Mike’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Common Sense
new from Mike Palecek
Mar 3
•
Mike Palecek
2
Share this post
Mike’s Substack
Common Sense
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
February 2025
Oh, Happy Day
new from Mike Palecek ...
Feb 18
•
Mike Palecek
Share this post
Mike’s Substack
Oh, Happy Day
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
"What Up?"
new from Mike Palecek ...
Feb 10
•
Mike Palecek
1
Share this post
Mike’s Substack
"What Up?"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
December 2024
Fake News ...
now available
Dec 5, 2024
•
Mike Palecek
Share this post
Mike’s Substack
Fake News ...
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Fake News
New novel by Mike Palecek
Dec 5, 2024
•
Mike Palecek
Share this post
Mike’s Substack
Fake News
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
August 2024
American Lie
newest book by Mike Palecek
Aug 31, 2024
•
Mike Palecek
Share this post
Mike’s Substack
American Lie
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Freedom of the Press
... as it exists or does not exist in the United States
Aug 4, 2024
•
Mike Palecek
Share this post
Mike’s Substack
Freedom of the Press
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
July 2024
New book ... Camelot Park
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DB5WGTR9?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520
Jul 25, 2024
•
Mike Palecek
1
Share this post
Mike’s Substack
New book ... Camelot Park
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June 2024
Wellstone, They Killed Him
This passage is from And I Suppose Nobody Died When Johnny Carson Was Buried At Sea on the Moon, Either?
Jun 20, 2024
•
Mike Palecek
Share this post
Mike’s Substack
Wellstone, They Killed Him
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Terry Yeakey, they killed him
This is an excerpt from And I Suppose Nobody Died When Johnny Carson Was Buried At Sea, Either?
Jun 18, 2024
•
Mike Palecek
Share this post
Mike’s Substack
Terry Yeakey, they killed him
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Penn Magazine
These are covers from Penn Magazine, which existed on line 2018-2019.
Jun 18, 2024
•
Mike Palecek
1
Share this post
Mike’s Substack
Penn Magazine
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Americans
from The New American Dream Radio Show ...
Jun 14, 2024
•
Mike Palecek
Share this post
Mike’s Substack
The Americans
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Mike Palecek
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts