think. They’re like tags, sign posts, symbols for the real stuff, meant to convey a narrative put forth by the writers.

Some call them dark sayings, n’est-ce pas? innit?

Though, that itself is hiding something.

Like burning bushes or water into wine, walking on wine, talking snakes, big ass flood. We’re talking huge.

Some guy in front talks about these, raises his hands, shouts hallelujah and will the ushers now take up the collection, we/you all get up to sing Amazing Grace, A Mighty Tortoise Is Our God, sounds good to me.

But, really, those are allegories, you’re s’posed to be able to see that you need to go a little deeper, between the lines, there’s more there, come look.

But you don’t.

Hemingway or Big Bird said the most important parts of what a writer slash narrator says are left out. It means that it’s there, but implied, an opening provided for you to discover, makes it more interesting, deeper, and meaningful if you can find it for yourself. You form a bond with the creator because he respected you enough to expect you to get it, like writing a letter to an intelligent friend.

Two fish and five loaves, four and two, three and nine, as says our James Bond Version. I know, right?

Or forty years lost in the desert? And these are s’posed to be our best and brightest? Extrapolate that to wandering in Walmart. Whaaat? C’mon, man.

"Thank you, sir.

"God bless, thank you."

Well, that’s one side of the Caesar coin you might say, in a manner of speaking.

Now on the other side we have cherry trees, the eagle has landed, we didn’t start the fire. Oh, no you din’t? Oh, yes, you did. JFK blown away, what else do I have to say?

That side is the black hole side, where the sayings are in fact meant to form a narrative in your mind, but not as a way/means to help you understand. Not even. No, sirree.

Anywho ...

How ‘bout those Cubs, Twins.

Did you see Price Is Right?

Can you believe that?

Me, neither.

In This House We Believe Anything

•Boston — Two powerful bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday afternoon (definitely).

•New York Times: A man unleashed a barrage of gunfire from a hotel room into an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas in what is now one of the deadliest mass shootings in ... (of course he did).

•The Wellstone plane crashed because of bad weather. {ya-you betcha!).

•New York Times: Hijacked Jets Destroy Twin Towers (absolutely).

•And Hit Pentagon In Day Of Terror (no doubt about it).

•New York Times: Kennedy Is Killed By Lone Gunman Sniper As He Rides In Car In Dallas (never any doubt).

•The Oct. 7, 2023 attack came as a complete surprise to the IDF and only coincidentally allowed them to unleash their genocidal assault on the people of Gaza. (it's like what Lenin said, you look for the person who will benefit, and ... I am the Walrus).

•George Floyd Killed By Minneapolis Police Officer (sure looks that way).

•Ashli Babbitt Shot As Insurrectionists Seek To Take Over Capitol (that's what the paper says).

•Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself In A Secure Federal Prison (obviously).

•Government Study Finds No Deception In United States Elections (indeed).

•It’s Still Safe & Effective (no diggity).

•The Cow Jumped Over The Moon (that’s what she said).

•Trump, Biden, Hillary, Bill, Barack, the best we've got. Bernie, Kucinich did not get in simply because they were not good enough, nothing to do with any wackadoodle ideas about selection process by some guys in Mickey Mouse Hats, or The Loyal Order of Water Buffaloes (no duh).

•We went to the moon, but we have since lost the plans necessary to go back. It happens. (that's a fact, Jack.)

•James Holmes sat in his car unable to speak after killing all those people in the Aurora theater because that is hard work. (indubitably).

•The other shooters spotted in Columbine school were adults, yes, and the shooting continued hours after Klebold and Harris were dead. (what of it?)

•The people at Waco burned themselves alive. Nobody saw the snipers in back or the fire shooting out of the tank. (were you there?).

•The principal was interviewed immediately afterward even though she was reported to have been the first killed. (and your point is?).

•Osama bin Laden was buried at sea. Jessica Lynch was rescued heroically. The USA does not torture. There is a plane there in that hole in Shanksville. It sank, that's why you can't see it, or any plane parts or bodies, or stuff. Woops, there goes another Chinese spy balloon. (support the troops, God Bless the USA).

•Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper and Lester Holt do not lie to us. They tell the truth because they are journalists and it's their job! And we thank them for their service. (and I'm proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm free).

Dedicated To:

Paul Wellstone, David Crowley, Sakpedan, Wakan Ozanzan, Larry Cloud-Morgan

Near this site on October 25, 2002- twelve days before Election Day a plane carrying United States Senator Paul Wellstone crashed en route to the Eveleth airport. In addition to Wellstone, the crash took the lives of his wife Sheila Wellstone, their daughter Marcia Wellstone Markuson, and three campaign staff members, Tom Lapic, Mary McEvoy, and Will McLaughlin, along with pilots Richard Conry and Michael Guess.

The bodies of David, Komel, and Raniya Crowley were discovered in their home on January 17, 2015. Since then, questions surrounding the case regarding David’s presumed guilt have been increasing. After years of research and endless nights without sleep, we have found what most would consider proof of David’s innocence in the lab reports, inconsistencies throughout the investigation and evidence, lack of proof of David’s guilt, and all-around mistakes relating to this case that was deemed a murder-suicide. The injustices this family has endured since their deaths are astounding. Please join us in letting the Apple Valley Police Department, the Dakota County Attorney, and any and all news agencies that will listen to know we believe David Crowley should never have been charged with this crime. We are also asking for Chief Jon Rechtzigel to clear David Crowley of murder and reopen the case in order to free up the resources to look for evidence which either proves David is guilty (because we can’t find one piece of evidence to support the claim), or start the search for the real killer(s) of the Crowley family.

— From/Petition for Justice - Reopen David Crowley Case

This Day in History: November 11

1865 - Two Dakota leaders, Sakpedan and Wakan Ozanzan, are executed at Fort Snelling.

In the wake of the US-Dakota War of 1862, many Dakota fled Minnesota, some heading west into the US-claimed “Dakota Territory” and others north into Canada. Among the latter were Bdewakantunwan leaders Sakpedan (Little Six) and Wakan Ozanzan (Medicine Bottle). In 1864 British agents kidnapped the two men and handed them over to the US Army.

Both men were transported to Fort Snelling where they were incarcerated, tried by a military tribunal for their participation in the war, and sentenced to death by hanging. The executions were carried out on Nov. 11, 1865 in the presence of the fort’s garrison and civilian onlookers. A local newspaper reported that, as the men climbed the scaffold, a train whistle blew in the distance. Sakpedan and Wakan Ozanzan led many of their Dakota relatives to safety, and are remembered today for helping to ensure the survival of their descendants and fellow community members.

Minnesota Historical Society

https://researchworks.oclc.org/archivegrid/collection/data/313869832

Larry Cloud-Morgan, an enrolled member of the White Earth Band of Chippewa (Ojibwe), was born Lawrence Jacob Morgan on February 1, 1938 in Cass Lake (Cass County), Minnesota on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation. His Ojibwe parents, Nora Rock Morgan and John Morgan, named him Lawrence Jacob Morgan, and he was baptized with this name in the Roman Catholic faith. His paternal family’s surname had been Cloud, but a doctor named Morgan had assisted in the difficult delivery of either John Morgan or his father, and the family honored the doctor by taking his name. At some point, Cloud-Morgan added “Cloud” to his legal surname. He also used the name Whitefeather, the English translation of Wabash-Ti-Mi-Gwan, his Ojibwa name, especially as an artist and writer.

Cloud-Morgan’s peace activism culminated in his participation in a Plowshares movement nuclear disarmament action. On November 12 (Armistice Day) four Roman Catholic peace activists calling themselves the Silo Pruning Hooks – Larry Cloud-Morgan, Oblate priest Carl Kabat, his brother Paul Kabat, a Minnesota Oblate priest, and Helen Dery Woodson, a Wisconsin peace and justice activist – broke into a Minuteman II nuclear missile site in western Missouri; used a compressor-driven jackhammer and sledgehammers to damage the silo cover; hung a banner proclaiming their peace witness; issued biblical and Native American indictments of the United States government for the "production, deployment, and willingness to use nuclear weapons of indiscriminate mass destruction" and "desecrating the sacred earth with nuclear weapons," and the institutional Christian Church for "complicity in preparation for mass murder;" and offered a Eucharist.

Following their arrest at the missile site, the Silo Pruning Hooks were declared a threat to the community, held by the authorities on preventive detention, and denied bond. In late November they were indicted on charges of trespass on a government installation, destruction of government property, intent to obstruct (sabotage) the national defense, and conspiracy to commit the preceding offenses. They were tried and found guilty in United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri, Western Division (February 1985). On March 27 they received the most severe sentences to that date of any Plowshares group (Cloud-Morgan–eight years, Paul Kabat–10 years, Carl Kabat and Woodson–18 years).

Larry Cloud-Morgan died on June 8, 1999 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota of complications caused by diabetes. He was buried in Morgan Cemetery, Wilkinson Township, Cass County, Minnesota.

